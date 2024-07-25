Who are Ross Lynch's siblings? The R5 family members in order

Ross Lynch is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his role in the Disney Channel original comedy series Austin & Ally as Austin Moon. He is also known for being the lead vocalist for the pop-rock sibling band R5. Meet Ross Lynch's siblings and learn more about them.

Rocky, Rydel, Riker, and Ross Lynch attend the LA "Blue Man Group" premiere. Photo: Timothy Norris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ross Lynch was born on 29 December 1995 in Littleton, Colorado, United States. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2009. He has achieved this incredible feat due to his consistency, determination, and family support, especially from his siblings, who formed the R5 band together.

Profile summary

Full name Ross Shor Lynch Gender Male Date of birth 29 December 1995 Age 28 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Littleton, Colorado, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Mark Mother Stormie Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, singer, songwriter Instagram @ross_lynch X (Twitter) Facebook

Ross Lynch's siblings

The famous actor has four siblings: Riker, Rydel, Rocky Mark, and Ryland, who are also in the entertainment industry. Their parents are Stormie and Mark Lynch. Here are Ross Lynch's siblings in order from the oldest.

Riker Lynch

Riker Lynch attends NBC's "American Song Contest" Week 3 Red Carpet. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 November 1991

8 November 1991 Age: 32 years old as of (July 2024)

32 years old as of (July 2024) Place of birth: Littleton, Colorado, United States

Littleton, Colorado, United States Profession: Actor, singer, songwriter, director, producer

Riker Lynch is the oldest of the Lynch siblings. The actor was born on 8 November 1991 in Littleton, Colorado, United States. He is 32 years old as of July 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. He relocated to Los Angeles, USA, at 16 to pursue his acting career.

Riker gained popularity in 2010 for his role as Jeff, one of the Warblers, in Fox's Hit TV show Glee. He has been featured in other films and TV series such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Nameless, and Aliens on Halloween.

The actor began singing and performing at the age of three. He was known as the bassist and one of the lead singers in the band R5, which consisted of his four siblings and their best friend, Ellington Ratliff.

Riker currently has a band called Riker and The Beachcombers. Some of his hit tracks include Always, 8 Day Weekend, Optimistic, Taking Your Home, and She Just Want to Be Famous.

Apart from acting and singing, Riker is also a dancer. He appeared with his dance partner, Allison Holker, on season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, where they finished in second place. The singer married a fellow dancer, Savannah Latimer, in 2019.

Rydel Lynch

Rydel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features' "Emma" held. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 August 1993

9 August 1993 Age: 30 years old as of (July 2024)

30 years old as of (July 2024) Place of birth: Littleton, Colorado, United States

Littleton, Colorado, United States Profession: Actor, singer, dancer, YouTuber

Rydel is the second-born and only sister of the Lynch siblings. She was born on 9 August 1993 in Littleton, Colorado, United States. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She is an actress, singer, dancer, and YouTuber.

The American singer learned to play the keyboard, double shaker, and tambourine at a young age. She is known as a former member of the R5 band, which released two studio albums, Louder and Sometime Last Night, before disbanding in 2018.

Ross Lynch's sister debuted in acting in 2008 when she appeared in the Sunday School Musical film as the Crossroads Choir Member. She was also cast as a Cheerleader in the Nick Cannon movie School Gyrls in 2009, together with her brother Riker.

The actress has also starred in films and TV shows, such as Bunheads, A Day as Holly's Kids, and Colossal Youth. In September 2020, she married YouTuber Capron Funk at Secret Garden Events in Phoenix, Arizona. The couple has three children: Super, Sweetie, and Storm Rocky-Ross Funk.

Rocky Mark Lynch

Rocky during his performance at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1 November 1994

1 November 1994 Age: 29 years old as of July 2024

29 years old as of July 2024 Place of birth: Littleton, Colorado, USA

Littleton, Colorado, USA Profession: Singer, songwriter

Rocky Lynch is Ross's third sibling. He was born on 1 November 1994 in Littleton, Colorado, United States. The singer is 29 years old as of July 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Rocky was the lead guitarist of the pop band R5. He and his younger brother Ross wrote songs for the band's 2010 EP, Ready Set Rock. After the group disbanded in 2018, Rocky and Ross formed The Driver Era duo in the same year.

They released their first album, X, on 28 June 2019. Some of the band's hit songs include A Kiss, Malibu, Rumors, and Get Off My Phone.

Ryland Lynch

Ryland during his performance in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 April 1997

17 April 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Littleton, Colorado, USA

Littleton, Colorado, USA Profession: DJ, producer, director

Ryland is the youngest of five siblings. The director was born on 17 April 1997 in Littleton, Colorado, United States. He is 27 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Ryland was known as the unofficial manager of R5. He joined the band at the age of 12. He was a drummer and DJ at their shows.

He also worked as a child actor, appearing in commercials such as Kids Bop and the Nickelodeon show The Fresh Beat Band. The American DJ is also known for producing and directing music videos for The Drive Era.

FAQs

Who is Ross Lynch? He is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. How old is Ross Lynch? He is 28 years old as of July 2024. Where is Ross Lynch from? He hails from Littleton, Colorado, United States. Who are Ross Lynch's parents? His parents are Mark and Stormie Lynch. What is the order of the Lynch siblings? The Lynch siblings, from the oldest to the youngest, are Riker, Rydel, Rocky Mark, Ross, and Ryland. Who is the youngest Lynch sibling? Ryland is the youngest, being 27 years old as of 2024. Does Ross Lynch have a sister? The American songwriter has one sister called Rydel. Are all R5 members siblings? Apart from Lynch's siblings, Ellington Ratliff, a family friend, was part of the band. When was Ross Lynch's siblings' band formed? The group was formed in 2009 and was active for around nine years.

Ross Lynch is widely known for his role as Austin Moon in the comedy movie Austin & Ally. Due to his popularity in the entertainment industry, Ross Lynch's siblings have won the attention of many people. He has three older siblings: Riker, Riker, Rydel, and Rocky Mark, and a younger brother, Ryland.

Legit.ng recently published Jamie Foxx's biography. Jamie Foxx is an American multi-award-winning comedian, actor, film producer, and singer best known for his roles in several films and TV series, such as Bay, Collateral, and Django Unchained.

Jamie Foxx was born in Terrell, Texas, United States. He has been in the entertainment industry for over thirty years and is a father of two. Learn more about him in his bio, including whether he is married.

Source: Legit.ng