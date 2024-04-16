Monica Barbaro is an American actress whose fame skyrocketed in 2016 following her role as Yael in season two of the Lifetime TV series UnREAL. She is also known for her roles in films and TV shows such as Top Gun: Maverick and Chicago P.D. Besides her successful acting career, her personal life has been a subject of interest among her fans. Who is Monica Barbaro's husband?

Monica attends the Dior and Jean-Michel Othoniel Present J'adore (L) and her at the Dior and Peter Philips celebrate Rouge Dior (R). Photo: Dimitrios, Donato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Actress Monica was initially into dance before venturing into acting. She is a professional dancer highly skilled in ballet, salsa, flamenco, and modern dance. She earned her degree in dancing in 2010. Her celebrity status has made people want to know more about her love life.

Full name Monica Maria Barbaro Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1990 Age 34 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Nicholas Barbaro Mother Heidi Wagner Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Tamalpais High School College New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Beverly Hills Playhouse Profession Actress Net worth $4.5 million Instagram @monicabarbaro

Who is Monica Barbaro's husband?

She is presumed to be unmarried and single at the time of writing. However, she is known to have dated Connor Tillman, an actor, film producer, writer, and improviser. The two allegedly started dating in 2014. Connor and Monica shared photos on their Instagram pages, which they deleted after parting ways.

In 2016, rumours spread that Monica and Connor had tied the knot. It was after Connor posted a now-deleted photo with Monica holding hands, with a caption; "Wedding bound". Connor later made it clear that the two were photographed when they had attended his sister's wedding at The Ridge Tahoe.

What is Monica Barbaro's age?

The American actress is 33 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 17 June 1990, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She hails from San Francisco, California, United States and was raised in Mill Valley, California, United States.

She is the daughter of Nicholas Barbaro and Heidi Wagner. The actress is of Mexican-Italian descent. Her father is of Italian heritage, while her mom is of Mexican-German-English-Welsh origin.

Monica Barbaro's parents separated when she was a child. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Eva B. Duchovny and Michael.

Educational background

Top-5 facts about Monica Barbaro. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American actress attended Tamalpais High School and graduated in 2007. She later joined New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Dance Department, graduating in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (BFA) in dance. While still at NYU Tisch, Monica took several electives in acting. She also attended the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.

Career

The actress had developed an interest in dancing at a tender age before venturing into acting. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, she was asked why she ventured into acting and quit dancing. She answered:

I had always wanted to act. I did do ballet seriously and considered being professional and all of that, and I went to Tisch and got a dance degree. I guess you could compare it to being with someone and you know it's not quite right. You love them but not enough, and you can't stop thinking about doing other things with your life.

She added;

That's kind of how I was with ballet.....When I went to NYU, I took as many electives as I could in acting......Once I got out [ of school ]. I was like, "OK, this is my time." I had that realization, I can't not do this any longer.

After graduating in 2010, Monica returned to San Francisco to pursue her career in acting. She booked a commercial and a short movie with someone who connected her with his agent. The agent helped her during her initial stages of acting.

The actress made her acting debut in 2012 when she landed the role of Tropicana Dancer in the TV movie Hemingway & Gellhorn. Her performance landed her more roles in several films and TV series.

Her breakthrough came in 2016 when she was cast to play Yael in the TV series UnREAL. She gained more fame in 2022, following her role as Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace in Top Gun: Maverick.

Monica Barbaro's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the American actress boasts 34 acting credits and is set to be featured in two projects that have yet to be released as of writing. Here are some of her films and TV series.

Movie/TV series Role Period Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas Meagan Post-production A Complete Unknown Joan Baez In production FUBAR Emma Brunner 2023 At Midnight Sophie Wilder 2023 I'm Charlie Walker Peggy 2022 The Cathedral Lydia Damrosch 2021 Stumptown Liz Malero 2019 Splitting Up Together Lisa Apple 2018–2019 The Good Cop Cora Valdez 2016–2017 Lethal Weapon Nora Cooper 2017 Chicago Justice Anna Valdez 2017 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Brandy 2016 Hawaii Five-0 Ella Koha 2016 Eyeball Ad Girl 2015 The Wright Murders Stacey 2014 Tinker Alice 2013 Table for One Stella 2012 Touchdown Jogger#1 2012

What is Monica Barbaro's net worth?

According to Hiptoro, Biographile, and Celebrity Sphere, the actress' alleged net worth is $4.5 million. Her primary source of income is earnings from her fast-growing acting career.

Monica Barbaro's height and weight

Monica Barbaro speaks on stage during the TCA Paramount+ “At Midnight” Panel in Pasadena, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

The UnREAL star stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Monica Barbaro

Who is Monica Barbaro's husband? The actress is unmarried and has never walked down the aisle before. How old is Monica Barbaro? She is 33 years old as of April 2024. Where is Monica Barbaro from? She was born in San Francisco, California, United States. What is Monica Barbaro's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity, Italian-Mexican-German-English-Welsh. Is Monica Barbaro Brazilian? No, she is American. Who is Monica Barbaro's father? Her father is Nicholas Barbaro. Who plays Emma in FUBAR? Monica Barbaro played the role of Emma Brunner in the TV series FUBAR. Who is Trace in Top Gun: Maverick? Actress Monica Barbaro was cast as Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace in Top Gun: Maverick. Who are Monica Barbaro's children? The Hollywood actor is yet to have children. Where did Monica Barbaro go to high school? She graduated in 2007 from Tamalpais High School.

Many online conversations are centred on Monica Barbaro's husband because of her celebrity status. The actress is unmarried and has never tied the knot before. She keeps her life private, especially her love life.

