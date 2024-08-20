Where does Taylor Sheridan live now? His background and biography revealed

Taylor Sheridan is a writer, producer, director, and actor from the United States. He is widely known for co-creating the Paramount Network drama series Yellowstone. Due to his career success in entertainment, many have been interested in learning more about his personal life, including his current residence. So, where does Taylor Sheridan live now?

Taylor Sheridan at the premiere of 1883 at Encore Beach Club (L). The writer at the Toronto International Film Festival (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Dominik Magdziak (modified by author)

The American writer debuted his career in Hollywood in 1995 when he played Vernon in Walker and Texas Ranger. He acted in notable TV series such as Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars. In 2021, the actor was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. The American actor is known to own a couple of ranches in America, raising the question, "Where does Taylor Sheridan live now?"

Profile summary

Full name Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr Gender Male Date of birth 17 July 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA Current residence Weatherford, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Mother Susan Harwell Gibler Father Sheridan Taylor Gibler Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Nicole Muirbrook Children 1 School R. L. Paschal High School University Texas State University Profession Writer, actor, director, producer Net worth $70 million

Where does Taylor Sheridan live now?

The American filmmaker lives in Weatherford, Texas, United States. He moved from Hollywood in 2013 and has lived there since.

In May 2021, Sheridan purchased the over 266,000-acre 6666 Ranch ( Four Sixes Ranch) for $341 million. Taylor Sheridan's ranch is between Fort Worth and Lubbock in north central Texas. The American celebrity is the ninth largest landowner in Texas.

What is Taylor Sheridan's age?

Five facts about Taylor Sheridan. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images (modified by author)

The film director is 55 years old as of 2024. He was born on 17 July 1969, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Taylor Sheridan's family background

The writer was born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States, to Susan Harwell and Sheridan Taylor Gibler. He is an American of white ethnicity.

Sheridan Taylor's father was a cardiologist from Houston, while his mother was a homemaker from Waco. He grew up in Cranfills Gap ranch alongside his brother John Gibler.

Young Sheridan attended and graduated from R. L. Paschal High School. Later, he joined Texas State University but dropped out and moved to Austin to mown lawns and paint houses.

Career

Taylor Sheridan is a writer, actor, director, and film producer. He debuted his career in Hollywood in 1995 when he starred in the American TV series Walker, Texas Ranger. His breakout role was portraying Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars (2005–2007). He also portrayed David Hale in the FX television series Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014).

Taylor's first screenwriter role was in Denis Villeneuve's 2015 film Sicario. The film was critically acclaimed, receiving 92 % approval on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for several awards, including Best Original Screenplay for Sheridan by the Writers Guild of America Award. He also co-created the thriller film Mayor of Kingstown and is the creator of the crime drama Tulsa King.

According to his IMDb profile, the screenwriter has written 13 films and TV series, with four in production in 2024. Here is a look at Taylor Sheridan's movies and TV shows he wrote.

Film/TV show Year Mayor of Kingstown 2021 Lioness 2023 1923 2022 Tulsa King 2022 Yellowstone 2018 1883 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead 2021 Without Remorse 2021 The Last Cowboy 2019 Sicario 2: Soldado 2018 Wind River 2017 Hell or High Water 2016 Sicario 2015

Sheridan is also a film producer and director. He has produced numerous films and TV shows, including The Last Cowboy, Pure Grit, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. As a director, he has worked on Yellowstone, Wind River, and Vile, among others.

What is Taylor Sheridan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the writer's total net worth is alleged to be $70 million. His income comes primarily from his close to thirty-year career in the entertainment industry as a writer, actor, director, and producer.

Who is Taylor Sheridan's wife?

Taylor Sheridan (L) and Nicole Sheridan attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Wind River director is married to Nicole Muirbrook, an actress and former model. The American actress is known for appearing in films and TV shows like I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, The Human Contract, and How I Met Your Mother. The model has appeared on the covers of various publications, such as Vanidades, Vogue Girl, Bella, and Blush.

The couple married on 18 September 2013 and welcomed their son, Gus, on 23 September 2010. Before meeting Sheridan, she was previously married and divorced to film editor Christian Wagner.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Sheridan? He is an American screenwriter, actor, director and film producer. Why is Taylor Sheridan famous? He is widely known for portraying David Hale on the FX biker drama Sons of Anarchy and Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars. How old is Taylor Sheridan? The producer is 55 years old as of 2024. He was born on 17 July 1969. Where does Taylor Sheridan live in Wyoming? The writer lives in Texas, although he has another ranch called Tongue River Ranch, located a few minutes from the town of Sheridan, Wyoming. Is Taylor Sheridan married? He is married to American actress and former model Nicole Muirbrook. Where in Texas is Taylor Sheridan's ranch? His 6666 Ranch is located outside of Guthrie, Texas, between Lubbock and Fort Worth. How much is Taylor Sheridan worth? His total net worth is alleged to be $70 million. He earns money from his writing, acting, directing, and film production career.

Where does Taylor Sheridan live now? The American writer, actor, director, and producer lives in Weatherford, Texas, United States. The actor owns the 6666 Ranch, located between Fort Worth and Lubbock. He is married to Nicole Muirbrook and has a son named Gus.

