Meg Ryan's net worth, age, husband, children, what does her daughter do?

Meg Ryan is an actress, film director, and former English teacher from the United States. She shot into the limelight when she portrayed Betsy Stewart in the drama series As the World Turns. She has also appeared in many notable TV series, including When a Man Loves a Woman, You've Got Mail and Proof of Life. Discover Meg Ryan's net worth and how she has accumulated the wealth.

Meg Ryan attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L).The actress at the 350th Anniversary Gala photocall in 2019 (R). Photo: Kristy Sparow, Lionel Hahn (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meg Ryan's net worth has grown significantly in the entertainment world over the past four decades. The iconic American actress made her acting debut in 1981, appearing in Rich and Famous. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, such as Promised Land, Top Gun, and When Harry Met Sally. As of this writing, Ryan has received 13 awards and 32 nominations, including American Comedy Awards and Golden Globes.

Profile summary

Full name Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra Nickname Meg Ryan Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1961 Age 62 years as of July 2024 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fairfield, Connecticut, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Ruthenian-Polish-Irish-German Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 35-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-63-89 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Susan Jordan Duggan Father Harry Hyra Siblings 3 Relationship status single Children 2 School St. Pius X Elementary School, Bethel High School University University of Connecticut, New York University Profession Actress, director, producer, former teacher Net worth $85 million

What is Meg Ryan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, OK! Magazine, and other similar sources, the actress allegedly has a net worth of $85 million. She has made money from her long acting and directing career. Ryan has appeared in high-grossing films and TV shows like Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, and When Harry Met Sally.

What is Meg Ryan's age?

Top-5 facts about Meg Ryan. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Source: Original

Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra is 62 years old as of 2024. She was born on 19 November 1961, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

The iconic actress was born in Fairfield, Connecticut, United States, to Susan Jordan and Harry Hyra. Her mother, Susan, is a former actress and English teacher, while her father, Harry, is a math teacher. Her parents divorced when she was only 15 years old.

Meg grew up with her three siblings, sisters Dana and Annie, and a brother, Andrew Hyra. Andrew is a member of the Billy Pilgrim band.

Meg attended St. Pius X Elementary School before attending Bethel High School, where she graduated in 1979. She then studied journalism at the University of Connecticut and New York University.

Career

Meg Ryan is an American actress, film director, and former teacher. She left teaching and debuted her career in the early 1980s. She became famous after appearing in the drama series As the World Turns.

Meg also appeared in minor roles like Charles in Charge, Amityville 3-D, and Armed and Dangerous. The actress has been featured in over 50 films and TV shows.

Besides acting, she did TV commercials for companies like Burger King and Aim toothpaste in the 1980s. Other notable projects she has been involved in include City of Angels, Courage Under Fire and Addicted to Love.

In 2015, Meg debuted her directorial career with the film Ithaca. She has since directed various films, the most recent being What Happens Later in 2023. She has also produced several movies and TV series, including Picture Paris, Desert Saints, and The Wedding Planner.

Who is Meg Ryan's husband?

The American film director is not married as of 2024. However, she was previously married to Dennis William Quaid. Denis is an American actor known for The Special Relationship, Far from Heaven and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The two met while working on the comedy Innerspace in 1987. They started dating in 1988 before getting married on Valentine's Day 1991. They were married for nine years and separated in 2000.

Their divorce was finalized in 2001. Meg's divorce intersected with her relationship with Russell Crowe. In 2008, she spoke about the divorce, saying that Russell was not the reason for her marital woes and that Dennis was unfaithful. She stated:

Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, which was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced.

Dennis is now married to American accounting/teaching professional Laura Savoie. They tied the knot in 2020 and have a 31-year age gap.

Meg Ryan's children

Jack Quaid attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

The American producer has two children. She welcomed her first child, Jack Quid, with her ex-husband, Dennis Quid, on 24 April 1992. He attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, for his high school diploma. Jack later joined New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Like his famous parents, Jack is into acting. He made his acting debut in 2012 when he appeared in The Hunger Games. In 2015, he was featured in the film Ithaca, directed by his mother. Other movies and TV shows he has been on include Vinyl, Logan Lucky, and The Boys.

In 2006, she adopted a daughter named Daisy True. Daisy was born in 2004 in China. She is currently studying at Smith College in Massachusetts. According to the Los Angeles Times, the actress always thought she would adopt, which was a deliberate act. She said:

[Adoption] taught me a lot about your life expectations. Just toss them away. Throw them out.

Meg is proud of her kids. Speaking to People magazine, she expressed her joy by saying:

I have two of the most incredible kids. They are hilarious, intelligent, kind, interested in others, and curious about the world. Both make the world a little better, and I am proud of them.

Where is Meg Ryan now?

Meg mainly works behind the camera as a film director and producer. However, in November 2023, she made an onscreen comeback with a romantic comedy, What Happens Later.

Meg had taken a long hiatus from acting for over a decade. This was preceded by her two films, In the Cut and Against the Ropes, which flopped at the box office. Her personal life dominated the tabloids, and she burned out. Speaking to The New York Times Magazine, she said:

I felt like I was behind a window looking at my life. I remember thinking, and I wanted to have my thoughts. Also, it was hard to walk around anywhere. It was never about people being mean; it was that I couldn't move. I would sort of duck and cover, which I didn't want.

FAQs

Who is Meg Ryan? She is an American actress, director, producer and former teacher. How old is Meg Ryan? She is 62 years old as of July 2024. She was born on 19 November 1961. How much is Meg Ryan worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, OK! Magazine and other similar sources, the actress's net worth is $85 million. Who is Meg Ryan's partner now? She is seemingly single as of 2024. Who are Meg Ryan's ex-husbands? She was previously married to Dennis Quaid. Is Meg Ryan married to John Mellencamp? No, the two called it quits in 2019 after dating on and off for 10 years. What does Meg Ryan's daughter do? She is a student at Smith College in Massachusetts.

Meg Ryan's net worth is attributed to her long career in the film industry. She is known for her notable films and TV series such as As the World Turns, Sleepless in Seattle, and You've Got Mail. She lives in New York City, New York, United States, and has two kids.

Legit.ng published an article about Tracy Morgan's net worth. Tracy Morgan is a renowned stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. He has appeared in films and TV shows like Cop Out, 30 Rock, Coming 2 America, and The Last O.G. The comedian also has several comedy specials, including Bona Fide, Black and Blue, and Morgan: Takin' It Too Far.

Tracy Morgan is one of the best stand-up comedians in America. He debuted his career in 1988 and has appeared in over 60 films and TV series. Discover more about Tracy Morgan, including his net worth.

Source: Legit.ng