A video of Peller stepping out for his first public appearance after his heartbreak and viral accident has surfaced online

In the clip, the streamer was seen spending New Year’s Eve with Tiwa Savage and Broda Shaggi as he tried to introduce them.

What he called Tiwa Savage drew a reaction from the singer, with many people sharing their observations about the viral video

A video showing how content creator and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, spent his New Year’s Eve has surfaced online.

The controversial streamer had earlier raised concerns about his well-being in 2025 following his failed relationship with Jarvis and a reported accident that left many worried.

In the video, which marked one of his first public appearances since the incidents, Peller was seen with Tiwa Savage, her son Jamal, and comedian Broda Shaggi.

He introduced them to his fans, but his description of the award-winning singer sparked laughter online.

While introducing Tiwa Savage, Peller first referred to her as a female artist, then appeared confused and went on to call her an actress.

The music star looked visibly amused and reacted with a funny expression, which further entertained viewers.

Peller and Tiwa Savage’s son exchange pleasantries

Peller also exchanged pleasantries with Jamal, Tiwa Savage’s son, joking that the young boy did not miss him.

In response, Jamal said he did miss the content creator, drawing admiration from Peller, who praised the way he spoke English.

Recall that Tiwa Savage and the streamer have met previously, with the singer appearing on his live stream. The pair have also been spotted together on a private jet during a past trip.

How fans reacted to Peller's video with Tiwa Savage

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller and Tiwa Savage as they both chatted in the video. Many slammed the content creator for not knowing what Savage does, despite having met her two times. Here are comments below:

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

