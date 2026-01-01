City FM has shared the sad news of the demise of one of its on-air personalities, Tife Badejo, who died at the age of 28

In the post, the radio station stated that Tife was among those who coordinated the 2025 Praise Ain’t The City program

Fans and colleagues were thrown into mourning after the news broke, as many recalled her on-air programmes and contributions to the station

The media space has been thrown into mourning following the death of a vibrant on-air personality at City FM.

In a post shared on its social media pages, the media company announced the sad demise of its OAP, Boluwatife Badejo.

According to the post, Boluwatife, popularly known as Teefeh, was the presenter of City Lounge, which aired every Saturday from 6:00pm to 10:00pm on City FM. She also anchored Praise in the City every Sunday from 6:00am to 12:00pm.

More details about late Boluwatife Badejo emerge

Several people who had interacted with the late OAP shared their experiences and memories of her.

It was revealed that she was very active during the station’s 2025 Praise Ain’t The City programme held on Christmas Eve.

One person recounted that Teefeh offered him food at the event, while another hinted at the circumstances of her passing, saying she witnessed the moment Teefeh reportedly slumped.

City FM pays tribute to Boluwatife Badejo

In a short tribute, City FM described Teefeh as young and full of life, noting that she brought light and laughter to every room and every broadcast. Colleagues and fans also joined the station in mourning her passing.

Recall that 2025 recorded the loss of several young personalities including Allwell Ademola and Lazy Writa in the entertainment and media space, leaving fans and colleagues deeply saddened.

Here is the Instagram post of City FM about Teefah below:

How fans reacted to the sad news

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@dayor_nuel shared:

"It was a painful lost. Tears rolled down my eyes that very day she passed out. May her soul continue to rest in the bossom of the almighty."

@brown__naya shared:

"This one hurts o."

@praisesanusi stated:

"How come, I listened to her 2 Sundays ago."

@anjyroc commented:

"Eternal rest grant unto her o Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her

@thasuspect reacted:

"We've been losing a lot of young people in the media space lately. Rest in perfect peace Tife."

@flames_of_lagos_1 commented:

"Tears roll down my eyes when I saw the post of your passing Tifeh, so the universe actually pushed to "2025 Praise ain't The City" just to see you for the last time, ooohhhh death where is thy stink???? This breaks my heart in pieces.... Tifeh, you gave me the Amala and Ewedu I ate at PITCC2025, but you didn't say goodbye, I prayed for you to wake up when I saw them rushing you into the ambulance."

