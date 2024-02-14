Brett Cooper’s age, height, relationships, net worth

Brett Cooper is a conservative political commentator, media personality, and actress from the United States of America. She is best known for hosting The Comments Section with Brett Cooper on YouTube, a show produced by The Daily Wire. She is famous for her comments about being a Gen Z conservative. What is Brett Cooper’s age?

Brett Cooper in a blue floral dress (L). Brett Cooper poses for a photo by the roadside (R). Photo: @imbrettcooper on Instagram (modified by author)

Brett Cooper has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She has made her mark in various fields, including acting, writing, and hosting. As an actress, she has appeared in films such as Bobbi & Gill, Heathers, and Shots Fired. She is also a social media star with an extensive fan following.

Profile summary

Full name Brett Cooper Gender Female Date of birth 12 October 2001 Age 22 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Bellingham, Washington, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 31-23-33 Body measurements in centimetres 79-58-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Diana Cooper Siblings 3 Relationship status Engaged Education University of California, Los Angeles (BA) Profession Political commentator, content creator, actress Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @imbrettcooper X (Twitter) @imbrettcooper Facebook @Brett Cooper YouTube The Comments Section with Brett Cooper

What is Brett Cooper’s age?

The conservative political commentator is 22 years old as of 2024. When was Brett Cooper born? She was born on 12 October 2001 and raised alongside three elder brothers.

She was born in Bellingham, Washington, United States, and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. At ten years old, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, where she started training to become an actress.

Her mother is Diana Cooper, and Brett Cooper’s father is Mike. She does not have a good relationship with him. The actress claimed that her father wanted him aborted, and it is among the primary reasons her parents divorced. She said,

And then the kicker for me was learning that my dad wanted me to be aborted. Like my parent's marriage, by the time that I was conceived, was already over. My mom knew that. She wanted a divorce. She stayed because of me.

Top-5 facts about Brett Cooper. Photo: @imbrettcooper/Instagram (modified by author)

Educational background

After completing high school, she enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, and graduated with a major in English Literature. She also obtained a minor in Business from the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business.

What movies is Brett Cooper in?

Brett is a professional actress-turned-political commentator and content creator. She began her career as an actress, making her first onscreen appearance in the 2011 short movie 1000 Blisters as Young Paulina.

Brett made her television debut in 2016 in Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street. According to IMDb, Brett Cooper’s movies and TV shows are as follows.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2012 Parental Guidance Speech Student 2016 Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street Jessica 2017 Bobbi & Gill Bobbi Garet 2017 Shots Fired Tess Breeland 2018 Heathers Brianna Parker/"Trailer Parker’’ 2023 Chip Chilla Ellen Squirrel Voice 2023 Lady Ballers Stacey Santiago O'Brien 2024 Snow White and the Evil Queen Snow White 2024 Mr. Birchum Jeanie (voice) 2024 The Pendragon Cycle Ganieda TBA 500 Fireflies TBA

However, Brett temporarily paused her acting career in 2021 and began working as a host and content creator at The Daily Wire, a popular conservative media outlet. She later launched her program, The Comments Section, which she broadcasts on her YouTube channel.

The actress has also written for organisations such as the Foundation for Economic Education and served as an ambassador for PragerU and Turning Point USA.

What is Brett Cooper’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Finty and Age Net Worth, the content creator has an alleged net worth of $400 thousand. She earns her income as a host, content creator, and actress. She also earns from brand endorsements and her clothing line.

Is Brett Cooper married?

The American actress is not married and has never been married before. However, in October 2023, Brett confirmed that she was engaged. She took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing adorable engagement pictures. She captioned the photos;

Just full of surprises this week. I am so unbelievably excited to marry this man. Talking about it tonight on Comments Section.

Cooper talked about her engagement on The Comments Section, saying:

I had just moved to a new city. I was suddenly a very public figure. That sounded terrifying to be dating while also being a public person.

She mentioned that her fiancé prefers to stay out of the public eye. Additionally, the media personality revealed that they hail from neighbouring areas and that she used to spend time with his sister.

What is Brett Cooper’s height?

The American conservative political commentator stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Furthermore, her body measurements are 31-23-33 inches or 79-58-84 centimetres.

Fast facts about Brett Cooper

Who is Brett Cooper? She is an American conservative political commentator, media personality, and actress. Where is Brett Cooper from? She was born in Bellingham, Washington, United States. How old is Brett Cooper? She is 22 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 12 October 2001. Who are Brett Cooper's parents? Her mother is Diana Cooper, and her father is Mike. Does Brett Cooper have a brother? The actress has three elder brothers. Who is Brett Cooper’s husband? She does have a husband. She is currently engaged. Does Brett Cooper work for The Daily Wire? She has been a host and content creator for the Daily Wire since December 2021. Is Brett Cooper emancipated? She had herself emancipated at 15 years old. How tall is Brett Cooper? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Brett Cooper’s age and achievements make people think she has been in the entertainment scene for years. She is an American conservative political commentator, media personality, and actress best known for hosting The Comments Section with Brett Cooper. Brett currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

