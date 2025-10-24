President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a sweeping reshuffle of Nigeria’s military leadership

Four new service chiefs have been appointed, including General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff and Major General W. Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff

The move signals a strategic recalibration of the Armed Forces after alleged coup plots, with only the Chief of Defence Intelligence retaining his position

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ushered in a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s military leadership, appointing new service chiefs days after alleged coup plots.

The announcement, made by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, marked a pivotal moment in the administration’s defence strategy.

Here are key facts about the newly appointed service chiefs and their backgrounds.



1. General Olufemi Oluyede Appointed Chief of Defence Staff

President Tinubu named General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the new Chief of Defence Staff, succeeding General Christopher Musa.

Oluyede had previously served as the acting Chief of Army Staff following the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Before his elevation, Oluyede held the post of 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

His military journey includes being a member of the 39th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), where he trained alongside the late Lt. General Lagbaja.

2. Major-General W. Shaibu Becomes Chief of Army Staff

Major General Shuaibu Waidi has taken over as Chief of Army Staff, replacing Major General Gold Chibuisi. Waidi previously served as Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast, where he led efforts against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

His tenure as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, was marked by significant operational gains. Under his command, numerous terrorists surrendered, including family members, many of whom are currently undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration.

3. Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke Appointed Chief of Air Staff

Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke has been named Chief of Air Staff. Born on 20 February 1972 in Makurdi, Benue State, Aneke hails from Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State. His early education took place at Army Children School New Cantonment ‘A’ NDA Kaduna and Government College Kaduna.

Aneke began his military career on 10 September 1988 as a member of the 40th Regular Course of the NDA and was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force in 1993. His academic credentials include a BSc in Physics, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management, and three master’s degrees in International Affairs and Diplomacy, Political Economy and Developmental Studies, and Strategic Studies from institutions in Nigeria and the United States.

4. Rear Admiral I. Abbas Named Chief of Naval Staff

Rear Admiral I. Abbas has been appointed as the new Chief of Naval Staff. While further details of his career were not disclosed in the official statement, his selection forms part of the broader restructuring of Nigeria’s military leadership under President Tinubu.

5. Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye Retains Role as Chief of Defence Intelligence

In contrast to the other appointments, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye remains in his role as Chief of Defence Intelligence. His retention signals continuity in intelligence operations amid the broader leadership changes.

President Tinubu’s appointments reflect a strategic recalibration of Nigeria’s defence command, aimed at bolstering operational effectiveness and national security.

