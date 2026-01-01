Ifelodun Council Chairperson in Kwara State says bandits have been living in local forests for over 15 years

Femi Yusuf alleges that residents collaborate with bandits, raising strong concerns about community ties

In November 2025, bandits attacked the Christ Apostolic Church in central Kwara State during a service, killing two and abducting 38, in an incident that drew international attention

Ilorin, Kwara State - The chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, Femi Yusuf, has alleged that bandits have been living inside forests in the area for more than 15 years, insinuating that successive governments were aware of their presence but failed to take decisive action.

Yusuf made the disclosure during a Yoruba programme, 'Ebewa Dasi', aired recently on Diamond FM and monitored by Legit.ng.

'Kwara bandits have long been in existence'

According to the council chairman, the terrorists did not infiltrate the forests recently, as widely believed, but had long established themselves there with organised systems.

He said:

“Those bandits do not just arrive in our forests; they have been living inside the forest for more than 15 years. They have already established a system inside our forest and have been living there."

He explained that the forest spans a vast area, noting that it takes hours to navigate.

Yusuf explained:

“Inside this forest, you can travel inside there by motorcycle for three hours. If you want to confirm how big this forest is, you can also come and see for yourself. I have been inside the forest before I became a council chairman, so I know what I am saying."

Kwara bandits’ alleged longstanding local ties

The Ifelodun council boss added that various economic activities had been ongoing in the forest for years, further showing that the area was not unknown to authorities.

He said:

“Inside this forest, we have people farming inside, we have people cutting trees. I am a true son of Ifelodun local government. I know everywhere in the local government area, so if I talk, I know what I am saying."

Yusuf said that despite the long-standing presence of the bandits, they were not initially hostile to the local Yoruba population.

He said:

“Why we did not chase them despite knowing that they have been inside this forest for long is not even the question to answer now. What I want you to know is that for over 15 years, they have been inside this forest; these bandits did not use to attack Yoruba before."

According to him, their earlier criminal activities were largely directed at herders.

Yusuf said:

“The truth is that they have been doing their criminalities for long, but their targeted victims were usually herders. They don’t use to attack Yoruba people. They used to rustle cattle only then."

The council chairman also claimed that some locals were collaborating with the criminals.

He alleged:

“These criminalities have been going on for long. We know them, and we know some people working and defending these Fulani. We grew up with some of them."

Recounting an incident shortly after he assumed office, Yusuf said a killing in his town exposed alleged links between residents and bandits.

He said:

“If you remember, one week after my election, a man from my town, called Jagun, was killed; it was his death that let me know he was working with these bandits."

Yusuf concluded that the security challenges confronting the area were not new, blaming past administrations for failing to act.

He added:

“These issues have been recurring for a very long time, and the government from the past administrations refused to do anything about it."

Legit.ng contacted Ibraheem Abdullateef, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Communications, for comment on the allegation, but received no response after more than 24 hours.

