Chase Rice's wife, real name, age, family and net worth

Chase Rice is a country music singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality. He rose to prominence as one of the leading contestants of Survivor, a CBS reality TV show. Despite his fame, fans are interested in learning more about his personal life, especially his love life. Who is Chase Rice's wife?

Chase Rice wearing a cowboy hat at the ACMs in Dallas, Texas, in May 2023 (L). The singer after opening for The Alabama Band on August 2023 (R). Photo: @chaserice on Instagram (modified by author)

Chase Rice started his music career in 2010. He co-wrote the first single, Cruise, with Brian Kelley and Jesse Rice, performed by Florida Georgia Line. The single gained widespread recognition. He has since released other hits, including Ready Set Roll, Gonna Wanna Tonight, and Eyes on You.

Profile summary

Full name Chase Rice Gender Male Date of birth 19 September 1985 Age 38 years as of February 2024 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ormond Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Connie Rice Father Daniel Rice Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School AC Reynolds High School University University of North Carolina Profession Songwriter, singer, and reality TV personality Net worth $3 million–$5 million Instagram @chaserice Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Chase Rice's wife?

The American singer and songwriter is not married. He is seemingly single as of 2024 and concentrates on his music career. Although he likes to keep his personal life private, he has been linked with two women.

According to People magazine, the singer allegedly dated Kristen Cavallari in 2021. The insider stated:

They've been seeing each other for a little over a month. They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together.

Chase never confirmed or denied the rumours. However, Cavallari shut down the rumours about her, saying that the gossip about a love triangle was untrue.

There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation; I usually don't comment on this stuff. However, these rumours have been going on for about a year.

Cavallari continued.

I'm not dating anybody; I haven't dated anybody in a few months.

The country singer also dated Victoria Fuller, a former Bachelor contestant. He performed on the dating reality show she was on.

Chase Rice's age

Top-five facts about Chase Rise. Photo: @chaserice on Instagram (modified by author)

The reality TV star is 38 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 19 September 1985. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Chase Rice's real name? He was born Chase Rice in Ormond Beach, Florida, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His family relocated to a farm in Asheville, North Carolina, where he grew up.

Chase attended AC Reynolds High School. He later joined the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He played football as a linebacker on the varsity football team.

Chase Rice's family

The TV personality's father is Daniel Rice, and his mother is Connie Rice. He has two siblings named Casey and Chad Rice. Chase's father passed away in 2008. In February 2023, Rice released his long-awaited album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell. He featured a photo of his late father on the album cover to honour him. He previously told iHeartRadio:

If I put my dad on the album cover, it would be music I'm proud of and think he would be proud of.

On his Instagram page, he posted a picture of his father and captioned it:

Here is my dad on the cover of my new album. He was the best. He is one of those guys that makes me proud to call him my dad. The world needs more like him. I'm grateful.

According to People magazine, the singer waited years to put his father's photo on an album. He said:

I didn't want to use that picture until I knew I was making music that was completely true to who I am — something that would honour him and that he would listen to and be proud of the work that I did.

Chase Rice's mom, Connie Rice, has been his pillar of strength. He leans on her in good and bad times and has immense gratitude for her. In honour of Mother's Day, 2022, he opened up to Men's Journal, saying:

My mom is such an important part of my life because she's the only parent I've got left. I lost my dad when I was 22, and that changed my relationship permanently. We'd always go to her for things, but now, as my brothers and I get older, it's also our duty as her sons to check in on her and ensure she's taken care of.

Career

He is a country music singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality from the United States. He first came to the spotlight in 2010 when he contested Survivor: Nicaragua. He came in second after Jud "Fabio" Birza.

Rice debuted his music career the same year. Since then, he has released six studio albums, including The Album, Lambs & Lions, and Country As Me. His third album, Ignite the Night, debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Additionally, he has released several EPs, including Ready Set Roll, The Album, Pt. I, and The Album, Pt. II. Before 2010, he worked as a NASCAR pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports. He had also considered a career in professional football while in college, but an injury he sustained while playing deterred him.

How rich is Chase Rice?

According to Famous Birthday, Idol Net Worth and similar sources, he is alleged to be worth between $3 million and $5 million. He makes his money from his music career.

Who is Chase Rice's daughter?

The country music singer does not have a daughter or a son. He regularly posts photos of his niece and nephews on his Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Chase Rice? He is an American country music singer-songwriter and reality TV personality. How old is Chase Rice's mom? His mom's age is unknown. How old is Chase Rice? He is 38 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 19 September 1985. What is Chase Rice's child? He does not have a child. However, he has a niece and two nephews. What college did Chase Rice attend? He went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. What happened to Chase from Survivor? He made his music debut after the reality show. How tall is Chase Rice? He stands at 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. What is Chase Rice's net worth? He is alleged to be worth between $3 million and $5 million.

Searches for information about Chase Rice's wife may persist until the singer settles down. The American singer is seemingly single and focusing on his music career. He resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

