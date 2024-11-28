20 top fashionistas in the world: the best fashion influencers ranked
Fashion is an influential and popular industry that allows people to express themselves. The industry is characterised by trends that evolve and change through the seasons. With new designers emerging and the rise of social media, fashion influencers have shared the latest trends online. This is a curated list of the top fashionistas in the world, helping brands connect with consumers.
When compiling this list of the top fashionistas in the world, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Forbes, FashionUnited, Vogue, and several similar sites. The selection is subjective and may not include all notable fashion influencers. Audience figures reflect data available at the time of writing.
20 top fashionistas in the world
Fashion businesses are investing in marketing through visual content. However, most brands have ditched traditional marketing and embraced fashion influencers on social media. Below is a list of the best fashion influencers ranked according to their Instagram followers.
|Rank
|Fashionista
|Instagram followers
|1
|Sabrina Carpenter
|42 million
|2
|Chiara Ferragni
|28 million
|3
|Dixie D' Amelio
|20.3 million
|4
|Avani
|16 million
|5
|Emma Chamberlain
|15 million
|6
|Miranda Kerr
|14.5 million
|7
|Noha Nabil
|13 million
|8
|Sofia Richie Grainge
|11 million
|9
|Camila Coelho
|10.1 million
|10
|Olivia Palermo
|8 million
|11
|Julie Sarinana
|7.8 million
|12
|Aimee Song
|7.3 million
|13
|Mariano Di Vaio
|7.1 million
|14
|Cindy Kimberly
|7.1 million
|15
|Wisdom Kaye
|6.4 million
|16
|Leonie Hanne
|4.8 million
|17
|Margaret Zhang
|2 million
|18
|Gala Gonzalez
|1.7 million
|19
|Jeanne Damas
|1.5 million
|20
|Bryan Yambao
|888k
1. Sabrina Carpenter
- Date of birth: 11 May 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Quakertown, Pennsylvania, USA
- Height: 4′ 11¼″ (152 cm)
- Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter
Sabrina Carpenter is a fashion content creator, actress, singer and songwriter from the United States. She first became famous for her role in the Girl Meets World TV series from 2014 to 2017. Sabrina Carpenter has gained an immense following on social media, where she posts about her fashion looks.
2. Chiara Ferragni
- Date of birth: Born: 7 May 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Cremona, Italy
- Height: Height: 5′10″ (178 cm)
- Instagram: @chiaraferragni
Chiara Ferragni is an Italian fashion influencer, blogger, businesswoman, designer, and model. She rose to stardom through her fashion content, having collaborated with brands through her blog, The Blonde Salad. The blog documents her fashion looks and inspires her audience, and Chiara Ferragni has amassed over 28 million followers on Instagram.
3. Dixie D' Amelio
- Date of birth: 12 August 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA
- Height: 5′4″ (167 cm)
- Instagram: @dixiedamelio
Dixie D' Amelio is a famous social media fashion influencer, singer and TikTok star from the United States. She gained immense popularity through her quirky and creative content on TikTok. Dixie Damelio has a following of 20.3 million followers on Instagram.
4. Avani
- Date of birth: 23 November 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brownsburg, Indiana, USA
- Height: 5′2″ (158 cm)
- Instagram: @avani
Avani Gregg is a renowned American social media personality who first gained attention with her engaging TikTok videos. Her videos include dance routines, lip-sync, and fashion styles. Avan also plays Gemma in the online series Chicken Girls and has amassed a following of over 16 million on Instagram.
5. Emma Chamberlain
- Date of birth: 22 May 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Bruno, California, USA
- Height: 5′4″ (162 cm)
- Instagram: @emmachamberlain
Chamberlain is an American social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster, model, and businesswoman. She started her fashion journey doing YouTube vlogs and is now one of the top female fashionistas.
6. Miranda Kerr
- Date of birth: 20 April 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Height: 5′7″ (175 cm)
- Instagram: @mirandakerr
Miranda Kerr is an Australian fashion model, actress, and businesswoman. In 2007, she gained widespread attention while working with the Victoria's Secret Angels. Miranda Kerr has also appeared in shows like How I Met Your Mother and Love Advent.
7. Noha Nabil
- Date of birth: 11 November 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kuwait City, Kuwait
- Height: 5′2″ (157 cm)
- Instagram: @nohastyleicon
Noha Nabil is a Kuwaiti social media influencer, YouTuber, journalist, fashion blogger, and businesswoman. She runs several businesses, including Noha Nabil Beauty and Cosmetics and Retrouvailles Paris. With over 13 million followers, her Instagram page is filled with her daily outfit looks and colourful costumes.
8. Sofia Richie Grainge
- Date of birth: 24 August 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Height: 5′6″ (168 cm)
- Instagram: @sofiagrainge
Sofia Richie is an American social media personality, fashion influencer and model. She became famous as the daughter of American singer Lionel Richie and sister to reality TV star Nicole Richie. Sofia Grainge showcases her luxurious and effortless fashion looks on her Instagram page.
9. Camila Coelho
- Date of birth: 27 February 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: State of Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Height: 5′2″ (163 cm)
- Instagram: @camilacoelho
Camila Coelho is a Brazilian-born fashion and beauty YouTuber and social media personality. She is widely known for posting her photos on Instagram and has a loyal following of 10.1 million. Camila resides in Los Angeles, California, and has worked with brands such as Tory Burch and Dior.
10. Olivia Palermo
- Date of birth: 28 February 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
- Height: 5′6″ (168 cm)
- Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Olivia Palermo is a social media influencer, fashionista, entrepreneur, model, and TV personality based in New York. She rose to fame after appearing on the reality television series The City. Olivia has amassed a substantial following on Instagram.
11. Julie Sarinana
- Date of birth: 9 January 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Durango, Mexico
- Height: 5′2″ (158 cm)
- Instagram: @sincerelyjules
Julie Sarinana, popularly known as Sincerely Jules, is a fashion blogger, model, and social media personality. She is one of the first fashion influencers, having founded her fashion creative outlet, SincerelyJules, in 2009.
12. Aimee Song
- Date of birth: 10 December 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Height: 5′6″ (168 cm)
- Instagram: @aimeesong
Aimee Song is a renowned social media influencer, fashion blogger, designer, and author from the United States. She started blogging in 2008 while in school in San Francisco, starting a blog called Song of Style. Aimee currently designs distinct fashion styles that resonate with her fans.
13. Mariano Di Vaio
- Date of birth: 9 May 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Assisi, Italy
- Height: 6′1″ (185 cm)
- Instagram: @marianodivaio
Mariano Di Vaio is an Italian blogger, fashion designer, model, actor, and social media influencer. He has worked as a brand ambassador for major brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein. Mariano also launched his jewellery, eyewear, and shoe lines under the MDV brand.
14. Cindy Kimberly
- Date of birth: 16 November 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Height: 5′6″ (170 cm)
- Instagram: @wolfiecindy
Cindy Kimberly is a Dutch-Spanish fashion model and social media influencer. She became famous in 2015 when singer and songwriter Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on his Instagram. Kimberly has built a successful career in fashion modelling, appearing on the covers of Sports Illustrated and GQ Spain.
15. Wisdom Kaye
- Date of birth: 4 April 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Nigeria
- Height: 6′3″ (193 cm)
- Instagram: @wisdm
Wisdom Kaye, also known as Wisdom, is a Nigerian-American fashion model and social media personality. He is widely known for his fashion-related content posted on TikTok and Instagram. The American model was named TikTok's best-dressed guy by Vogue. He has 6.4 million followers on Instagram and 12.5 million on TikTok.
16. Leonie Hanne
- Date of birth: 31 July 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hamburg, Germany
- Height: 5′5″ (167 cm)
- Instagram: @leoniehanne
Leonie Hanne is a German fashion blogger, model and social media personality. She started her influencer career in 2014 when she launched Ohh Couture with her boyfriend. Leonie Hanne has worked with top brands like Sergio Rossi, Tory Burch, and Lancome.
17. Margaret Zhang
- Date of birth: 27 May 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Australia
- Height: 5′5″ (167 cm)
- Instagram: @margaretzhang
Margaret Zhang is a fashion influencer, content creator, writer, and filmmaker. She is known for her role in impacting fashion and as the editor-in-chief of Vogue China. Margaret Zhang has built a successful career on social media.
18. Gala Gonzalez
- Date of birth: 16 March 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: A Coruña, Spain
- Height: 5′5″ (168 cm)
- Instagram: @galagonzalez
Gala González is a renowned model, socialite, blogger, fashion designer, and DJ from Spain. She was one of the first Spanish fashion bloggers and the niece of Spanish designer Adolfo Domínguez. Gala and Adolfo specialise in producing environmentally friendly clothing.
19. Jeanne Damas
- Year of birth: 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Height: 5′7″ (170 cm)
- Instagram: @jeannedamas
Jeanne Damas is a French fashion influencer, designer, model, and entrepreneur. She founded the French fashion label Rouje and is known for her laid-back fashion sense. Jeanne has collaborated with top brands such as Gucci, Roger Vivier, Isabel Marant, and Costume National.
20. Bryan Yambao
- Date of birth: 21 March 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Manila, Philippines
- Height: 5′6″ (172 cm)
- Instagram: @bryanboy
Bryan Yambao, also known as Bryanboy, is a renowned Filipino-born Swedish fashion influencer and social media personality. He gained immense fame through his aesthetic fashion sense and became one of the top fashion men influencers. Yambao showcases his creative style on social media.
Who is the best fashionista in the world?
Fashion is a personal choice, and different fashionistas inspire people. However, numerous best fashionistas exist, including Chiara Ferragni, Avani, Emma Chamberlain, Mariano Di Vaio, and Wisdom Kaye.
Who is the most fashionable person in the world?
In 2023, British GQ named Bella Hadid the most stylish person on the planet. Others who made the appearance include Kim Kardashian, Brett Gelman, and Zoë Kravitz.
The fashion industry has evolved, with recent trends leading to influencer marketing. Fashion influencers use social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to inspire outfits and share thrift hauls. If you are looking for the top fashionistas in the world, the above individuals have the fashion scene sizzling now.
Source: Legit.ng
