A faction of the African Democratic Congress had rejected reports of Peter Obi’s defection and registration at its Enugu zonal office, citing violations of party procedures

The Nafiu Gombe led ADC leadership had said only ward level registration was recognised under the party’s constitution, declaring any zonal registration invalid

The faction had distanced the constitutionally governed ADC from the exercise and announced an internal investigation into the alleged breach

A faction of the African Democratic Congress has rejected the reported defection of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, declaring that his alleged registration at the party’s Enugu zonal office did not follow laid down procedures.

The group, led by ADC National Chairman Nafiu Gombe, described itself as the party’s authentic national leadership and said the exercise breached the party’s constitution., Punch reported.

It urged the public to disregard reports linking Obi’s registration to the ADC through any channel outside the ward level.

ADC faction cites constitutional procedures

Peter Obi had announced his defection to the ADC at a political gathering held at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu State. During the event, the former Anambra State governor called for the formation of a broad opposition coalition to “rescue Nigeria from poverty, disunity and democratic decline.”

Responding to the development, Gombe issued a New Year statement in Abuja to clarify what he described as misleading information surrounding the party’s membership process. He said the ADC operates under clear rules that guide how individuals can become members.

“It has come to our attention that a certain Mr Peter Obi was reportedly registered at a party zonal office in Enugu. The NWC wishes to categorically state that this action does not align with the constitutional and stipulated procedures for membership registration into the African Democratic Congress,” he said.

Ward registration only recognised - Gombe

Gombe explained that the ADC constitution recognises ward level registration as the only valid entry point for prospective members. He said applicants must register at their ward of origin or residence before any documentation is issued.

“The process of registering with the ADC is clearly outlined as follows: ward registration. Prospective members must register at their respective ward levels within their state of origin or residence. This is the primary and constitutionally recognised point of entry,” he said.

He added that membership cards are only issued after successful ward registration and validation. According to him, registration at zonal or national offices has no constitutional backing.

“The party’s constitution does not provide for the registration of individuals at zonal or national offices outside of their designated wards. Any registration carried out contrary to this provision is considered irregular and invalid,” Gombe said.

Party group distances itself from exercise

The ADC leadership said it had distanced itself from Obi’s reported registration at the Enugu zonal office and had commenced an internal review of the incident.

“Therefore, the office of the national chairman distances the original, constitutionally governed ADC from the reported registration of Mr Peter Obi at the Enugu Zonal office. The party is investigating this breach of due process,” he said.

The clarification followed comments from the Julius Abure led National Working Committee of the Labour Party, which described Obi’s exit as a relief.

The party’s spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, said the Labour Party regretted presenting Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, noting that his departure only formalised an existing political rift.

