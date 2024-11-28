Global site navigation

20 top fashionistas in the world: the best fashion influencers ranked
20 top fashionistas in the world: the best fashion influencers ranked

by  Naomi Karina 9 min read

Fashion is an influential and popular industry that allows people to express themselves. The industry is characterised by trends that evolve and change through the seasons. With new designers emerging and the rise of social media, fashion influencers have shared the latest trends online. This is a curated list of the top fashionistas in the world, helping brands connect with consumers.

Mariano Di Vaio (L), Sofia Grainge (C), and Chiara Ferragni (R)
Mariano Di Vaio (L), Sofia Grainge (C), and Chiara Ferragni (R) are among the top fashionistas in the world. Photo: @marianodivaio, @sofiagrainge, @chiaraferragni on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

When compiling this list of the top fashionistas in the world, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Forbes, FashionUnited, Vogue, and several similar sites. The selection is subjective and may not include all notable fashion influencers. Audience figures reflect data available at the time of writing.

20 top fashionistas in the world

Fashion businesses are investing in marketing through visual content. However, most brands have ditched traditional marketing and embraced fashion influencers on social media. Below is a list of the best fashion influencers ranked according to their Instagram followers.

RankFashionistaInstagram followers
1Sabrina Carpenter42 million
2Chiara Ferragni28 million
3Dixie D' Amelio 20.3 million
4Avani16 million
5Emma Chamberlain 15 million
6Miranda Kerr 14.5 million
7Noha Nabil 13 million
8Sofia Richie Grainge 11 million
9Camila Coelho 10.1 million
10Olivia Palermo 8 million
11Julie Sarinana 7.8 million
12Aimee Song 7.3 million
13Mariano Di Vaio 7.1 million
14Cindy Kimberly 7.1 million
15Wisdom Kaye 6.4 million
16Leonie Hanne 4.8 million
17Margaret Zhang 2 million
18Gala Gonzalez 1.7 million
19Jeanne Damas 1.5 million
20Bryan Yambao 888k

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter poses in a silver dress at the Time 100 Next event
Sabrina Carpenter arrives for the Time 100 Next event at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York on October 9, 2024. Photo: Leonardo Munoz
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 11 May 1999
  • Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Quakertown, Pennsylvania, USA
  • Height: 4′ 11¼″ (152 cm)
  • Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a fashion content creator, actress, singer and songwriter from the United States. She first became famous for her role in the Girl Meets World TV series from 2014 to 2017. Sabrina Carpenter has gained an immense following on social media, where she posts about her fashion looks.

2. Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni posing at Milan Fashion Week
Chiara Ferragni is seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: Born: 7 May 1987
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Cremona, Italy
  • Height: Height: 5′10″ (178 cm)
  • Instagram: @chiaraferragni

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian fashion influencer, blogger, businesswoman, designer, and model. She rose to stardom through her fashion content, having collaborated with brands through her blog, The Blonde Salad. The blog documents her fashion looks and inspires her audience, and Chiara Ferragni has amassed over 28 million followers on Instagram.

3. Dixie D' Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio poses in a metallic pink dress at The Kia Forum
Dixie D'Amelio attends the 2023 KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 12 August 2001
  • Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA
  • Height: 5′4″ (167 cm)
  • Instagram: @dixiedamelio

Dixie D' Amelio is a famous social media fashion influencer, singer and TikTok star from the United States. She gained immense popularity through her quirky and creative content on TikTok. Dixie Damelio has a following of 20.3 million followers on Instagram.

4. Avani

Avani Gregg poses at the Gold House Hosts at The Music Center
Avani Gregg attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 23 November 2002
  • Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Brownsburg, Indiana, USA
  • Height: 5′2″ (158 cm)
  • Instagram: @avani

Avani Gregg is a renowned American social media personality who first gained attention with her engaging TikTok videos. Her videos include dance routines, lip-sync, and fashion styles. Avan also plays Gemma in the online series Chicken Girls and has amassed a following of over 16 million on Instagram.

5. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain poses in a black dress at the 2023 CFDA Awards
Emma Chamberlain attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 22 May 2001
  • Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: San Bruno, California, USA
  • Height: 5′4″ (162 cm)
  • Instagram: @emmachamberlain

Chamberlain is an American social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster, model, and businesswoman. She started her fashion journey doing YouTube vlogs and is now one of the top female fashionistas.

6. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr smiling in a light blue dress at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Miranda Kerr attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 20 April 1983
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
  • Height: 5′7″ (175 cm)
  • Instagram: @mirandakerr

Miranda Kerr is an Australian fashion model, actress, and businesswoman. In 2007, she gained widespread attention while working with the Victoria's Secret Angels. Miranda Kerr has also appeared in shows like How I Met Your Mother and Love Advent.

7. Noha Nabil

Noha Nabil walks the red carpet wearing a champaign gown
Noha Nabil walks the red carpet wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on August 31, 2019, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Tristan Fewings
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 11 November 1983
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kuwait City, Kuwait
  • Height: 5′2″ (157 cm)
  • Instagram: @nohastyleicon

Noha Nabil is a Kuwaiti social media influencer, YouTuber, journalist, fashion blogger, and businesswoman. She runs several businesses, including Noha Nabil Beauty and Cosmetics and Retrouvailles Paris. With over 13 million followers, her Instagram page is filled with her daily outfit looks and colourful costumes.

8. Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala
Sofia Richie attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, on November 09, 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 24 August 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Height: 5′6″ (168 cm)
  • Instagram: @sofiagrainge

Sofia Richie is an American social media personality, fashion influencer and model. She became famous as the daughter of American singer Lionel Richie and sister to reality TV star Nicole Richie. Sofia Grainge showcases her luxurious and effortless fashion looks on her Instagram page.

9. Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho wearing a ruffled black and white Louis Vuitton dress during Paris Fashion Week
Camila Coelho wearing a ruffled black and white Louis Vuitton dress outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 27 February 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: State of Minas Gerais, Brazil
  • Height: 5′2″ (163 cm)
  • Instagram: @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho is a Brazilian-born fashion and beauty YouTuber and social media personality. She is widely known for posting her photos on Instagram and has a loyal following of 10.1 million. Camila resides in Los Angeles, California, and has worked with brands such as Tory Burch and Dior.

10. Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo in a checked dress at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 28 February 1986
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
  • Height: 5′6″ (168 cm)
  • Instagram: @oliviapalermo

Olivia Palermo is a social media influencer, fashionista, entrepreneur, model, and TV personality based in New York. She rose to fame after appearing on the reality television series The City. Olivia has amassed a substantial following on Instagram.

11. Julie Sarinana

Julie Sarinana is wearing a hat, white shorts, boots, a striped shirt, and a Chloe backpack
Julie Sarinana is wearing a hat, white shorts, boots, a striped shirt, and a Chloe backpack during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend in Indio, California. Photo: Christian Vierig
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 9 January 1986
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Durango, Mexico
  • Height: 5′2″ (158 cm)
  • Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Julie Sarinana, popularly known as Sincerely Jules, is a fashion blogger, model, and social media personality. She is one of the first fashion influencers, having founded her fashion creative outlet, SincerelyJules, in 2009.

12. Aimee Song

Aimee Song wears a long beige embroidered cape dress and blue denim pants
Aimee Song wears a long beige embroidered cape dress and blue denim pants outside Valentino. Photo: Edward Berthelot
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 10 December 1987
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Height: 5′6″ (168 cm)
  • Instagram: @aimeesong

Aimee Song is a renowned social media influencer, fashion blogger, designer, and author from the United States. She started blogging in 2008 while in school in San Francisco, starting a blog called Song of Style. Aimee currently designs distinct fashion styles that resonate with her fans.

13. Mariano Di Vaio

Mariano Di Vaio poses at the ABOUT YOU Awards Europe at Superstudio Maxi
Mariano Di Vaio arrives for the ABOUT YOU Awards Europe at Superstudio Maxi on May 26, 2022, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 9 May 1989
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Assisi, Italy
  • Height: 6′1″ (185 cm)
  • Instagram: @marianodivaio

Mariano Di Vaio is an Italian blogger, fashion designer, model, actor, and social media influencer. He has worked as a brand ambassador for major brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein. Mariano also launched his jewellery, eyewear, and shoe lines under the MDV brand.

14. Cindy Kimberly

Cindy Kimberly poses in an orange gown at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival
Cindy Kimberly attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022, in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 16 November 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Height: 5′6″ (170 cm)
  • Instagram: @wolfiecindy

Cindy Kimberly is a Dutch-Spanish fashion model and social media influencer. She became famous in 2015 when singer and songwriter Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on his Instagram. Kimberly has built a successful career in fashion modelling, appearing on the covers of Sports Illustrated and GQ Spain.

15. Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye in a red ensemble at The 2024 Met Gala
Wisdom Kaye attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 4 April 2001
  • Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Nigeria
  • Height: 6′3″ (193 cm)
  • Instagram: @wisdm

Wisdom Kaye, also known as Wisdom, is a Nigerian-American fashion model and social media personality. He is widely known for his fashion-related content posted on TikTok and Instagram. The American model was named TikTok's best-dressed guy by Vogue. He has 6.4 million followers on Instagram and 12.5 million on TikTok.

16. Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne wears a dark Geri skirt, white shirt, oversized jacket and black bag
Leonie Hanne wears a dark Geri skirt, white shirt, oversized jacket and black bag at the Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Raimonda
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 31 July 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Hamburg, Germany
  • Height: 5′5″ (167 cm)
  • Instagram: @leoniehanne

Leonie Hanne is a German fashion blogger, model and social media personality. She started her influencer career in 2014 when she launched Ohh Couture with her boyfriend. Leonie Hanne has worked with top brands like Sergio Rossi, Tory Burch, and Lancome.

17. Margaret Zhang

Margaret Zhang wears sunglasses, a black leather trench long coat, and kitten heels
Margaret Zhang wears sunglasses, a black leather trench long coat, and kitten heels outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 27 May 1993
  • Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Australia
  • Height: 5′5″ (167 cm)
  • Instagram: @margaretzhang

Margaret Zhang is a fashion influencer, content creator, writer, and filmmaker. She is known for her role in impacting fashion and as the editor-in-chief of Vogue China. Margaret Zhang has built a successful career on social media.

18. Gala Gonzalez

Gala Gonzalez in a grey dress and black bag at the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle
Gala Gonzalez attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 16 March 1986
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: A Coruña, Spain
  • Height: 5′5″ (168 cm)
  • Instagram: @galagonzalez

Gala González is a renowned model, socialite, blogger, fashion designer, and DJ from Spain. She was one of the first Spanish fashion bloggers and the niece of Spanish designer Adolfo Domínguez. Gala and Adolfo specialise in producing environmentally friendly clothing.

19. Jeanne Damas

Jeanne Damas in a white lace dress at the 7th Canneseries International Festival
Jeanne Damas attends the "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" Photocall during the 7th Canneseries International Festival on April 07, 2024, in Cannes, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki
Source: Getty Images
  • Year of birth: 1992
  • Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Paris, France
  • Height: 5′7″ (170 cm)
  • Instagram: @jeannedamas

Jeanne Damas is a French fashion influencer, designer, model, and entrepreneur. She founded the French fashion label Rouje and is known for her laid-back fashion sense. Jeanne has collaborated with top brands such as Gucci, Roger Vivier, Isabel Marant, and Costume National.

20. Bryan Yambao

Bryanboy poses in a dark grey T-shirt and chekered blazer at Paris Fashion Week
Bryanboy attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki
Source: Getty Images
  • Date of birth: 21 March 1982
  • Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Manila, Philippines
  • Height: 5′6″ (172 cm)
  • Instagram: @bryanboy

Bryan Yambao, also known as Bryanboy, is a renowned Filipino-born Swedish fashion influencer and social media personality. He gained immense fame through his aesthetic fashion sense and became one of the top fashion men influencers. Yambao showcases his creative style on social media.

Who is the best fashionista in the world?

Fashion is a personal choice, and different fashionistas inspire people. However, numerous best fashionistas exist, including Chiara Ferragni, Avani, Emma Chamberlain, Mariano Di Vaio, and Wisdom Kaye.

Who is the most fashionable person in the world?

In 2023, British GQ named Bella Hadid the most stylish person on the planet. Others who made the appearance include Kim Kardashian, Brett Gelman, and Zoë Kravitz.

The fashion industry has evolved, with recent trends leading to influencer marketing. Fashion influencers use social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to inspire outfits and share thrift hauls. If you are looking for the top fashionistas in the world, the above individuals have the fashion scene sizzling now.

