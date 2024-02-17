Global site navigation

Genesis Denise Hale’s age, parents, high school, net worth
Genesis Denise Hale’s age, parents, high school, net worth

by  Isaac Wangethi

Genesis Denise Hale is a young actress, poet, and vocalist from the United States. She is best known for her role as Maisha in the television series The Chi and as Sabrina in Candyman. What is Genesis Denise Hale's age?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Genesis Denise Hale developed a passion for acting at an early age. She was motivated by her mom, who is a stage actress. According to her IMDb profile, she made her professional acting debut in 2019 and has only five acting credits to her name as of this writing.

Profile summary

Full nameGenesis Denise Hale
GenderFemale
Date of birth26 January 2005
Age19 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, United States
Current residenceChicago, Illinois, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6"
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds231
Weight in kilograms105
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusSingle
High SchoolPowell High School, Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep
ProfessionActress, poet, vocalist
Net worth$100,000—$500,000
Instagram@genesisdenisehale

What is Genesis Denise Hale's age?

The American actress is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 January 2005. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Denise is an American national of African-American descent.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Her parents are also in the entertainment industry. Genesis Denise Hale's mother is a stage actress, while her father is a singer, writer, and teacher.

The up-and-coming actress graduated in 2023 from Powell High School. She also attended Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep for her grade 11th, which he completed in June 2023.

Career

Genesis made her acting debut in 2019 in the television show Easy as Teenage Fan. Her breakthrough came when she appeared in the TV show The Chi as Maisha. According to her IMDb profile, here is a list of her movies and TV shows.

YearMovies/TV showsRole
2023Just in Time
2023Altering
2018–2023The ChiMaisha
2021CandymanSabrina
2019EasyTeenage Fan

According to her LinkedIn profile, the actress is the CEO of Vaadville Entertainment, which is based in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Denise is also a poet and vocalist. She was a member of the LTAB (Louder Than a Bomb) poetry club. In 2021, she released a single titled Up Up Up.

What is Genesis Denise Hale's net worth?

According to Celeb Net Worth, Married Biography, and Net Worth Post, the actress' alleged net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000. She primarily earns income from her acting career.

Fast facts about Genesis Denise Hale

  1. How old is Genesis Denise Hale? She is 19 years old as of 2024.
  2. Who is Genesis Denise Hale? She is a young American poet, vocalist, and actress best known for her role as Maisha in the TV series The Chi.
  3. When is Genesis Denise Hale's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 26 January.
  4. Where is Genesis Denise Hale from? She was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States.
  5. What is Genesis Denise Hale's nationality? She is an American citizen.
  6. Who is Genesis Denise Hale's father? Her father's name remains a mystery, but he is known to be a writer, singer and teacher.
  7. Where did Genesis Denise Hale go to high school? She graduated in 2023 from Powell High School.

Genesis Denise Hale’s age is a hot topic, igniting debates and speculation on the internet. The up-and-coming actress is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 January 2005. She is known for starring in television series and films like Just in Time, The Chi, and Candyman. Denise currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Avaryana Rose's biography. She is an actress, YouTube star, model, Top Gun cheerleader, and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely known for her role in the film series Not for Sale: Florida.

Avaryana Rose was born in Miami, Florida, United States. She is an Instagram star known for sharing her Top Gun cheerleading videos, swimwear, fashion, and modelling photos. Avaryana is the teen CEO of Avaryana Rose LLC/DBA Babes Against Bullying. Learn interesting details about her in the bio.

