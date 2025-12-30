A man who plied the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 20 minutes before world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua's accident has broken his silence on the state of the road

The man released a video taken when he drove past the road minutes before the crash and dismissed claims that the road was not in good condition

He suggested a possible cause of Joshua's road accident and prayed for the repose of the boxer's inner circle members, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, who were killed in the accident

Orowale Kolapo, known on Facebook as Oni Foto, has revealed that he drove past the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 20 minutes before British professional boxer Anthony Joshua had an accident that claimed the lives of his two team members, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz" Ayodele, on Monday, December 29.

Joshua was hurt in the car crash and is receiving treatment in a Lagos hospital, with some people attributing the accident to the state of the road.

Anthony Joshua's accident: Man corrects wrong impression

However, Kolapo described such claims as untrue and tagged them the handiwork of propagandists.

According to Kolapo, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the smoothest roads in Nigeria, as a whole, adding that there are no bumps from Berger to Iwo Road.

While describing the accident as unfortunate, Kolapo believes it might have been due to the driver's miscalculation.

He prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident. Kolapo, who shared a video of the road, wrote:

"Anthony Joshua’s accident was like 20 mins after I drove past the same road and there is a misconception and propaganda going on that it was bad road that caused the mischap,

"That is untrue.

"Lagos/ibadan express way is one of the smoothest roads in Nigeria as a whole.m You will not step into a Bump from Beger to Iwo Road.

"It is just unfortunate and I think it was a driver’s miscalculation.

"May the souls of the dead rest well."

Anthony Joshua's accident: Man's reaction generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Oluwatobiloba Olabisi Babalola said:

"My husband had a flat tyre and we were fixing it when the accident happened like a flash. It was like I was watching horror film."

Adegbite Ayoola said:

"I do pass this road every week.

"I still pass there today nothing like bumps very smooth road.

"The driver was the one that wasn’t driving carefully."

Ajewole Clement Taiye said:

"I totally agree with you, it was the driver miscalculation or a seconds distraction when he was making a decision (overtaking) probably."

Aremu Ọmọ Makinde said:

"Do they hired a driver or one of his friends drove the SUV. If one of his friends was the one driving. Probably inexperience he has on such road might have add up to the incident."

Idowu Olayinka said:

"I passed the same road this morning

"I got to sagamu when I saw the news that an accident happened

"Bad road???

"No!!!

"It's really a sad occurrence.

"May the souls of the dead rest in peace."

Luqman Oyewunmi Oyeniyi said:

"According To FRSC, "illegal Overtaking Caused The Accident".

"Probably The Escorts Drive Their Usual Wawawa Way.!"

Kingsley Ojiakor-Uncle Santa said:

"I think overspending caused it and driver not being patient cos I learnt he hit a stationary truck."

