Is Tatum Talboo still Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend amid the breakup rumours?

Garrett Wilson is a professional American football player who plays wide receiver for the New York Jets of the NFL. He and Tatum Talboo, his girlfriend since their college days at Ohio State University, have been the subject of recent breakup rumours. Is Tatum Talboo still Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend?

Garrett Wilson at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio (L). Garrett Wilson at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington (R). Photo: Steph Chambers, Nick Cammett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Garrett Wilson played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes and was selected 10th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft. He has since made a significant impact in the NFL, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022. He has consistently performed well, becoming the first Jets player to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

Full name Garrett Antonio Wilson Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 2000 Age 24 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Candace Father Kenny Wilson Siblings Cameron, Donovan, Shea, Sydney Relationship status Single School Lake Travis High School College The Ohio State University Profession Football player Instagram @garrettwilson

Who is Garrett Wilson?

The American professional football player was born on 22 July 2000 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, but grew up in Dublin, Ohio, until the age of 11. His parents are Candace and Kenny Wilson. He grew up alongside four siblings: two elder brothers, Donovan and Cam, and two younger sisters named Shea and Sydney.

Wilson attended Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas. He played football there and was a five-star recruit and broke multiple with total career receptions (204), total yards (3,359) and total touchdowns (55). He played college football at Ohio State University.

Is Tatum Talboo still Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend?

Garrett Wilson and Tatum Talboo at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on 9 February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Garrett Wilson and Tatum Talboo began dating in June 2021 while they were both students at Ohio State University. Tatum publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2021. The former couple made a few public appearances together, including at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, on 9 February 2023.

However, in 2023, fans noticed that the couple no longer shared photos of each other on social media, sparking speculation about their relationship status. By September 2024, it became evident that they had broken up. However, neither Garrett nor Tatum has publicly confirmed their breakup.

Fans also speculate that the distance between them, with Garrett in New York and Tatum in Chicago, might have contributed to their separation.

Garrett Wilson and Shay Holle's dating rumours

The professional wide receiver for the New York Jets and Shay Holle, a basketball player for the Texas Longhorns, recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together at the 2024 US Open. They sat next to each other on the stand, enjoying the match and cheering for their team.

While the speculation began after they were spotted together, neither party has confirmed or denied the rumours.

FAQs

Who is Garrett Wilson? He is an American professional football wide receiver for the New York Jets of the NFL. Where is Garrett Wilson from? He was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is Garrett Wilson’s age? The NFL star is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on 22 July 2000. Who are Garrett Wilson’s parents? His parents are Candace and Kenny Wilson. Does Garrett Wilson have siblings? Garrett has four siblings: two elder brothers, Donovan and Cam, and two younger sisters named Shea and Sydney. Who is Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend? The American football player is currently presumed single. However, he has been romantically linked with Shay Holle, a basketball player for the Texas Longhorns. Is Tatum Talboo still Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend? Tatum and Garrett reportedly parted ways in 2023, but they have not publicly confirmed their break up. Who is Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend Tatum? She is a social media personality and fashion enthusiast from Sylvania, Ohio.

Garrett Wilson has made a name for himself as one of the rising football players in the NFL. He currently plays wide receiver for the New York Jets. In addition to his thriving career, fans have been curious to know if Tatum Talboo is still Garrett Wilson’s girlfriend. Garrett and Tatum reportedly parted ways in 2023, but none of them has officially confirmed their breakup.

