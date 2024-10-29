Who is Bayley's husband or boyfriend? Her relationship history revealed

Bayley is a professional wrestler based in the United States. She is famous for being the longest reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, tied with Rhea Ripley. Bayley's personal life, especially her love life, has interested many. Who is Bayley's husband or boyfriend?

Bayley at SMACKDOWN on 21 June 2024 in Chicago, Illinois (L). The wrestler is smiling during SummerSlam on 6 August 2023 (R). Photo: @itsmebayley on Instagram (modified by author)

Bayley debuted her wrestling career in the independent circuit in 2008 under the name Davina Rose. The sports personality signed with WWE in December 2012 and now performs in the SmackDown brand. Despite her career success in the ring, fans are curious about Bayley's husband or boyfriend.

Full name Pamela Rose Martinez Nickname Bayley Gender Female Date of birth 15 June 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Jose, California, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Annmarie Martinez Father Thomas Martinez Relationship status Single School Independence High School Profession Wrestler Net worth $2 million

Who is Bayley's husband?

The American athlete is not married and has never been married. She has also not disclosed whether she is in a relationship and thus is presumably single as of 2024. Bayley is focusing on taking her career to the next level.

Bayley's past relationships

Bayley's love life has been as thrilling as her wrestling matches in the WWE. There has been a lot of speculation and rumours about her romantic relationships. Here is a look at who she has been linked with.

Aaron Solow

Bayley dated fellow wrestler Aaron Solow for almost a decade. They met in 2010 while performing in the independent circuit and were later spotted at WrestleMania 3. Solow worked with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and is a member of the QTV stable.

Bayley and Aaron got engaged in 2016, and fans expected him to be Bayley's WWE husband. Unfortunately, they parted ways in 2021, and the reason for the split is unknown. The athlete shared the news on his X (Twitter) handle, stating that they had different ideas about the future.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor enters during Monday Night RAW at the Scotiabank Saddledome on September 9, 2024, in Calgary, Canada. Photo: WWE

Finn Balor and Bayley are rumoured to have dated in 2018. The two close friends teamed up in the Mixed Matched Challenge and copied each other's entrance at NXT. Finn posted a picture with Bayley and his parents on X (Twitter). This post got Bayley in trouble with Aaron Solow, according to an interview on the Oral Sessions podcast: She stated:

I once got into trouble for this in my previous relationship. When we were backstage, we took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents, and then people went, 'Oh my god! Are you really together?'

Bayley and Finn Balor, however, were not a couple in real life. They were good friends, and Bayley was engaged to Aaron until 2021.

Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins attends the WWE Superstars Surprise Make-A-Wish Families at One World Observatory on August 19, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Seth Rollins and Bayley sparked dating rumours between 2017 and 2019 before he dated Becky Lynch. The two shared a great bond and were seen spending time together. In 2017, Carmella posted a impersonating Seth, rocking his hairstyle.

Despite the rumours, the two never dated and were just close friends. She also hangs out with Rollins' wife.

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, during the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff on February 08, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Louis Grasse

Roman Reign was rumoured to have dated Bayley in the last few years. The two were seen hanging out and attending events. In 2021, a to shut down the rumours that he had separated from his wife and started dating Bayley.

Although neither Bayley nor Reigns addressed the rumours, the two never dated. At the time, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was married to Galina Becker.

Sasha Banks

Wrestler Sasha Banks arrives at the first-ever WWE Emmy For Your Consideration event at the TV Academy Saban Media Center in North Hollywood (near Los Angeles) on June 6, 2018. Photo: Valerie Macon

Bayley and Sasha Banks in 2020. This is after they became close friends while working at NXT as part of the Four Horsemen in WWE. A fan once asked the American athlete to on X (Twitter).

The two never addressed the rumours. However, they are good friends and are not dating. Sasha Banks is married to Sarath Ton, a WWE costume designer.

FAQs

Who is Bayley? She is an American professional wrestler working for WWE on the SmackDown brand. What is WWE wrestler Bailey's real name? The wrestler's real name is Pamela Rose Martinez. Where is Bayley from? She was born in San Jose, California, but resides in Austin, Texas, United States. How old is Bayley? The sports personality is 35 years old as of 2024. Bayley was born on 15 June 1989. Is Finn Balor married to Bayley? Finn Balor is not married to Bayley. He is married to Veronica Rodriguez, a Mexican sports journalist. Is Bayley married? The wrestler is not married and has never been married before. Is Bayley single? The American sports personality is seemingly single as of 2024. Does Bayley have a child? The American professional wrestler has not shared any information about whether she has a child or children from her relationships.

With several past relationships and numerous rumours, fans often wonder about the identity of Bayley’s husband or boyfriend. As of 2024, Bayley appears focused on her wrestling career, keeping her personal life private and leaving her fans eagerly watching both her journey in WWE and beyond.

