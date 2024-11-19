Who are Megan Fox's parents and sister? Meet the film star's family

Megan Fox is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She rose to stardom after appearing as Mikaela Banes in the hit action film Transformers (2007). She has also appeared in popular films such as Jennifer's Body and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Many have been curious about her family, especially her parents. Learn about Megan Fox's parents and sister in this piece.

Megan Fox developed an interest in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s and briefly started her training in drama and dance in Kingston, Tennessee. She made her acting debut in 2001 when she appeared in the comedy Holiday in the Sun video. Though not as popular as she is, Megan Fox's parents have immensely contributed to making her the star she is.

Full name Megan Denise Fox Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-22-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-56-81 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Franklin Thomas Fox Mother Gloria Darlene Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Children 3 Education Morningside Academy St. Lucie West Centennial High School Profession Actress, model Net worth $8 million Instagram @meganfox X (Twitter) @meganfox

Who is Megan Fox?

Megan Denise Fox was born on 16 May 1986 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States, meaning she is 38 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Megan grew up partly in Rockwood, Tennessee, and in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The American actress attended Morningside Academy and St. Lucie West Centennial High School. Denise later finished her schooling by taking correspondence classes.

Fox is a prominent actress and model. She became interested in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s and began training in drama and dance in Kingston, Tennessee, United States. Megan later ventured into modelling after she won multiple awards at the late 1990s American Modeling and Talent Convention in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The American actress started her career acting career in 2001 when she was around fifteen years old, playing the role of Brianna in the direct-to-video Holiday in the Sun. However, she rose to fame in 2007 when she appeared in the hit action film Transformers, portraying Mikaela Banes.

Megan's other big screen projects include Jennifer's Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. According to IMDb, the American actress has 54 credits to her name.

Who are Megan Fox's parents?

Megan's parents are Franklin Thomas Fox and Gloria Darlene. The two got married in 1977 and later divorced in the late 1980s. Megan was three years old at the time.

The Jennifer's Body star confessed to GQ magazine in mid-2009 that her parents' divorce made her feel unacceptable. She stated:

It's also a feeling of not being acceptable and wanting to be. Of course, I think that has something to do with my parents' divorce, not seeing my dad and always feeling rejected. You don't ever really get past that.

Below are more details about Megan's parents and family background.

Franklin Thomas Fox

Franklin was born on 7 January 1951 in Tennessee, United States. He is an American citizen of a white ethnic background. Thomas is a retired parole officer who worked in East Tennessee.

The former American parole officer is proud of his daughter, Megan, even though he stayed away from the actress' life for several years after his split from her mother. Thomas described Megan as an amazing mother during his interview with the Mail Online in 2016.

Megan is an amazing mom, and I can't believe she is going to have three boys. Becoming a grandfather has been a wonderful experience and brought us all even closer together.

Gloria Darlene

Gloria Darlene Cisson was born on 14 July 1952 in Tennessee, USA. She has worked as a real estate agent for several years. Darlene raised Megan alongside her older sister, Kristi Branim Fox, with the help of Tony Tonachio, the man she remarried after divorcing Franklin Thomas Fox.

During her interview with Cosmopolitan in January 2010, the American real estate agent revealed that Megan has remained focused on life since her early years. She said:

She knew what she wanted from the time she was small, and she was very determined and ambitious.

She added:

She did everything — dance class, choir, plays.

Megan's mother has unverified Instagram and Facebook accounts with 301 and 262 followers, respectively. On her social media platforms, she mainly uploads property listings related to her real estate career.

Franklin Thomas Fox and Gloria Darlene's children

Thomas Fox and Gloria Darlene have two children, Megan and Kristi Branim Fox. Kristi was born on 2 June 1974 and is 12 years older than her sister Megan.

Kristi attended Florida Atlantic University and later worked as a college and career counsellor at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan.

Kristi was previously married to Douglas Ray Branim, a teacher. The ex-couple separated in 2018. They have two sons, Kyler, born in 2001, and Caleb, born in 2003.

FAQs

Who is Morgan Fox? Morgan is an established American actress and model. She gained prominence in 2007 after she starred in Transformers as Mikaela Banes. How old is Morgan Fox? The American model is 38 years old as of 2024. She was born on 16 May 1986. What is Megan Fox's ethnicity? She is of a white ethnic background with German, Scottish, English, and Irish ancestry. Does Megan Fox have a dad? Her is Franklin Thomas Fox. He is a former parole officer, while Darlene is a real estate agent. What is the nationality of Megan Fox's parents? They are both American nationals. Who is Megan Fox's sister? She has one sibling, an older sister, Kristi Branim. Kristi is a school guidance counsellor. What is Megan Fox's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is alleged to have a net worth of $8 million.

Megan Fox's parents are Franklin Thomas Fox and Gloria Darlene. They parted ways when she was young, and her mother raised her alongside her older sister, Kristi Branim Fox, with the help of her stepfather, Tony Tonachio.

