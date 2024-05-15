Joseline Hernandez's net worth (2024), age, husband and daughter

Joseline Hernandez is a Puerto Rican-American actress, rapper, and reality TV star. She gained widespread recognition after starring in the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She has also appeared on various shows, including K. Michelle: My Life, Joseline's Cabaret: Miami, and Star. What is Joseline Hernandez's net worth in 2024?

Joseline Hernandez attends her grand opening of Joseline's Cabaret Las Vegas(L) and during Mr Rugs' All Black affair (R). (Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez began her career as an exotic dancer before becoming a reality TV star. As a rapper, she has released hit tracks such as DAMELO, With You, Ghetto Fantasy, and Vegas (I Wanna Ride). Besides knowing much about her career, many have wanted to know Joseline Hernandez's net worth.

Profile summary

Real name Joseline Hernandez Nickname The Puerto Rican Princess Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1986 Age 37 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ponce, Puerto Rico Current residence Florida, United States Nationality Puerto Rican-American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Stepdad Luis Mother Carmen Siblings 5 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Robin Ingouma Children 1 Profession Rapper, reality TV personality, actress Net worth $300,000 Instagram @joseline X (Twitter)

Joseline Hernandez's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $300,000. She has been in show business for over a decade and is believed to have earned her wealth from her singing, acting and television personality careers.

The reality TV star revealed what she earned during her run in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta show between 2012 and 2017. She stated:

Within the first week I went from making like $1,500 per episode to making $11,000 per episode. In a week. I didn't ask for them to bump me up, they bumped me up.

She added:

Then second season, I was making like $15,000, and then like by the end of second season I went up to like $20,000…they just kept bumping me up. They was just throwing money at me they was like 'we don't want her not to come to work'…they would just bump me up. They did that for years.

In her final season, Joseline Hernandez's salary had risen to $50,000 per episode, being the highest-paid cast member on the show, as she mentioned:

$50,000…if I go do a show…for like a month, I'm gonna get $1.5, $2 million quick…and my pick-up bonuses in Love & Hip Hop were like $250/$300 thousand dollars every season.

Joseline Hernandez's house is in Florida, USA. She moved to the Penthouse in 2021—when it was new to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Joseline Hernandez's background

Top-5 facts about Joseline Hernandez. Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The reality TV star was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on 3 November 1986. She is 37 years old as of May 2024. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She is a Puerto Rican-American citizen of Afro-Latin-American descent.

Joseline's mom is called Carmen. Her family relocated to Florida, USA, with her family when she was young. At the time they were relocating, her dad had died of a drug excess. Her mother was later married to Luis, Joseline's stepdad. She was raised alongside her five siblings: Hisael, Jorge, Kermit, Luis Jr., and Yanira.

Her family experienced some hardships, which made her look for a job. As a teenager, she worked as an exotic dancer to provide for her family.

Career

Joseline was discovered by the Grammy-winning record producer Stevie J. while working as an exotic dancer at the Onyx Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. By 2012, she became part of the original cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, alongside Stevie J as an aspiring singer, rapper, and actress. She released several dancehall and reggae singles during the show.

While still on the show, she fell in love with Stevie J, who was then dating Mimi Faust. The storyline of the reality show was based on the love triangle between her, Stevie, and Mimi Faust.

Her appearance on the show led her to be featured at the 2013 AVN Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards, and the Bet Awards. In 2016, she starred with Stevie J in the spin-off show Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood.

The Puerto Rican singer left the show after the season six reunion in June 2017. She cited that the reason for leaving the show was to take care of her daughter and pursue her singing and acting career. Here is part of what she said:

That’s doing my music, that’s doing my acting, my producing, and raising my kid. I want to show my daughter she can do everything she wants, however she wants to do it — and there is no stopping you. I needed to take myself out of certain situations and move and really focus on her and me.

Since quitting the show, she has been featured in several shows, including her show Joseline Cabaret: Miami, which premiered on 19 January 2020. The other shows include K. Michelle: My Life and Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

The reality TV star released the song, Run Me My Money, after leaving the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta show. She released her debut EP, Rachetera, in July 2023. Below are some of her hit tracks.

Micolta

Baby Daddy

Hate Me Now

Red Velvet Cake

Every Night Of The Week

I Want To

No Saving

With You

Who is Joseline Hernandez's husband?

Musician Balistic Beats and TV Personality Joseline Hernandez (R) attend WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" premiere. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The Puerto Rican TV star is unmarried. However, she is engaged to Robin Ingouma, known by his stage name DJ Balistic Beats, a DJ and music producer. The relationship became public when Joseline shared in a now-deleted short video of them kissing his head in April 2019.

Beats proposed to her during the April 2020 season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition show. Here is what he said to her:

I want you to be with me forever. And I did a lot of thinking. The stuff that we’ve been through, I’ve never seen anybody go through the stuff we’ve been through and still be strong like this. I love you very much. Will you marry me?

The rapper was previously in a controversial relationship with Steven Aaron Jordan, known as Stevie J. They dated during the first five seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Stevie and Joseline share a daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, born on 28 December 2016.

Stevie had initially denied the baby being his, which led to a paternity test that proved the kid was his. The two reportedly married in 2013, but in 2016, Joseline disclosed that the marriage was fake during the petition for their child custody.

FAQs

What is Joseline Hernandez's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $15 million. What is Joseline Hernandez's age? She is 37 years old as of May 2024. When is Joseline Hernandez's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 3 November. What is Joseline Hernandez's nationality? She is a Puerto Rican-American citizen. What is Joseline Hernandez famous for? She is a reality TV star, rapper, and singer popularly known for her appearance in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta show. Who is Joseline Hernandez's husband? She is unmarried but engaged to Robin Ingouma, a famous DJ. Who is Joseline Hernandez's daughter? Her daughter is called Bonnie Bella Jordan. What is DJ Balistic Beats' net worth? As per Wealthy Gorilla, Joseline Hernandez's husband-to-be is allegedly worth $1 million.

Joseline Hernandez's net worth is a subject of interest among her fans. It has continued to grow due to her dedication to her work as a rapper and reality TV personality. She is the mother of one and is based in Florida, USA.

