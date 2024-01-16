Jennifer Landon’s siblings: Meet her brothers and sisters
Jennifer Landon is a famous American celebrity who has appeared in numerous films and TV series. The actress grew up in a large family as her father married thrice. Additionally, his love for kids saw him adopt three more children. Explore the familial ties and learn more about Jennifer Landon’s siblings.
Jennifer Landon is an American actress who began her acting debut in one episode of Highway to Heaven in 1989. Her career grew, and she has landed numerous roles in TV series such as Yellowstone, The Young and the Restless, Animal Kingdom and FBI: Most Wanted. Are her siblings in the entertainment scene like her?
Jennifer Landon's profile summary
|Real name
|Jennifer Landon
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 August 1983
|Age
|40 years old (as of January 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Malibu, California, United States
|Current residence
|Highland Park, Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Jew
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|136
|Weight in kilograms
|62
|Body measurements in inches
|36-28-40
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-71-101
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Cindy Clerico
|Father
|Michael Landon
|Siblings
|8
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Brentwood School
|University
|New York University
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$14 million
|@thejenlandon
Who is Jennifer Landon?
She is a talented actress who was born on 29 August 1983. She is the daughter of actor Michael Landon and his third wife, Cindy Clerico. Jennifer Landon's father was an American actor and filmmaker.
Her father was married three times: Dodie Levy-Fraser (married 1956; divorced 1962), Marjorie Lynn Noe (married 1963; divorced 1982) and Cindy Clerico (married 1983). Michael passed away on 1 July, at age 54, in Malibu, California, at 1:20 p.m.
Who are Jennifer Landon's siblings?
Jennifer has eight siblings from her father's three marriages. Three of her siblings are adopted. Below are details about who they are and what they do.
1. Mark Landon
- Full name: Mark Fraser Landon
- Date of birth: 1 October 1948
- Died: 11 May 2009 (aged 60)
- Mother: Dodie Levy-Fraser
Mark was an American actor who appeared in movies like Us, Goodbye America and Double Edge. Mark was Jennifer's oldest sibling, adopted in 1956 at the age of 8.
He was found dead at his West Hollywood home on 11 May 2009, at age 60. According to Find a Grave, he was interred at the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver City, California, in the same crypt as his father.
2. Josh Landon
- Full name: Josh Fraser Landon
- Date of birth: 11 February 1960
- Age: 63 years old (as of January 2024)
- Mother: Dodie Levy-Fraser
Josh Fraser was adopted as an infant. Even though coming from a celebrity family, Josh has led an incredibly private lifestyle.
3. Cheryl Landon
- Full name: Cheryl Ann Pontrelli
- Date of birth: 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
- Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe
Cheryl Lynn is Marjorie's daughter from her first marriage. She was nine when her mother and father married. In 1992, Cheryl released a book titled I Promise My Dad, chronicling her experiences as Michael's eldest daughter during her upbringing.
4. Leslie Landon
- Full name: Leslie Ann Landon
- Date of birth: 11 October 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe
Like Jennifer, Leslie followed in her father's footsteps—she appeared in a TV series, Little House on the Prairie, where her father played the lead. Later, Leslie switched careers and worked as a clinical psychologist.
She married Brian Matthews in 1990, and the couple has four children. Her eldest daughter, Rachel Matthews, born in 1993, is also an actress.
5. Michael Landon Jr.
- Full name: Michael Landon Jr.
- Date of birth: 20 June 1964
- Age: 59 years old (as of January 2024)
- Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe
Michael Landon Jr. is Jennifer's half-brother. He is a famous American actor, director, writer, and producer. Junior began acting in 1991 and has since appeared in numerous films and TV series.
Some of his acting credits include Bonanza: Under Attack, Back to Bonanza and Bonanza: The Return. He has also produced several TV series and films such as When Calls the Heart, When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present, and Highway to Heaven.
The American actor is married to Sharee Gregory, also an actor. The couple got married in December 1987. They have three children: daughters Ashley and Brittany and son Austin.
6. Shawna Landon
- Full name: Shawna Leigh Landon
- Date of birth: 4 December 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of January 2024)
- Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe
Jennifer Landon's sister is an actress who has appeared in two uncredited films and TV series named Little House on the Prairie and Little House Years. According to her Instagram bio, she is a realtor at Compass California.
Shawna studied at Loyola Marymount University and is a former accountant at MTV Networks. Her firstborn son, Dylan, passed away after he was accidentally hit by a bus.
7. Christopher Landon
- Full name: Christopher Beau Landon
- Date of birth: 27 February 1975
- Age: 48 years old (as of January 2024)
- Mother: Marjorie Lynn Noe
Christopher Beau is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is best known for producing films such as We Have a Ghost, My Best Friend's Exorcism, Paranormal Activity 2, 3 and 4, Burning Palms and Boys Life 3.
8. Sean Landon
- Full name: Sean Matthew Landon
- Date of birth: 6 August 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of January 2024)
- Mother: Cindy Clerico
Sean Matthew is Jennifer Landon's biological brother and the youngest of Michael Landon's kids. Jennifer Landon's brother is a realtor who works at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in California, United States. He was only five years of age when his father passed away.
FAQs
- How many siblings does Jennifer Landon have? She has eight siblings. They are Mark Fraser, Josh Fraser, Cheryl Lynn, Leslie Ann, Michael Landon Jr., Shawna Leigh, Christopher Beau and Sean Matthew.
- Who is Jennifer Landon? She is an American actress known for appearing in films like The Front Runner and TV series like FBI: Most Wanted and Days of Our Lives.
- Who are Jennifer Landon's parents? She was born to actor Michael Landon and his third wife, Cindy Clerico.
- Who is Jennifer Landon's brother? Her biological brother is Sean Matthew. She has four other half-brothers from her father's first and second marriages. They are Mark, Josh, Michael and Chris.
- Is Jen Landon related to Michael Landon? Yes, Michael is her half-brother. They share the same father but different mothers. His mother's name is Marjorie Lynn Noe.
- Who is the oldest of Jennifer Landon's siblings? His oldest sibling is his half-brother, Mark Fraser Landon. He was an actor but unfortunately passed away on 11 May 2009 at the age of 60.
- What inheritance did Michael Landon leave for his kids? He left $8 million to $10 million to each of his nine children as inheritance.
Most of Jennifer Landon's siblings are in the entertainment industry, following in their father's footsteps. Even in their father's absence, his children have continued to uphold his legacy. They are now adults, with some having children who are Michael Landon's grandchildren.
