Who is Pele Velentina? Meet Lisa Kennedy Montgomery's daughter

Pele Velentina is the daughter of Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, a political commentator, radio show host, actress, and author. Her debut single, Broken, powerfully intertwines themes of loss, self-acceptance, and personal growth. As her fame rises, fans have become increasingly eager to know her story and the inspirations behind her powerful debut.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery attends the 2017 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (L). Her daughter Pele Velentina sits on a beach (R). Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage, @davemlee

Former MTV VJ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery is an outspoken political commentator with deep roots in the entertainment industry. While her firstborn daughter does not share such popularity with her, Pele has gained a significant public interest by breaking into the musical scene.

Profile summary

Full name Pele Velentina Lee Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2005 Age 19 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Residence(s) Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Father Dave Lee Mother Lisa Kennedy Montgomery Siblings 1 Profession Musical artist

Pele Velentina's biography

Pele was born on 2 July 2005 in Los Angeles, in the Golden State of the United States of America. Her parents are retired professional snowboarder Dave Lee and former MTV VJ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery. Although her parents have a high public profile, they have kept details of her upbringing private.

Top five facts about Pele Velentina. Photo: @davemlee on Instagram (modified by author)

Lisa is a political commentator who has hosted television, podcast, and radio shows such as Outnumbered and The Five, Kennedy Saves the World, Friend or Foe, Who Wants to Be Governor of California and How-To with Kennedy. She has authored two books; The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses and Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips for Curious Girls.

Velentina's father, Dave Lee, is the CEO of Signal Snowboards. The former professional snowboarder turned entrepreneur is the brains behind snowboarding's first annual membership community, providing access to quality and affordable gear.

She has one younger sister, Lotus Tennessee Lee. Lotus was born on 14 March 2009 in Santa Monica, United States of America. She is 15 years old as of 2024.

Like the inspiration behind her name, Pele played soccer growing up. Her mother proudly celebrates her achievements in soccer and gymnastics through her social media profiles. In 2014, she took on the bars and third overall in state gymnastics.

What is Pele Velentina's age?

Born on 1 July 2005, the budding singer is 19 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Much has yet to be revealed about Kennedy's firstborn daughter's career as a singer. Her debut single, Broken, is set to pave the way for her career in the industry.

FAQs

Who are Lisa Kennedy's daughters? The television host has two daughters, Pele and Lotus Lee. Who is Pele Velentina? Velentina is an up-and-coming musician. How old is Pele Velentina? She is 19 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. What is Lotus Kennedy Lee's age? Velentina's younger sister, Lotus, is 15 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Who is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery's husband? The American television show host is not married. Who was Lisa Kennedy married to? The Republican political commentator was married to former pro-snowboarder Dave Lee. Is Kennedy still married to Dave Lee? The couple got divorced in 2017 after a 17-year marriage.

Little is known about Pele Valentine, but her background reflects her multifaceted identity and notable lineage. She is the firstborn daughter of TV host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery and Snowboarding icon Dave Lee.

