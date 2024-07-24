Who are Nick Cannon's siblings? Meet the actor's four brothers

Nick Cannon is a comedian, television host, actor, and rapper from the United of America. He gained prominence for his roles in Drumline, Roll Bounce, and Love Don’t Cost a Thing. He hosted The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'N Out, America's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. Besides his illustrious career, many people are interested in learning more about his family, especially his siblings. So, who are Nick Cannon’s siblings?

Nick Cannon at Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta, Georgia (L). Nick Cannon at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany (R). Photo: Prince Williams, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nick Cannon has been in the entertainment industry since 1998 and has starred in numerous shows and movies. He currently boasts 42 acting credits. As a rapper, he released his self-titled debut album in 2003, and his song Parents Just Don't Understand was featured in the film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Nick Cannon’s siblings are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Full name Nicholas Scott Cannon Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1980 Age 43 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Saddle River, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beth Gardner Father James Cannon Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Bre Tiesi Children 12 Education Monte Vista High School, Santa Monica College, Howard University Profession Actor, rapper, comedian, TV host Net worth $50 million Instagram @nickcannon Twitter TikTok @nickcannon Facebook

Who are Nick Cannon's siblings?

The American actor also has four younger brothers, Gabriel, Reuben, Javen and Caleb, from his father's relationship with another woman. Find out more details about them below.

1. Javen Cannon

Javen Cannon posing for a photo next to a building (L). Javen on the stage of the Wild n'Out in 2021 (R). Photo: @thekingcannon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Javen Cannon

Javen Cannon Date of birth: 20 January 1996

20 January 1996 Place of birth: USA

USA Profession: Writer, producer, radio host

Javen Cannon is Nick's younger brother. He was born on 20 January 1996 in the United States of America. As of 2024, he is 28 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He completed his higher studies at Howard University.

Javen is a writer and producer. He formerly served as a production assistant for Nick’s show Wild 'n Out and later became a recurring cast member between season 13 and season 16. Javen has also served as a writer and associate producer in a few episodes of the television series Lil Bruce Gamer. He currently works as a radio host.

2. Reuben Cannon

Reuben Cannon at Let The Kids Grow Foundation Holiday Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on 1 December 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Reuben Cannon

Reuben Cannon Place of birth: USA

USA Profession: Singer

Unlike his brother, Nick, who has only focused on acting and hosting, Reuben has ventured into a music career and has released numerous songs he uploads on YouTube. Some of his popular singles include Through This Pen, Would Ya and Side Chick.

In a 2008 interview with RadarOnline, the musician spoke highly of Nick Cannon's ex-partner, Mariah Carey, and said he helped him get his start in the industry. He stated:

I've known Mariah for so long, and she is the mother of my niece and nephew. She is a great mother and she is a great person. Mariah helped me get my start and she was one of the first people to give me a chance when no one else would. And it is not because she was married to my brother.

3. Gabriel Cannon

Gabriel Cannon at the "Red Carpet Ready - Shekhar Rahate" First Season Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on 8 September 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Graves

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gabriel Cannon

Gabriel Cannon Date of birth: 1987 (37 years as of 2024)

1987 (37 years as of 2024) Place of birth: USA

USA Profession: Singer

Nick's brother, Gabriel has also forged a career in the music industry like his brother Reuben. He has released numerous songs available on Apple, such as Bow My Head featuring his brother Reuben.

In a 2017 interview with Rapzilla, the singer openly discussed his experiences growing up with his famous brother. He confessed to idolizing him during his younger years but also revealed the challenges of being recognised primarily as Nick’s younger sibling. He said:

I always felt like I had something to prove. I completely lost who I was. God has shown it to me now. Now I’m trying to live up to everybody’s expectations instead of my brother’s.

In 2023, Gabriel appeared in ABC's hit reality series Claim to Fame Season 2. He made it to the finale and ultimately won the competition. In an interview with EW, Gabriel discussed his victory and shared his pride when he informed his older brother about it. He said:

For a long time, it’s hard for somebody to be proud of somebody other than Nick. He’s doing so much. He’s on such a level, and it’s like, to see him just genuinely proud of me, I felt like a little kid, like I graduated.

4. Caleb Cannon

Full name: Caleb Cannon

Caleb Cannon Place of birth: USA

USA Profession: Businessperson

Unlike his brothers, Caleb Cannon prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight; hence, little is known about him. However, Nick Cannon’s brother occasionally shares glimpses of his family on Instagram.

Nick Cannon’s parents

Nick’s father is James Cannon, and his mother is Beth Gardner. His father is an American philanthropist, author and televangelist, and his mom worked as an accountant. Nick's parents separated a few months after Nick's birth.

Despite their separation, the former partners have greatly supported their son's career. For instance, the comedian credits his dad for keeping him out of trouble.

My dad, the way he felt like he kept me out of trouble was through the media. Whether through public access television, which he had his ministry show on or through writing Or ... going out and doing community journalism, like reporting on things that are happening in the community with the police—he had me doing this type of stuff before I was a teenager.

FAQs

Who is Nick Cannon? He is an American comedian, television host, actor, and rapper. Where is Nick Cannon from? Nick was born in San Diego, California, United States. What is Nick Cannon’s age? The actor is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 8 October 1980. Who are Nick Cannon’s parents? His parents are James Cannon and Beth Gardner. Does Nick Cannon have siblings? The American actor has four siblings: Gabriel, Reuben, Javen and Caleb. What is Nick Cannon’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Is Nick Cannon’s family rich? Nick Cannon's family was not wealthy during his childhood. He grew up in a rough neighbourhood in San Diego. The actor is allegedly worth $50 million in 2024.

Nick Cannon’s siblings have won the attention of many due to their brother’s popularity in the entertainment industry. The American television personality has four siblings: Gabriel, Reuben, Javen and Caleb. Some of his brothers are also in the entertainment industry.

