Genesis Denise Hale’s age, parents, high school, net worth

Genesis Denise Hale is a young actress, poet, and vocalist from the United States. She is best known for her role as Maisha in the television series The Chi and as Sabrina in Candyman. What is Genesis Denise Hale's age?

Denise Hale posing for a photo in a grey top (L). The actress in a brown jacket with white stripes (R). Photo: @genesisdenisehale on Instagram (modified by author)

Genesis Denise Hale developed a passion for acting at an early age. She was motivated by her mom, who is a stage actress. According to her IMDb profile, she made her professional acting debut in 2019 and has only five acting credits to her name as of this writing.

Profile summary

Full name Genesis Denise Hale Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 231 Weight in kilograms 105 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single High School Powell High School, Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep Profession Actress, poet, vocalist Net worth $100,000—$500,000 Instagram @genesisdenisehale

What is Genesis Denise Hale's age?

The American actress is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 January 2005. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Denise is an American national of African-American descent.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Her parents are also in the entertainment industry. Genesis Denise Hale's mother is a stage actress, while her father is a singer, writer, and teacher.

Top five facts about Genesis Denise Hale. Photo: @genesisdenisehale/Instagram (modified by author)

The up-and-coming actress graduated in 2023 from Powell High School. She also attended Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep for her grade 11th, which he completed in June 2023.

Career

Genesis made her acting debut in 2019 in the television show Easy as Teenage Fan. Her breakthrough came when she appeared in the TV show The Chi as Maisha. According to her IMDb profile, here is a list of her movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2023 Just in Time 2023 Altering 2018–2023 The Chi Maisha 2021 Candyman Sabrina 2019 Easy Teenage Fan

According to her LinkedIn profile, the actress is the CEO of Vaadville Entertainment, which is based in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Denise is also a poet and vocalist. She was a member of the LTAB (Louder Than a Bomb) poetry club. In 2021, she released a single titled Up Up Up.

What is Genesis Denise Hale's net worth?

According to Celeb Net Worth, Married Biography, and Net Worth Post, the actress' alleged net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000. She primarily earns income from her acting career.

Fast facts about Genesis Denise Hale

How old is Genesis Denise Hale? She is 19 years old as of 2024. Who is Genesis Denise Hale? She is a young American poet, vocalist, and actress best known for her role as Maisha in the TV series The Chi. When is Genesis Denise Hale's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 26 January. Where is Genesis Denise Hale from? She was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. What is Genesis Denise Hale's nationality? She is an American citizen. Who is Genesis Denise Hale's father? Her father's name remains a mystery, but he is known to be a writer, singer and teacher. Where did Genesis Denise Hale go to high school? She graduated in 2023 from Powell High School.

Genesis Denise Hale’s age is a hot topic, igniting debates and speculation on the internet. The up-and-coming actress is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 January 2005. She is known for starring in television series and films like Just in Time, The Chi, and Candyman. Denise currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

