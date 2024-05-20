Who are Rashida Jones' siblings? The Jones family tree explained
Rashida Leah Jones is an actress and filmmaker from the United States. She is best known for her roles in notable TV shows such as Parks and Recreation, The Office, and Boston Public. She has starred in numerous films, including The Social Network and I Love You, Man. She is the daughter of music producer Quincy Jones and actress Peggy. Who are Rashida Jones’ siblings?
Rashida Jones was born on 25 February 1976 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She has been in the entertainment industry since 1997 and boasts over 80 acting credits. He has achieved this incredible feat due to her consistency, determination, and family's support. However, Rashida Jones' family is always behind the scenes, and many don't know much about them.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Rashida Leah Jones
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 February 1976
|Age
|48 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Ojai, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’4’’
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Mother
|Peggy Lipton
|Father
|Quincy Jones
|Siblings
|6
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Ezra Koenig
|Children
|1
|School
|Hebrew School, The Buckley School
|University
|Harvard University
|Profession
|Actress, filmmaker
|Net worth
|$25 million
|@rashidajones
|X (Twitter)
|@iamrashidajones
Who are Rashida Jones’ siblings?
How many siblings does Rashida Jones have? The popular actress has six siblings: one older biological sister named Kidada and five half-siblings, Quincy, Jolie, Rachel, Kenya Kinski-Jones, and Martina, from her father's other relationships. Find more about them below.
Jolie
- Full name: Jolie Jones Levine
- Date of birth: 4 October 1953
- Age: 70 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York
- Mother: Jeri Caldwell
- Profession: Actress, model, producer, author
Who is Quincy Jones' eldest daughter? Jolie is the eldest daughter of Quincy and his high school sweetheart and first wife, Jeri Caldwell. She was born on 4 October 1953 in Manhattan, New York, United States, and is 70 years old as of 2024. Jolie is an actress, artist, writer, and activist.
She began her career as a fashion model and worked for various fashion magazines, including Mademoiselle and Seventeen. She also starred in the film Panic in Echo Park. As a musician, Jolie is a vocalist with Jon Anderson, Nick Kamen, and Boy George.
Rachel
- Full name: Rachel Jones
- Date of birth: 23 July 1963
- Age: 60 years old (as of May 2024)
- Mother: Carol Reynolds
- Profession: Veterinarian
Rachel is the daughter of Quincy and dancer Carol Reynolds. She was born on 23 July 1963 and is 60 years old as of 2024.
Rachel is not involved in the entertainment industry. Instead, she runs a holistic mobile veterinary practice serving clients in Los Angeles and New York. She graduated from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1999 and is the mother of two children.
Martina
- Full name: Martina Jones
- Date of birth: 1 November 1966
- Age: 57 years old (as of May 2024)
- Mother: Ulla Andersson
- Profession: Former model, photographer
Martina is the daughter of Quincy and Swedish model Ulla Andersson, whom he married in 1967. Her parents separated in 1974, and her mother raised her in Sweden.
Martina is a professional photographer. However, she maintains a discreet lifestyle. She has a close bond with her father and often shares touching messages about him on Instagram. In March 2022, she wrote a birthday tribute to him;
Happy Birthday D!!! This is one of my favorite days of the year … I love you every day but I send you a little extra today as I am so happy you were born and that I get to call you Daddy. I love you with all my heart and hope you have the most beautiful day ever … Thanks for always being a light and huge guide in my life LOVE YOU D
Quincy Jones III
- Full name: Quincy Jones III
- Date of birth: 23 December 1968
- Age: 55 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Mother: Ulla Andersson
- Profession: Music/film producer
Quincy Jones III is the second child of music producer Quincy and Ulla Andersson. He was born on 23 December 1968 and is 55 years old as of 2024. Quincy III followed in his dad's footsteps, and he is pursuing a career as a rapper and music/film producer.
Quincy has produced and mixed tracks for renowned names such as Prince, Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, and Lionel Richie. He gained widespread recognition for his documentary series Beef and The Carter, a widely acclaimed film on Lil Wayne, produced under his company QD3 Entertainment.
Kidada
- Full name: Kidada Jones
- Date of birth: 22 March 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California
- Mother: Peggy Lipton
- Profession Fashion designer
Kidada is the daughter of Quincy Jones and his third wife, actress Peggy Lipton. She was born on 22 March 1974 in Los Angeles, California, United States, and is 50 years old as of 2024. Kidada grew up alongside her sister Rashida in Bel Air, California. She graduated from Los Angeles Fashion Institute for Design and Merchandising. Her mother succumbed to colon cancer on 11 May 2019.
Rashida Jones' sister is an American actress, model, and fashion designer. She designs for The Walt Disney Company and has a line known as Kidada for Disney Couture. She also worked as a stylist for her father's publication, Vibe magazine. While there, she gained recognition when she styled pop star Michael Jackson for the cover of Vibe in 1995.
Kidada has been romantically involved in numerous well-known relationships. She was in a relationship with LL Cool J from 1992 to 1994 and was romantically involved with rapper Tupac Shakur until his passing in 1996. Additionally, she briefly dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 1999 and married Jeffrey Nash from 2003 to 2006.
Kenya Kinski-Jones
- Full name: Kenya Kinski-Jones
- Date of birth: 9 February 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Mother: Nastassja Kinski
- Profession: Fashion model
Kenya Kinski-Jones is the daughter and only child of Quincy Jones and German actress and model Nastassja Kinski. She was born on 9 February 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States, and is the youngest of the Jones siblings. Her parents separated a few years after her birth.
Jones was discovered by fashion photographer Bruce Weber, who photographed her debut modelling gig for Vogue España. She began her career with Ford Models and made her first runway appearance for Chanel. She has participated in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, Nasty Gal, and Ermanno Scervino. She is married to actor Will Peltz.
FAQs
- Who is Rashida Jones? She is an American actress, producer, writer, and director best known for her roles in various shows and films, such as Parks and Recreation, The Office, and I Love You, Man.
- Where is Rashida Jones from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States
- What is Rashida Jones’ age? The actress is 48 years old as of 2024. She was born on 25 February 1976.
- Who are Rashida Jones' parents? Her parents are Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones.
- How many siblings does Rashida Jones have? The actress has six siblings, one biological sister, and five half-siblings.
- Does Rashida Jones have a sister? She has an older sister named Kidada.
- Which Quincy Jones daughter dated Tupac? Her older sister Kidada dated rapper Tupac Shakur at the time of his death in 1996.
- What is Rashida Jones’ net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $25 million.
Rashida Jones is widely known for her roles in TV shows such as Parks and Recreation, The Office, and Boston Public. Due to her popularity in the entertainment industry, Rashida Jones’ siblings have won the attention of many people. She has an older sister, Kidada Jones, and five half-siblings from her father's different relationships.
