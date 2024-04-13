Jan Ashley's bio: The story of Robert Kardashian Sr.'s little-known ex-wife

Jan Ashley is a former beauty pageant from the United States. She was widely recognised as Robert Kardashian Sr.'s ex-wife. In 2012, she gained widespread media attention when discussing her ex-husband's tumultuous relationship with his first wife, Kris Jenner.

Robert Kardashian during Brotherhood Crusade Gala Dinner (L). The late Jan Ashley at her shop (R). Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jan Ashley was crowned Miss Tulsa in 1966. She came into the spotlight after marrying a famous attorney and businessman, Robert Kardashian Sr. However, the marriage did not last long—the union was annulled after a month. Jan was first married to the late John Ashley.

Profile summary

Full name Janice Lynn Glass Ashley Gender Female Date of birth 3 August 1948 Age 67 years old (at the time of her death) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Amarillo, Potter country, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father James Douglas Mother Monnie M. Glass Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

Jan Ashley's biography

The celebrity ex-wife was born in Amarillo, Potter County, Texas, United States and raised in Amarillo, Potter County, USA. She was born on 3 August 1948 and was the daughter of James Douglas and Monnie M Glass.

Jan died on 1 October 2015 at the age of 67. She passed on in Tulsa, Tulsa County, Oklahoma, USA. She was buried next to her first husband, John Ashley, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles County, California, USA.

When did Robert Kardashian and Jan Ashley meet?

The two met in early 1998 when Ashley was selling her house. She recalled, during an interview:

I was selling my house, and he came through it, and he saw my picture. He called one of my husband's actors to have introduced to me.

They dated for seven months before Robert proposed to her in Hawaii, USA. The two tied the knot on 25 November 1998, a wedding held in Vail, Colorado and later the same day, went for a honeymoon together with Robert's four children.

Top-5 facts about Jan Ashley. Photo: (modified by author)

Source: Original

Their marriage didn't last long, as the union was annulled after a month, and they finalised their divorce in 1999. They didn't disclose the reason for the divorce at the time. However, in 2014, Ashley revealed that the reason was the frequent turmoil between Robert's first wife, Kris Jenner, and her children. She stated:

Did the kids have anything to do with it? Of course they did! All I know is he was upset all the time. Not with me, but with his kids and his ex-wife. They were after him for money, money, money. I don't think he could handle them.

Robert Kardashian was not Jan's first husband. She was previously married to John Ashley, an American actor and film producer. John was popularly known for his work as a producer in films and TV shows such as The A-Team, Apocalypse Now, and Beyond Atlantis. Jan and John tied the knot in 1978 and lived together until his death on 3 October 1997.

Robert was also married thrice, with Jan as his second wife. His first wife was Kristen Mary Jenner, an American media personality, entrepreneur and socialite. They were married from 1978 to 1991, and together, they share four children: Kourtney, Khloe, Robert Jr, and Kim Kardashian.

After Jan parted ways with him, he married his third wife, Judith Ellen Pierson. Robert and Ellen's marriage didn't last long as Robert succumbed to oesophagal cancer in September 2003, a few weeks after their marriage.

Who are Jan Ashley's children?

The celebrity ex-wife did not have kids out of the two marriages. During her divorce from Robert, the legal documents revealed that Ashley and Robert had agreed to have a kid together before getting married. Robert changed his mind after they married, as he had four biological children.

However, Jan refuted the claims by saying she had no intention of having a kid with him. She further said if she was to have a child, she could have had one with her first husband, John Ashley.

What happened between Jan Ashley and Khloe Kardashian?

Robert Kardashian and Carl Douglas during the hearings in Los Angeles court. Photo: Ted Soqui

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, Jan Ashley and Ellen Kardashian said that Robert had told them that Khloe Kardashian was not his biological daughter. Jan stated:

He just kind of looked at me and said it like it was a matter of fact. He said, 'Well, you know that Khoe's not really a Kardashian, don't you? And I said....' OK', and that was it.

She added;

Khloe brought it up all the time. She looked nothing like the rest. She was tall, had a different shape, light hair, curly hair. Didn't look anything like the other three children.

Khloe replied to them by tweeting in a now-deleted tweet:

The audacity you have to mention my father's name like this! Should be ashamed of urself I let a lot of things slide but this one is really low....YOU ARE DISGUSTING! (yes, you know who YOU are)

FAQs

Who is Jan Ashley? She was a former beauty pageant, widely known as Robert Kardashian Sr.'s second wife. Where was Jan Ashley born? She was born in Amarillo, Potter country, Texas, United States. When was Jan Ashley's birthday? She celebrated her birthday on 3 August. Is Jan Ashley alive or dead? She died on 1 October 2015. What was Jan Ashley's age at the time of her death? She was 67 years old. When did Robert Kardashian and Jan Ashley divorce? Their marriage was annulled on 25 December 1998. Did Jan Ashley have kids? Robert Kardashian Sr.'s ex-wife had no children.

Jan Ashley entered the limelight following her romantic relationship with Robert Kardashian Sr., an attorney and entrepreneur. Jan and Robert were only married for a month. She died on 1 October 2015 and was laid to rest beside her first husband, John Ashley.

Legit.ng recently published Kaitlan Collins' biography. Kaitlan is an American journalist popularly known for asking her interviewees challenging questions. She currently leads The Source with Kaitlan Collins, a weeknight program.

Kaitlan Collins was born in Prattville, Alabama, United States. She made history as one of the youngest White House Collespondents in the history of CNN. Learn more about her, including who she is currently dating.

Source: Legit.ng