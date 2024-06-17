Who is Lucy Hale's boyfriend? Her dating history throughout the years

Lucy Hale is an American actress and singer best known for portraying Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars. She first rose to fame in 2003 as one of the five winners of the reality show American Juniors, a children's Spinoff of American Idol. She is also a singer known for songs such as Lie a Little Better, Make You Believe, and You Sound Good to Me. But who is Lucy Hale's boyfriend? Explore her dating history in this article.

Lucy Hale during The Red Sea International Film Festival's "Women in Cinema" Gala (L). The actress during Rouge Dior at La Dolce Vita. Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Donato Sardella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lucy Hale was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. She is an actress known for films such as A Nice Girl Like You, Truth or Dare, and Puppy Love. Due to her close association with some high-profile men in the entertainment industry, many people are interested in knowing who Lucy Hale's boyfriend is.

Profile summary

Full name Karen Lucille Hale Gender Female Date of birth 14 June 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-83 Hair colour Brunette (mostly dyed) Eye colour Brown Mother Julie Knight Father Preston Hale Siblings 3 Profession Actress, singer Net worth $6 million Instagram @lucyhale X (Twitter) @lucyhale Facebook

Who is Lucy Hale's boyfriend?

Is Lucy Hale dating anyone in 2024? In an interview with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO, the actress confirmed that she is single and added that she would like to have someone who is whole and doesn't need her to give him an identity.

I am single now, but in order for me to want to be in a relationship, it goes to like meeting me where iam and by that, I mean I think the type of relationship that I've been seeking out is with another person who is whole and doesn't need me and doesn't need this relationship to give him an identity.

Additionally, she said she is ready to be in a relationship with someone who will be understanding and make her feel safe, but she is not desperate for one.

I'd like to find someone who has an understanding of my life too. I mean, I am so open to it and ready, but I also am not desperate for it... I am not needy like many people who use men and relationships to fill a void.

Lucy Hale's boyfriend list

The American singer has had several failed relationships in the past. In the aforementioned interview with Steven Bartlett, she said that she has had several failed relationships because she was young in most of them, and they were not supposed to work out.

I dated and travelled. For some of them, we were young, and they are not supposed to work out…I just think I was attracting people who were a perfect match to...chaos. I was attracting either people that had similar issues as me, and so it felt comfortable and it felt like oh, I can focus on this issue or your issue and try to fix them... I always thought I was a love addict cause I wanted people to like me and everything will be fine.

The actress has dated famous actors, musicians, and film producers. Here is a look at Lucy Hale's ex-boyfriends.

David Henrie (2007–2009)

Actor David Henrie during the premiere of Broad "The Dark Horse" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

David Henrie is an American actor, producer, director, and writer famous for playing the role of Ted Mosby's future son, Luke Mosby, in How I Met Your Mother. He has also appeared in films such as Wizards of Waverly Place, Warrior Road, and Mind Games. She from 2007 to 2009. Despite their breakup, the two are still friends.

Alex Marshall (2010)

The Cab pianist/guitarist Alex Marshall performing during the Ambassadors of Rock Tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 9, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Alex Marshall is a musician and former pianist from the United States. He is known for songs such as Hurricane and Be My Guest Tonight. He was a member of The Cabs rock band. The two dated in 2010 but broke up after a few months.

Chris Zylka (2012)

Chris Zylka presents his first exhibition in Ibiza on August 9, 2018, in Ibiza, Spain. Photo: Pepe Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Chris Zylka is an American actor and model widely known for his role as Brigg Jenner in the movie My Super Psycho Sweet 16. He has also appeared in films such as Everybody Hates Chris, Hannah Montana, and The Leftovers.

The two were in a relationship in 2012. However, they broke up the same year. The American actor confirmed on X (Twitter) that they were no longer together when he responded to a fan, saying that he no longer had a girlfriend.

Don't have a girlfriend. She decided she was too good.

Chris Zylka, however, apologised to the actress for taking their breakup to the public, but Lucy never responded publicly to his apology. He said the following;

I'd like to apologize for my previous comments. Lucy is not only one of the most talented people I've ever had the pleasure of knowing but also one of the most beautiful inside and out. Anyone who's ever watched or had the pleasure of meeting her knows this to be true.

Graham Rogers (2013)

Graham Rogers dated the actress in 2013. According to Us Weekly, the actress confirmed she was in a relationship with Graham Rogers in June 2013. The two started as friends before becoming a couple. In September 2013, they broke up but never addressed their breakup publicly. Graham Rogers is well-known for portraying Scott Thomas in the film Struck by Lightning.

Joel Crouse (2014)

Singer Joel Crouse performing onstage during day two of the ACM Party for a Cause Festival at The LINQ on April 5, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jason Kempin/ACMA2014

Source: Getty Images

Joel Crouse is an American country music singer and songwriter known for songs such as Why God Made Love Songs, If You Want Me and Summer Love.

The two sparked dating rumours when they were first seen during a June 2014 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. They broke up the same year and never publicly talked about their relationship or breakup.

Adam Pitts (2014)

The American actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Adam Pitts in September 2014 after breaking up with Joe Crouse. The two were first spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. However, they never confirmed the dating rumours. Adam Pitts is a drummer.

Anthony Kalabretta (2015–2016)

Anthony Kalabretta is a DJ and producer of dance electronic music. He was in a relationship with Lucy Hale in June 2015. In January 2016, rumours about their breakup started spreading, but the actress responded, saying it was not true. They broke up in May 2017.

Riley Smith (2018)

Actor Riley Smith during The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2016 Fall TV Preview - The CW at The Paley Center for Media on September 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Lucy Hale also dated Riley Smith, an American actor known for films such as Make It Happen, Bring It On and Life Sentence. They sparked dating rumours in February 2018 when they were spotted sharing a kiss on Valentine's Day.

Ryan Rottman (2018)

Actor Ryan Rottman during his visit to Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 29, 2018, in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Rottman is an actor and producer well known for his role as Joey Colvin in the television series Gigantic. He has also appeared in Sister of the Bride, The Lying Game, and Closing Time.

The two sparked dating rumours in July 2018 when they stepped out for a morning coffee run to Starbucks. However, neither of them confirmed whether they were dating or not.

Did Lucy Hale have a crush on Drew Van Acker?

The actress had a crush on her co-star in Pretty Little Liar, and she opened up about it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In a video, she said that her 2014 country song, Lie a Little Better, was inspired by Drew Van Acker. Below is what she said in the interview.

For years people asked me what that song was about or who it was about and I was like I should just tell them and I was like no I should tease people for a little bit. So for years, I didn’t tell anyone and so finally the other week it came on my shuffle and I was like yeah I had a crush on Drew, yeah was a long time ago…he is like happily with someone now and it is all like done with but now the world knows…he is a cutie.

FAQs

Who is Lucy Hale? She is an American actress and singer widely known for her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars. Who is Lucy Hale's husband? The actress is not married and has never been married. Does Lucy Hale have kids? Lucy does not have children. Where is Lucy Hale from? She hails from Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. Who is Lucy Hale dating? The actress is not dating anyone at the moment. Who has Lucy Hale dated? Singer Hale has dated high-profile men such as David Henrie, Graham Rogers, and Adam Pitts. Who are Lucy Hale's parents? Her parents are Preston Hale and Julie Knight. How long did Lucy Hale date David Henrie? The two dated for around two years, from 2007 to 2009.

Fans are always thrilled by the subject of Lucy Hale’s boyfriend. However, the actress is single but has been in several failed relationships with celebrities such as Graham Rogers, David Henrie and Joel Crouse. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Legit.ng recently published Paul Ratliffe's bio. He was a former design therapist, innovation consultant, and specialist psychologist who became famous following his marriage to the American actress Maggie Siff.

Paul Ratliffe was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He attended Wesleyan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He married Maggie in 2012, and they had their daughter Lucy in 2014. Find out more about the actress's husband here.

Source: Legit.ng