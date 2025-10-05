The Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has declared a work-free day for teachers in public and private schools in the state

Legit.ng understands that the holiday is meant to commemorate the 2025 World Teachers’ Day

A statement from the government said the gesture was to recognise the "invaluable contributions" of teachers to the growth of the education sector

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved Monday, October 6, as a public holiday for Kwara state educators in honour of the 2025 World Teachers' Day.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement issued by Lawal Olohungbebe, the commissioner for education and human capital development.

Ibraheem AbdulLateef, senior special assistant on communications to Kwara governor, confirmed the development to Legit.ng on Sunday morning, October 5.

Olohungbebe lauded the resilience, sacrifice, and devotion of teachers in the All Progressives Congress (APC-governed) state, describing them as critical stakeholders in advancing human progress and national development.

He noted that teachers play a central role in nation-building and are instrumental in shaping the moral and intellectual foundation of society.

According to him, teachers embody patience, dedication, and strength, which are vital virtues in nurturing future generations.

When is 2025 Teachers' Day?

The 2025 World Teachers' Day falls on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The event celebrates the 'inherent collective nature of teaching' through the theme: 'Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession'.

The 2025 World Teachers' Day aims to highlight the vital roles teachers play in education systems while emphasising the transformative potential of collaboration both within and outside of classrooms.

Why is Teachers' Day important?

Teachers' Day is important because it celebrates the significant contributions of educators to society, honours their hardwork and dedication, and recognises the critical role they play in shaping individuals and the future of nations.

The day provides a platform to raise awareness about the importance of education, strengthens the teacher-student relationship, and encourages more people to enter the noble teaching profession. It also allows for reflection on the challenges teachers face and promotes support for a resilient and inclusive education system.

Remi Tinubu speaks on teacher shortage

Meanwhile, Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated educators worldwide for World Teachers’ Day 2025, urging a renewed focus on addressing the pressing global teacher shortage.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the first lady and shared on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, October 5.

Tinubu described teachers as “true heroes, shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations".

