Jennifer Landon’s siblings: Meet her brothers and sisters

Jennifer Landon is a famous American celebrity who has appeared in numerous films and TV series. The actress grew up in a large family as her father married thrice. Additionally, his love for kids saw him adopt three more children. Explore the familial ties and learn more about Jennifer Landon’s siblings.

From (L-R) Christopher and date, Sean, Jennifer, Cindy Clerico, actor Michael Landon, Junior and date, Mark, Leslie and Shawna Landon. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Landon is an American actress who began her acting debut in one episode of Highway to Heaven in 1989. Her career grew, and she has landed numerous roles in TV series such as Yellowstone, The Young and the Restless, Animal Kingdom and FBI: Most Wanted. Are her siblings in the entertainment scene like her?

Jennifer Landon's profile summary

Real name Jennifer Landon Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1983 Age 40 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Malibu, California, United States Current residence Highland Park, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jew Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Cindy Clerico Father Michael Landon Siblings 8 Relationship status Single School Brentwood School University New York University Profession Actress Net worth $14 million Instagram @thejenlandon

Who is Jennifer Landon?

She is a talented actress who was born on 29 August 1983. She is the daughter of actor Michael Landon and his third wife, Cindy Clerico. Jennifer Landon's father was an American actor and filmmaker.

Her father was married three times: Dodie Levy-Fraser (married 1956; divorced 1962), Marjorie Lynn Noe (married 1963; divorced 1982) and Cindy Clerico (married 1983). Michael passed away on 1 July, at age 54, in Malibu, California, at 1:20 p.m.

Who are Jennifer Landon's siblings?

Jennifer has eight siblings from her father's three marriages. Three of her siblings are adopted. Below are details about who they are and what they do.

1. Mark Landon

Full name: Mark Fraser Landon

Mark Fraser Landon Date of birth: 1 October 1948

1 October 1948 Died: 11 May 2009 (aged 60)

11 May 2009 (aged 60) Mother: Dodie Levy-Fraser

Mark was an American actor who appeared in movies like Us, Goodbye America and Double Edge. Mark was Jennifer's oldest sibling, adopted in 1956 at the age of 8.

He was found dead at his West Hollywood home on 11 May 2009, at age 60. According to Find a Grave, he was interred at the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver City, California, in the same crypt as his father.

2. Josh Landon

Full name: Josh Fraser Landon

Josh Fraser Landon Date of birth: 11 February 1960

11 February 1960 Age: 63 years old (as of January 2024)

63 years old (as of January 2024) Mother: Dodie Levy-Fraser

Josh Fraser was adopted as an infant. Even though coming from a celebrity family, Josh has led an incredibly private lifestyle.

3. Cheryl Landon

Full name: Cheryl Ann Pontrelli

Cheryl Ann Pontrelli Date of birth: 1953

1953 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe

Cheryl Lynn is Marjorie's daughter from her first marriage. She was nine when her mother and father married. In 1992, Cheryl released a book titled I Promise My Dad, chronicling her experiences as Michael's eldest daughter during her upbringing.

4. Leslie Landon

Former actor Leslie Landon Matthews and legendary producer Kent McCray pose for photographs. Photo: Brandon Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Leslie Ann Landon

Leslie Ann Landon Date of birth: 11 October 1962

11 October 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe

Like Jennifer, Leslie followed in her father's footsteps—she appeared in a TV series, Little House on the Prairie, where her father played the lead. Later, Leslie switched careers and worked as a clinical psychologist.

She married Brian Matthews in 1990, and the couple has four children. Her eldest daughter, Rachel Matthews, born in 1993, is also an actress.

5. Michael Landon Jr.

Producer Michael Landon Jr. arrives at the Hallmark Channel & Hallmark Movie Channel 2014 Winter TCA Party at The Huntington Library and Gardens in San Marino, California. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Landon Jr.

Michael Landon Jr. Date of birth: 20 June 1964

20 June 1964 Age: 59 years old (as of January 2024)

59 years old (as of January 2024) Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe

Michael Landon Jr. is Jennifer's half-brother. He is a famous American actor, director, writer, and producer. Junior began acting in 1991 and has since appeared in numerous films and TV series.

Some of his acting credits include Bonanza: Under Attack, Back to Bonanza and Bonanza: The Return. He has also produced several TV series and films such as When Calls the Heart, When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present, and Highway to Heaven.

The American actor is married to Sharee Gregory, also an actor. The couple got married in December 1987. They have three children: daughters Ashley and Brittany and son Austin.

6. Shawna Landon

Full name: Shawna Leigh Landon

Shawna Leigh Landon Date of birth: 4 December 1971

4 December 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of January 2024)

52 years old (as of January 2024) Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe

Jennifer Landon's sister is an actress who has appeared in two uncredited films and TV series named Little House on the Prairie and Little House Years. According to her Instagram bio, she is a realtor at Compass California.

Shawna studied at Loyola Marymount University and is a former accountant at MTV Networks. Her firstborn son, Dylan, passed away after he was accidentally hit by a bus.

7. Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon attends Netflix's "We Have A Ghost" Premiere on 22 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Beau Landon

Christopher Beau Landon Date of birth: 27 February 1975

27 February 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of January 2024)

48 years old (as of January 2024) Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe

Christopher Beau is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is best known for producing films such as We Have a Ghost, My Best Friend's Exorcism, Paranormal Activity 2, 3 and 4, Burning Palms and Boys Life 3.

8. Sean Landon

Full name: Sean Matthew Landon

Sean Matthew Landon Date of birth: 6 August 1986

6 August 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of January 2024)

38 years old (as of January 2024) Mother: Cindy Clerico

Sean Matthew is Jennifer Landon's biological brother and the youngest of Michael Landon's kids. Jennifer Landon's brother is a realtor who works at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in California, United States. He was only five years of age when his father passed away.

FAQs

How many siblings does Jennifer Landon have? She has eight siblings. They are Mark Fraser, Josh Fraser, Cheryl Lynn, Leslie Ann, Michael Landon Jr., Shawna Leigh, Christopher Beau and Sean Matthew. Who is Jennifer Landon? She is an American actress known for appearing in films like The Front Runner and TV series like FBI: Most Wanted and Days of Our Lives. Who are Jennifer Landon's parents? She was born to actor Michael Landon and his third wife, Cindy Clerico. Who is Jennifer Landon's brother? Her biological brother is Sean Matthew. She has four other half-brothers from her father's first and second marriages. They are Mark, Josh, Michael and Chris. Is Jen Landon related to Michael Landon? Yes, Michael is her half-brother. They share the same father but different mothers. His mother's name is Marjorie Lynn Noe. Who is the oldest of Jennifer Landon's siblings? His oldest sibling is his half-brother, Mark Fraser Landon. He was an actor but unfortunately passed away on 11 May 2009 at the age of 60. What inheritance did Michael Landon leave for his kids? He left $8 million to $10 million to each of his nine children as inheritance.

Most of Jennifer Landon's siblings are in the entertainment industry, following in their father's footsteps. Even in their father's absence, his children have continued to uphold his legacy. They are now adults, with some having children who are Michael Landon's grandchildren.

