A pastor who recently called for the arrest of Sheikh Gumi after the US bombed ISIS terrorists in Sokoto has spoken out

He watched a video that made a big claim, and the pastor linked the statement he heard to the popular Islamic scholar

The pastor shared a video of the news report in his post, which has now gone viral on social media

On the 25th of December, 2025, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered a strike on ISIS terrorists in Sokoto. The act of the US military has continued to draw reactions online.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi condemned the attack and urged the Nigerian government to cut ties with the United States, a statement that drew the attention of a pastor who called for the immediate arrest of the Islamic scholar.

Pastor warns Nigerians as Gumi urges government to seek Turkey’s help. Photo Source: Twitter/ProtecttheFaith/drkenon2, Premium Times

Source: Twitter

Pastor calls for arrest of Gumi

Hours later, the pastor quoted a video containing statements about a particular country that Gumi had suggested the Nigerian government seek military help from, instead of the United States.

Seeing the report, the pastor, who had called for Gumi’s arrest, reacted to the post, connecting it to the possible reason Gumi wanted the government to establish a relationship with Turkey.

The pastor, @ProtecttheFaith, took to his media page to comment on a statement made by a correspondent of Egyptian TV, which claimed that Turkey is involved in something unexpected.

He said:

"Egyptian TV news reports that Turkey is funding Islamist terrorists in Nigeria."

Pastor calls for immediate arrest of Gumi over Turkey’s involvement in Nigeria. Photo Source: Premium Times

Source: Twitter

Speaking about Gumi's recent outburst after the attack on ISIS in Sokoto, he added:

"No wonder Gumi wants Turkey militarily involved in Nigerian security.

"Turkey is funding the Islamist genocide of Christians in Nigeria. Gumi is an enemy of Nigeria and must be arrested to save Nigerian lives."

Reactions as pastor speaks about Gumi

@Jamesnjoku17 stated:

"Thanks for all good work u guys are doing in Nigeria to save lives? but the speedy solution to all this is to begin the move to free mnk and Biafra people from Nigeria true referendum doing so the game will be over thank?"

@FCarlos34227 noted:

"War will break out one day unless international community intervene as it happened in Somaliland. If US or Israel endorse #Biafra for independence now, We will cut our oil pipe and strengthen our security for possible attack that might come from Nigeria. We are productive."

@okpalagenesis stressed:

"Gumi and his family has deep ties to the British, British used them as a tool for indirect rule. They have brainwashed lots of men from the North in the government and the military. Nigeria needs to be divided else this Islamization will spread like cancer."

@Scalin8 said:

"This is the reason he told Nigerian to leave America and work with the likes of Turkey and others, every country he mentioned is funding them. Sheikh Gumi is a terrorist! @realDonaldTrump."

@Vic_Mirian83 shared:

"Agreed. Gob bless and strengthen you, Deacon, for standing with and defending innocent Nigerians.."

@TafawaBalewa3 said:

"I completely agree, there are some funny Turkish Islamic organizations resident in Kano, you'll hardly understand what exactly is their mission."

