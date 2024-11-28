20 top fashionistas in the world: the best fashion influencers ranked

Fashion is an influential and popular industry that allows people to express themselves. The industry is characterised by trends that evolve and change through the seasons. With new designers emerging and the rise of social media, fashion influencers have shared the latest trends online. This is a curated list of the top fashionistas in the world, helping brands connect with consumers.

Mariano Di Vaio (L), Sofia Grainge (C), and Chiara Ferragni (R) are among the top fashionistas in the world. Photo: @marianodivaio, @sofiagrainge, @chiaraferragni on Instagram (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the top fashionistas in the world, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Forbes, FashionUnited, Vogue, and several similar sites. The selection is subjective and may not include all notable fashion influencers. Audience figures reflect data available at the time of writing.

20 top fashionistas in the world

Fashion businesses are investing in marketing through visual content. However, most brands have ditched traditional marketing and embraced fashion influencers on social media. Below is a list of the best fashion influencers ranked according to their Instagram followers.

Rank Fashionista Instagram followers 1 Sabrina Carpenter 42 million 2 Chiara Ferragni 28 million 3 Dixie D' Amelio 20.3 million 4 Avani 16 million 5 Emma Chamberlain 15 million 6 Miranda Kerr 14.5 million 7 Noha Nabil 13 million 8 Sofia Richie Grainge 11 million 9 Camila Coelho 10.1 million 10 Olivia Palermo 8 million 11 Julie Sarinana 7.8 million 12 Aimee Song 7.3 million 13 Mariano Di Vaio 7.1 million 14 Cindy Kimberly 7.1 million 15 Wisdom Kaye 6.4 million 16 Leonie Hanne 4.8 million 17 Margaret Zhang 2 million 18 Gala Gonzalez 1.7 million 19 Jeanne Damas 1.5 million 20 Bryan Yambao 888k

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter arrives for the Time 100 Next event at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York on October 9, 2024. Photo: Leonardo Munoz

Date of birth : 11 May 1999

: 11 May 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Quakertown, Pennsylvania, USA

: Quakertown, Pennsylvania, USA Height : 4′ 11¼″ (152 cm)

: 4′ 11¼″ (152 cm) Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a fashion content creator, actress, singer and songwriter from the United States. She first became famous for her role in the Girl Meets World TV series from 2014 to 2017. Sabrina Carpenter has gained an immense following on social media, where she posts about her fashion looks.

2. Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni is seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro

Date of birth : Born: 7 May 1987

: Born: 7 May 1987 Age : 37 years old (as of 2024)

: 37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Cremona, Italy

: Cremona, Italy Height : Height: 5′10″ (178 cm)

: Height: 5′10″ (178 cm) Instagram: @chiaraferragni

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian fashion influencer, blogger, businesswoman, designer, and model. She rose to stardom through her fashion content, having collaborated with brands through her blog, The Blonde Salad. The blog documents her fashion looks and inspires her audience, and Chiara Ferragni has amassed over 28 million followers on Instagram.

3. Dixie D' Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio attends the 2023 KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth : 12 August 2001

: 12 August 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Norwalk, Connecticut, USA

: Norwalk, Connecticut, USA Height : 5′4″ (167 cm)

: 5′4″ (167 cm) Instagram: @dixiedamelio

Dixie D' Amelio is a famous social media fashion influencer, singer and TikTok star from the United States. She gained immense popularity through her quirky and creative content on TikTok. Dixie Damelio has a following of 20.3 million followers on Instagram.

4. Avani

Avani Gregg attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Date of birth : 23 November 2002

: 23 November 2002 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Brownsburg, Indiana, USA

: Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Height : 5′2″ (158 cm)

: 5′2″ (158 cm) Instagram: @avani

Avani Gregg is a renowned American social media personality who first gained attention with her engaging TikTok videos. Her videos include dance routines, lip-sync, and fashion styles. Avan also plays Gemma in the online series Chicken Girls and has amassed a following of over 16 million on Instagram.

5. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth : 22 May 2001

: 22 May 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : San Bruno, California, USA

: San Bruno, California, USA Height : 5′4″ (162 cm)

: 5′4″ (162 cm) Instagram: @emmachamberlain

Chamberlain is an American social media personality, YouTuber, podcaster, model, and businesswoman. She started her fashion journey doing YouTube vlogs and is now one of the top female fashionistas.

6. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Date of birth : 20 April 1983

: 20 April 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Sydney, Australia

: Sydney, Australia Height : 5′7″ (175 cm)

: 5′7″ (175 cm) Instagram: @mirandakerr

Miranda Kerr is an Australian fashion model, actress, and businesswoman. In 2007, she gained widespread attention while working with the Victoria's Secret Angels. Miranda Kerr has also appeared in shows like How I Met Your Mother and Love Advent.

7. Noha Nabil

Noha Nabil walks the red carpet wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on August 31, 2019, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Date of birth : 11 November 1983

: 11 November 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kuwait City, Kuwait

: Kuwait City, Kuwait Height : 5′2″ (157 cm)

: 5′2″ (157 cm) Instagram: @nohastyleicon

Noha Nabil is a Kuwaiti social media influencer, YouTuber, journalist, fashion blogger, and businesswoman. She runs several businesses, including Noha Nabil Beauty and Cosmetics and Retrouvailles Paris. With over 13 million followers, her Instagram page is filled with her daily outfit looks and colourful costumes.

8. Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, on November 09, 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth : 24 August 1998

: 24 August 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Height : 5′6″ (168 cm)

: 5′6″ (168 cm) Instagram: @sofiagrainge

Sofia Richie is an American social media personality, fashion influencer and model. She became famous as the daughter of American singer Lionel Richie and sister to reality TV star Nicole Richie. Sofia Grainge showcases her luxurious and effortless fashion looks on her Instagram page.

9. Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho wearing a ruffled black and white Louis Vuitton dress outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Date of birth : 27 February 1988

: 27 February 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : State of Minas Gerais, Brazil

: State of Minas Gerais, Brazil Height : 5′2″ (163 cm)

: 5′2″ (163 cm) Instagram: @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho is a Brazilian-born fashion and beauty YouTuber and social media personality. She is widely known for posting her photos on Instagram and has a loyal following of 10.1 million. Camila resides in Los Angeles, California, and has worked with brands such as Tory Burch and Dior.

10. Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Date of birth : 28 February 1986

: 28 February 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Height : 5′6″ (168 cm)

: 5′6″ (168 cm) Instagram: @oliviapalermo

Olivia Palermo is a social media influencer, fashionista, entrepreneur, model, and TV personality based in New York. She rose to fame after appearing on the reality television series The City. Olivia has amassed a substantial following on Instagram.

11. Julie Sarinana

Julie Sarinana is wearing a hat, white shorts, boots, a striped shirt, and a Chloe backpack during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend in Indio, California. Photo: Christian Vierig

Date of birth : 9 January 1986

: 9 January 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Durango, Mexico

: Durango, Mexico Height : 5′2″ (158 cm)

: 5′2″ (158 cm) Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Julie Sarinana, popularly known as Sincerely Jules, is a fashion blogger, model, and social media personality. She is one of the first fashion influencers, having founded her fashion creative outlet, SincerelyJules, in 2009.

12. Aimee Song

Aimee Song wears a long beige embroidered cape dress and blue denim pants outside Valentino. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Date of birth : 10 December 1987

: 10 December 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Height : 5′6″ (168 cm)

: 5′6″ (168 cm) Instagram: @aimeesong

Aimee Song is a renowned social media influencer, fashion blogger, designer, and author from the United States. She started blogging in 2008 while in school in San Francisco, starting a blog called Song of Style. Aimee currently designs distinct fashion styles that resonate with her fans.

13. Mariano Di Vaio

Mariano Di Vaio arrives for the ABOUT YOU Awards Europe at Superstudio Maxi on May 26, 2022, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo

Date of birth : 9 May 1989

: 9 May 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Assisi, Italy

: Assisi, Italy Height : 6′1″ (185 cm)

: 6′1″ (185 cm) Instagram: @marianodivaio

Mariano Di Vaio is an Italian blogger, fashion designer, model, actor, and social media influencer. He has worked as a brand ambassador for major brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein. Mariano also launched his jewellery, eyewear, and shoe lines under the MDV brand.

14. Cindy Kimberly

Cindy Kimberly attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022, in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Date of birth : 16 November 1998

: 16 November 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Amsterdam, Netherlands Height : 5′6″ (170 cm)

: 5′6″ (170 cm) Instagram: @wolfiecindy

Cindy Kimberly is a Dutch-Spanish fashion model and social media influencer. She became famous in 2015 when singer and songwriter Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on his Instagram. Kimberly has built a successful career in fashion modelling, appearing on the covers of Sports Illustrated and GQ Spain.

15. Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Date of birth : 4 April 2001

: 4 April 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Nigeria

: Nigeria Height : 6′3″ (193 cm)

: 6′3″ (193 cm) Instagram: @wisdm

Wisdom Kaye, also known as Wisdom, is a Nigerian-American fashion model and social media personality. He is widely known for his fashion-related content posted on TikTok and Instagram. The American model was named TikTok's best-dressed guy by Vogue. He has 6.4 million followers on Instagram and 12.5 million on TikTok.

16. Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne wears a dark Geri skirt, white shirt, oversized jacket and black bag at the Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Raimonda

Date of birth : 31 July 1988

: 31 July 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Hamburg, Germany

: Hamburg, Germany Height : 5′5″ (167 cm)

: 5′5″ (167 cm) Instagram: @leoniehanne

Leonie Hanne is a German fashion blogger, model and social media personality. She started her influencer career in 2014 when she launched Ohh Couture with her boyfriend. Leonie Hanne has worked with top brands like Sergio Rossi, Tory Burch, and Lancome.

17. Margaret Zhang

Margaret Zhang wears sunglasses, a black leather trench long coat, and kitten heels outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Date of birth : 27 May 1993

: 27 May 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Australia

: Australia Height : 5′5″ (167 cm)

: 5′5″ (167 cm) Instagram: @margaretzhang

Margaret Zhang is a fashion influencer, content creator, writer, and filmmaker. She is known for her role in impacting fashion and as the editor-in-chief of Vogue China. Margaret Zhang has built a successful career on social media.

18. Gala Gonzalez

Gala Gonzalez attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Date of birth : 16 March 1986

: 16 March 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : A Coruña, Spain

: A Coruña, Spain Height : 5′5″ (168 cm)

: 5′5″ (168 cm) Instagram: @galagonzalez

Gala González is a renowned model, socialite, blogger, fashion designer, and DJ from Spain. She was one of the first Spanish fashion bloggers and the niece of Spanish designer Adolfo Domínguez. Gala and Adolfo specialise in producing environmentally friendly clothing.

19. Jeanne Damas

Jeanne Damas attends the "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" Photocall during the 7th Canneseries International Festival on April 07, 2024, in Cannes, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Year of birth : 1992

: 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France Height : 5′7″ (170 cm)

: 5′7″ (170 cm) Instagram: @jeannedamas

Jeanne Damas is a French fashion influencer, designer, model, and entrepreneur. She founded the French fashion label Rouje and is known for her laid-back fashion sense. Jeanne has collaborated with top brands such as Gucci, Roger Vivier, Isabel Marant, and Costume National.

20. Bryan Yambao

Bryanboy attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Date of birth : 21 March 1982

: 21 March 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Manila, Philippines

: Manila, Philippines Height : 5′6″ (172 cm)

: 5′6″ (172 cm) Instagram: @bryanboy

Bryan Yambao, also known as Bryanboy, is a renowned Filipino-born Swedish fashion influencer and social media personality. He gained immense fame through his aesthetic fashion sense and became one of the top fashion men influencers. Yambao showcases his creative style on social media.

Who is the best fashionista in the world?

Fashion is a personal choice, and different fashionistas inspire people. However, numerous best fashionistas exist, including Chiara Ferragni, Avani, Emma Chamberlain, Mariano Di Vaio, and Wisdom Kaye.

Who is the most fashionable person in the world?

In 2023, British GQ named Bella Hadid the most stylish person on the planet. Others who made the appearance include Kim Kardashian, Brett Gelman, and Zoë Kravitz.

The fashion industry has evolved, with recent trends leading to influencer marketing. Fashion influencers use social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to inspire outfits and share thrift hauls. If you are looking for the top fashionistas in the world, the above individuals have the fashion scene sizzling now.

