20 interesting facts about Taylor Swift: get to know the singer

Taylor Alison Swift is a multitalented American singer-songwriter, music producer, director, and actress known for her catchy lyrics. She is one of the most influential figures in the music industry. She also has a vast off-screen following, with most people interested in her life away from the screen. Therefore, if you thought you knew everything about the singer, here are some interesting facts about Taylor Swift you probably didn't know.

Taylor Swift's success and position as one of Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists has earned her a place on the list with other music legends. So, why is she the most famous of all female artists? These interesting facts about Taylor Swift are enough to explain why.

Profile summary

Real name Taylor Alison Swift Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Andrea Gardener Swift Father Scott Kingsley Swift Siblings Austin Swift School Hendersonville High School Profession Singer-songwriter, producer, director, and actress Net worth $1 billion Instagram @taylorswift X(Twitter) @taylorswift13 TikTok @taylorswift Facebook @TaylorSwift

20 Interesting Facts about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a person to emulate in the entertainment world. The American singer boasts 13 musical albums, 14 Grammys, and two BRIT Awards. Therefore, if you are a true Swiftie, here are Taylor Swift's facts you should know.

1. 13 is her lucky number

Taylor Swift considers 13 to be her lucky number for many reasons. For instance, she was born on 13 December and liked to draw number 13 on her hand before performing. Her first album also went viral within 13 weeks, while most songs have 13s.

2. She was named after James Taylor

Taylor Swift's mother named her after James Taylor because she wanted a gender-neutral name for her daughter. She also thought the name would influence her career since James Taylor was one of her favourite artists. Taylor and James performed together on Fire and Rain by James Taylor and Love Story by Taylor Swift in 2012.

3. She was the first musician to cross the billionaire mark through music-only

However, unlike other artists, Taylor Swift's net worth of over $1 billion is a result of her incredible musical career only. She also earned her billionaire status in May 2024 during the European leg of the Eras tour.

4. Shania Twain is her music idol

Taylor Swift started listening to Shania Twain at a tender age. She applauds Shania Twain as the most impressive, confident, and prosperous country music artist. Shania Twain admitted to being Taylor Swift's fan, primarily due to her unrivalled dedication.

5. Her pets are named after TV and movie characters

The singer named her cat Meredith after Ellen Pompeo's character in Grey's Anatomy and Olivia after Mariska Hargitay's character in Law & Order: Special Victims. She also named her third cat Benjamin Button, after Brad Pitt's character in Benjamin Button.

6. She is the first female solo artist to win Grammy Album of the Year four times

Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards out of 52 nominations so far. She is the first solo artist to win four Album of the Year awards and the only artist to win 40 American Music Awards and 39 Billboard Music Awards.

7. Taylor Swift has 58 Guinness World Records

At only 34 years old, Taylor Swift has broken 58 Guinness World Records due to her impressive career. She holds the record for the Fastest Selling Single in Digital History for We Are Never Getting Back Together, Most Streamed Track on Spotify in the First 24 Hours for Look What You Made Me Do, and the only artist to win Album of the Year Grammy four times. She also broke Madonna's record for the Most Attended Concert by a Female Artist in the US.

8. She has an honorary doctorate

One of the interesting facts about Taylor Swift is that she does not have a college degree. However, she received her honorary doctorate in the fine arts from New York University in 2022. The doctorate was due to her contributions to music and culture.

9. Her Eras Tour is the highest-growing tour in history

The Eras Tour commenced on 17 March 2023 and is set to end on 8 December 2024. The tour is considered the highest-grossing tour in history and the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. It will also cover five continents with 149 shows.

10. Her relationships inspire most of her songs

Taylor Swift does not openly discuss her dating life, although her fans can read more about it in her songs. For instance, Taylor Swift's relationship with Harry Styles inspired her single Style, while her breakup with Joe Jonas is behind her Fearless album.

Other songs believed to be about her ex-boyfriends include Out of the Woods, All You Had to Do Was to Stay, and How You Get the Girl.

11. She released two albums during the pandemic

The songwriter released her Folklore and Evermore albums at the height of the pandemic, which received a positive welcome from fans. Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff also produced the two albums virtually.

12. She wrote an entire album while on tour

Speak Now (2010) is Taylor Swift's third studio album, released when she was only 20. Unlike her other albums, she wrote the entire album while on tour. The album marked her transition into a pop sound with some country music.

13. She wrote a film script with Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly a multitalented artist; her storytelling skills can be seen in film scripts. She wrote an original screenplay for a film that Searchlight Pictures produced. She also wrote and directed her short film All Too Well: The Short Film.

14. She has written songs for other top artists

Besides collaborating with numerous in the industry, Taylor Swift has also written songs for other artists. For instance, she wrote the song Nils Sjoberg for Calvin Harris and You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home for Milley Cyrus. She also co-wrote Best Days of Your Life with Kellie Pickler.

15. Her fans are called "Swifties"

Taylor Swift boasts a considerable fanbase globally, including over 47 million subscribers on YouTube. Her fans are also called Swifties, derived from her surname. A random fan thought the name, which has stuck to describe the love the singer gets from her fans.

16. She is among the most influential and charitable celebrities

Taylor Swift was ranked first on DoSomething's Gone Good list (2015) for her philanthropic work. Part of Taylor Swift's net worth goes to various charitable events.

These include BBC's Children in Need, Tennessee Tornado and Flood Reliefs, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and V Foundation for Cancer Research.

17. Taylor and Blake Lively are close friends

Taylor Swift has many popular friends besides being the most famous person on earth. Her fans have seen her with celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.

Her close friendship with Blake Lively has led her to write several songs for the couple. In her song Betty, she revealed Blake Lively's third child's name.

18. Taylor Swift and Liz Rose wrote the song Tim McGraw in 15 minutes

Tim McGraw is Taylor Swift's debut single, released on 19 June 2006. Taylor wrote the song with Liz Rose, and she stated that it was the best 15 minutes she had ever experienced. The idea of the song resulted from her breakup with her high school ex-boyfriend.

19. She has appeared in numerous films

Taylor Swift has appeared in over 61 music videos, films, and TV shows. Some of the movies she has featured in include Valentine's Day (2010), Cats (2019), Amsterdam (2022), and The Giver (2014).

She has also released five documentaries and appeared on several television shows, including Good Morning America, Once Upon a Prom, and Journey to Fearless.

20. She loves Easter eggs

The most surprising Taylor Swift facts include hiding messages in her music, something she has been doing since she was 14. In her lyrics, she uses Easter eggs to hide her friends' names and animals. For instance, the entire music video for Look What You Made Me Do is called an Easter egg.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Swift? She is an American singer-songwriter. How old is Taylor Swift? She is 34 years old. She was born on 13 December 1989. Who are Taylor Swift's parents? She was born to Andrea Swift and Scott Kingsley Swift. How tall is Taylor Swift? The singer-songwriter is 5 feet 11 inches tall. However, she has given different heights in various interviews, confusing many about her height. How many boyfriends has Taylor Swift had? She has had twelve publicly known boyfriends. She is currently dating Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' NFL player. What is Taylor Swift's net worth? According to Forbes, on the list of The World’s Celebrity Billionaires, Taylor Swift is ranked 14th with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

There has been an unending interest in Taylor Swift's personal life, especially in what she is like away from her career. Besides inspiring many, the singer also values her private life, with only little left to the public eye. However, as a true fan, the above exciting facts about Taylor Swift can help you know more about the artist.

