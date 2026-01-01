Breaking: Akpabio Withdraws Defamation Suit Against Natasha, Others, Gives Reason
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has ordered the withdrawal of all the defamation suits his solicitors have filed in court against all his critics, which include that of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.
The Senate president announced the development in a trending video, where he was speaking after listening to a church sermon at the New Year programme. Akpabio spoke at the Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo on Thursday, January 1, 2026, and said he had about nine defamation lawsuits in different courts.
Akpabio's statement reads:
"I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name. But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitor to withdraw all lawsuits against them."
The Senate president's statement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
