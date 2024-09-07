Ekene Umenwa's biography: everything to know about the actress

Ekene Umenwa is a Nigerian actress, content creator, entrepreneur, comedian, and event planner. She rose to prominence following her role in the 2013 film Black Choir. She has been featured in several Nollywood movies and TV series, notably Money and Blood, Innocent Oath, and The Cab Ladies.

Ekene Umenwa has been in the entertainment industry since 2011. In her acting career, she has starred alongside notable Nollywood actors such as Destiny Etiko, Zubby Michael, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ola Daniels, and Maleek Mitton. She has gained immense popularity on social media, especially on TikTok, where she shares her comic skits.

Profile summary

Full name Ekene Umenwa Cynthia Nickname Angel Palazo Gender Female Date of birth 27 August 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria State of origin Anambra Tribe Igbo Current residence United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Dozie Umenwa Mother Lucy Ogoamaka Umenwa Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Alex Ifeanyi Ogbodo Children 1 University Ebonyi State University Profession Actress, content creator, comedian, event planner, entrepreneur Instagram @ekene_umenwa

Ekene Umenwa's biography

Ekene Umenwa Cynthia was born on 27 August 1991 in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. She is 33 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She is a Nigerian citizen and of the Igbo tribe.

Ekene's parents are Lucy Ogoamaka and Dazie Umenwa. The Nigerian actress was raised alongside her two sisters, Kate Martins and Somto Umenwa. Kate, born on 21 February 1993, is an entrepreneur, trained lawyer, and juice maker. She is the CEO of Kayna Fruits and More.

Somto is a businesswoman, brand ambassador, and face model. She owns a clothing brand, Tees by Sommie, which sells biker shorts, leggings, and more. The actress graduated from Ebonyi State University in 2014 with a bachelor's in Biochemistry.

Career

Ekene is an actress, comedian, event planner, businesswoman, and content creator. She disclosed that she never thought of becoming an actress. However, at 13, she had a vision where God was calling her to act with a mission to save souls. She revealed this during an interview with Potpourri, as reported by Vanguard. She stated:

I saw it as a vision, and God made it clear to me that he wanted me to go into acting to save souls. Then, I was just about 13 years old. I never saw myself as a Nollywood person. But I kept seeing myself in a vision with Nollywood stars. Later, I started growing to love acting, but people were telling me negative things about actresses and the industry. But I kept hearing God's voice that I must come and make a difference and lead His children back to him.

The actress began her journey in the Nigerian film industry in 2011 after appearing in King After Kings as a maid, starring alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and Maureen Solomon. However, her breakthrough came in 2013 when she got a role in Black Choir. At the time, she was still in university.

The comedian decided to take a break from acting to concentrate on her studies. She resumed in 2016 and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of the movies she has appeared in.

Death Wish

The Favourite

The Coming

Tears for Money

The Arrival

A Taste of Good Life

Kaduna Nzeogwu

When Love is Tested

Sacred Virgin

War Of Princess

My Money Bag

The Wolves

The Way Of Love

Bad Omen

Ekene is a content creator. As of this writing, her Instagram page has 1.9 million followers, and she has 1.2 million followers on Facebook. She is also on TikTok with 1.8 million followers and over 13 million likes.

The actress has a self-titled YouTube channel. She mainly shares movies and funny short skits. The channel was created on 3 October 2016 and currently has 550 thousand subscribers. Some of the films she has published on the channel include Set Me Free, One Day Principle, Crazy Daughter, Something More Than Gold, and Baby Nanny.

She is also an entrepreneur. She is the CEO of Ekyevent Confectionary, where she offers event planning and pastries services. The content creator has been a brand influencer for companies like Nze Venture Homes.

Who is Ekene Umenwa's husband?

The Nollywood actress is married to Alex Ifeanyi Ogbodo, better known as Alex Kleanson. The two are believed to have met around 2018. Ekene got engaged in 2022, and on 16 April 2023, they had a traditional wedding held in her hometown of Igbo Ukwu, Anambra State, Nigeria. Later, on 22 October 2023, they had their white wedding in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

What happened at Ekene Umenwa's wedding?

Moses Bliss, a gospel singer, was performing during her wedding reception. The actress was overwhelmed with joy seeing him and rushed to him, falling to her knees and hugging his legs. The video about it hit the headlines, raising different reactions on social media.

Ekene and her husband relocated to the United Kingdom in early 2024. They welcomed their first child recently. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page on 2 September 2024.

Her husband is a film producer, realtor, and entrepreneur. He is the General Manager of Firstnollytv and the CEO of Kleanson Concept, a movie production company.

Before dating her current husband, the actress disclosed she had a boyfriend she broke up with as he wanted her to quit acting. She revealed this during an interview with The Sun Nigeria, where she stated:

My ex-boyfriend told me to quit acting, and I broke up with him. I feel that whoever loves me will support my career.

FAQs

Who is Ekene Umenwa? She is an actress, comedian, content creator, entrepreneur, and event planner. How old is Ekene Umenwa? She is 33 years old as of 2024. Ekene Umenwa is from which state? Her origin state is Anambra State. Who are Ekene Umenwa's parents? Her parents are Lucy Ogoamaka and Dozie Umenwa. Where does Ekene Umenwa come from? She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. What is Ekene Umenwa's tribe? The Nigerian entrepreneur is of the Igbo tribe. Who is Ekene Umenwa's husband? Her husband is called Alex Ifeanyi Ogbodo.

Ekene Umenwa is a famous Nigerian actress, content creator, comedian, event planner, and entrepreneur. She is widely known for starring in films such as Queen of The Night, Money and Blood, Royal Bridesmaids, and Innocent Oath. She is married to Alex Ifeanyi Ogbodo.

