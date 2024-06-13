Carla Diab's net worth and background: how did she amass her wealth?

Carla Diab is a Lebanese-American fashion designer, TV personality, businesswoman, author, and philanthropist. She is famous for appearing in reality TV shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Due to her success in the fashion and TV world, Carla has amassed an impressive fortune, attracting the attention of many. So, what is Carla Diab's net worth?

Carla Diab during filming on the IBCI The Stage in Lebanon. Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carla Diab launched her career in fashion after graduating from university. Due to her impeccable taste and unique style, she has made a name for herself in the American and global arena. Due to her lavish lifestyle, Carla Diab's net worth has been a subject of discussion in the public domain.

Full name Carla Diab Haddad Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality Lebanese-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 37-32-42 Body measurements in centimetres 93-81-106 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Elizabeth Diab Father James Diab Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Tony Abou Jaoude Children 1 School Rockey High School University Cleveland State University Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist Net worth $5 million Instagram @carlahaddadofficial

What is Carla Diab's net worth?

According to MoneyMade, Networth Ages, NetWorth Villa, and other sources, the fashion designer is alleged to be worth $5 million. Carla's primary source of income is her successful fashion career. Additionally, she has appeared in several television shows and has various businesses.

Carla Diab's yacht

The American businesswoman is the proud owner of a yacht she has owned for almost six years. However, she did not want to disclose its worth.

This opulent vessel has luxurious features, including a swimming pool, helipad, Jacuzzi, gym, cinema, and gym. It has a crew of 12 to cater to guests' needs on board and is mostly used to host lavish parties.

Carla Diab's background

Five facts about Carla Diab. Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The TV personality was born on 11 October 1985 in Beirut, Lebanon. She is an American-Lebanese national of mixed ethnicity. Her parents are James and Elizabeth Diab. Carla Diab's family relocated to the United States when she was young. She grew up in America alongside her sister, Maya Diab.

Carla attended School Rockey High School. Later, she joined Cleveland State University, where she graduated with a degree in Finance.

Career

Carla Diab is a fashion designer, TV personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist. She joined the fashion industry soon after graduating from university. Carla started working as an intern at a Parish fashion house.

The fashion designer launched her winning line in the early 2000s. She has since made a name for herself in fashion by working with A-list celebrities like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian.

Diab is also a television personality. She has appeared in various reality shows, including Project Runway, Dancing With the Stars (Lebanon), Enta Adda, and Talk of the Town.

FAQs

Who is Carla Diab? She is a renowned American-Lebanese fashion designer, TV personality and businesswoman. Where is Carla Diab from? She was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but grew up in the United States. How old is Carla Diab? The American businesswoman is 38 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 October 1985. Who are Carla Diab's parents? Her parents are Elizabeth and James Diab. What does Carla Diab do for a living? She is a businesswoman and television personality involved in various TV shows. She currently hosts Fi-Male on LBCI every Friday night. How much money is Carla Diab worth? According to MoneyMade, Networth Ages, NetWorth Villa and other sources, the fashion designer's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. Is Carla Diab married? No, she is divorced. She was allegedly previously married to American comedian Haddad Tony Abou Jaoude. The two share a daughter named Lea Jaoude.

Carla Diab's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. The fashion designer and TV personality has made a name for herself in fashion and entertainment. She has appeared in popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Project Runway.

