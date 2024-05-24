Charlotte Samco: The true story of Johnny Crawford's wife

Charlotte Samco is an American celebrity wife, now widowed. She is widely recognised as Johnny Crawford's wife. Her late husband was an American actor, singer, and musician best known for portraying Mark McCain in the television series The Rifleman, which aired from 1958 to 1963. In 1959, Crawford was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award at 13 for his role in the TV show.

Johnny Crawford and Charlotte Crawford in Pacific Palisades, California (L). Johnny Crawford in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: Ryan Miller, Stephen Shugerman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Crawford’s wife, Charlotte Samco, came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the late American actor. They tied the knot in 1995 and were together until Johnny’s death on 29 April 2021. Even though Charlotte was married to a popular actor, she has since maintained a low profile, leading many to ask numerous questions about her.

Full name Charlotte Samco McKenna Crawford Gender Female Date of birth 23 June 1946 Age 75 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Philip, South Dakota, United States of America Current residence Rapid City, South Dakota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Widow Husband Johnny Earnest Crawford (deceased) Children 1 School High School

Charlotte Samco’s biography

The celebrity wife was born in Philip, South Dakota, United States of America and resides in Rapid City, South Dakota, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are deceased. She grew up alongside her younger brother, who is also deceased.

What is Charlotte Samco's age?

The American celebrity wife is 75 years old as of May 2024. When was Charlotte Samco born? She was born on 23 June 1946, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Charlotte graduated from Hollywood High School.

Fast five facts about Charlotte Samco. Photo: @JCrawfordLegacy on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Charlotte Samco famous?

Charlotte became widely known as Johnny Crawford's wife. She is a private individual who has effectively kept her personal life out of the public eye. Her husband was an American actor, singer, and musician best known for his role as Mark McCain in the television series The Rifleman, which aired from 1958 to 1963.

Born on 26 March 1946 in Los Angeles, California, Crawford began his career as a child actor, appearing in various television shows and films. In 1955, he was one of the original 24 Mouseketeers in ABC's The Mickey Mouse Club before landing his role on The Rifleman. He is also known for his work in the 1999 film The Thirteenth Floor and the 2004 film Hellboy.

He also enjoyed a successful music career in the 1960s, releasing several singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of his notable songs include Cindy's Birthday, Rumors, Your Nose Is Gonna Grow, and Proud. Later in life, Crawford continued to perform and remained active in the entertainment industry until his health declined.

Where did Charlotte Samco and Johnny Crawford meet?

Johnny Crawford at his star unveiling ceremony at The Walk of Western Stars on 21 April 2016 in Newhall, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

Charlotte Samco and Johnny Crawford met while attending Hollywood High School. After graduating, Johnny and Charlotte drifted apart but later reconnected in 1990. They were in a relationship for almost five years before they married on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 1995. However, the couple did not have any children together.

The Rifleman star passed away on 29 April 2021 at 75. The primary cause of his death was complications from Alzheimer's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019. Additionally, Crawford contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia in the period leading up to his death. Following Johnny’s death, Charlotte moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, to be with her daughter from a previous marriage and family.

Fast facts about Charlotte Samco

Who is Charlotte Samco? She is the wife and now a widow of the late Johnny Crawford, an American actor, singer and musician. Where is Charlotte Samco from? She was born in the United States of America. Is Charlotte Samco still alive? As of 2024, Charlotte is believed to be alive and healthy. How many times was Johnny Crawford married? The American singer was only married once to Charlotte Samco. Where does Charlotte Samco live now? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Charlotte Samco have children? She has a daughter from a previous relationship. How long were Charlotte Samco and Johnny Crawford together? They were a couple for almost three decades, having tied the knot in 1995. What was the cause of Johnny Crawford’s death? Crawford died after a battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia on 29 April 2021.

Charlotte Samco is an American lady who came into the spotlight following her marriage to Johnny Crawford, an American actor, singer, and musician. Johnny and Charlotte were together for almost three decades before Johnny’s death on 29 April 2021. Charlotte currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

