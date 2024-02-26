Kathleen Nimmo Lynch: Meet Ime Udoka's alleged mistress

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch is an American team service manager for the Boston Celtics, an American professional basketball team based in Boston. She is well known for her alleged relationship with the Nigerian-American coach and former basketball player, Ime Udoka. As a result of the scandal, many are curious about her. Who is Kathleen Nimmo, and where is she today?

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch was born in Bedford, New Hampshire, United States of America. Her alleged relationship with Ime Udoka has put her into the spotlight. She has been married to Taylor James Lynch since 2014, and they have three children.

Full name Kathleen Nimmo Lynch Gender Female Date of birth 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Bedford, New Hampshire, United States of America Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Brandi Nimmo Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Taylor James Lynch Children 3 School Wellesley High School College Brigham Young University Profession Team service manager Net worth $1 million

Where is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch from?

She was born in 1989 in Bedford, New Hampshire, United States of America. What is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch’s age? She is 35 years old as of 2024. Her mother is Brandi Nimmo. She has four siblings: Ali, Savannah, Cole and MacKenzie.

She went to Wellesley High School. After completing her secondary education, she joined Brigham Young University, earning a Bachelor of Science.

Career

She is the Boston Celtics team service manager. She was hired by the Celtics in 2013 and worked under Danny Ainge, the former chief of basketball operations. Her duties include analysing the team's performance and booking and arranging travel and game tickets for Celtic members.

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch’s husband

The team service manager is married to Taylor James Lynch, a consulting associate at Mercer Consulting in New York. He has worked as an analyst at Whipstitch Capital and a wealth management associate at Blue Oak Group. The two met when they were studying at Brigham Young University. They got married on 6 September 2014. They have three children: Allie, Emma and Tay.

What happened to Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

In 2022, the team service manager was allegedly in a relationship with Ime Sunday Udoka, a Nigerian-American basketball coach and former basketball player. Kathleen Nimmo Lynch and Ime Udoka's alleged affair led to Ime Udoka's suspension from the Celtics during the 2022/23 season.

The one-year suspension resulted from an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member, which violates team policies. Following his suspension, he apologised to the players, fans, his family and the entire Celtics organisation for letting them down. He apologised through a statement shared on X (Twitter) by Malika Andrews, an ESPN journalist. This is what he said;

I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down...I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.

Ime Udoka was engaged to Nia Long, an American actress known for films such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Boston Legal. They got engaged in 2015. The two had been together for almost 13 years and had a son named Kez. However, due to the controversy, they separated.

In an interview with Jeezy, Nia Long said that her break up with Ime Udoka was a wake-up call for her. The situation was painful, but she said she would focus on her children and rebuilding her life. This is what she said concerning her break-up;

I had a really public break-up recently. It was a wake-up call for me in the sense of like, Okay, you are going to do this on your own, and you are going to be fine. And you are not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say cause the relationship was rocky for a very long time.

Is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch still married?

Yes, she is still married to Taylor Lynch. Despite the controversy, the American team service manager was spotted wearing her wedding ring four months after her affair with Ime Udoka. She presumably reconciled with her husband after the controversy.

What is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch’s net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Popularbio and Popular Networth, the American team service manager's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She has made her wealth from her career as a team service manager of the Boston Celtics.

Where is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch today?

She lives with her husband and children in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. She still works as the team service manager at Boston Celtics.

Who is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch? She is an American team service manager for the Boston Celtics who became famous following her alleged relationship with Ime Udoka. Was Kathleen Nimmo Lynch suspended from the Boston Celtics? No, she still works as a team service manager for the Boston Celtics. How old is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch? She is 35 years old as of 2024 as she was born in 1989. Is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch married? Yes, she got married to Taylor James Lynch in 2014. How many children does Kathleen Nimmo Lynch have? She has three children with her husband, Taylor Lynch. Who are Kathleen Nimmo Lynch's siblings? She has four siblings: Ali, Savannah, Cole and MacKenzie.

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch is the Boston Celtics team service manager who allegedly had an affair with Nigerian-American basketball coach Ime Udoka. She has worked with the Boston Celtics since 2013, carrying out duties such as organising travel and bookings for the members. She is married to Taylor Lynch, and they have three children.

