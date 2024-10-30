Nikkita Lyons' boyfriend, ethnicity, age, net worth, did she have surgery?

Nikkita Lyons is a professional wrestler, actress, taekwondo practitioner, and singer from the United States. She is well recognised as a superstar wrestler on the WWE NXT brand. In addition to her career success in the WWE, her personal life has been a subject of interest to fans. Who is Nikkita Lyons' boyfriend?

Nikkita Lyons posing for a photo. Photo: @nikkita_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Nikkita Lyons wears many hats in the entertainment industry. In addition to wrestling, she is a singer and an actress. Nikkita has released one studio album, Rough Cuts, and singles like No Time, Baby U, and To Be a Champion. The professional wrestler played She-Raw in One Mo' Chance on the Zeus Network.

Profile summary

Full name Faith Marie Jefferies Nicknames Nikkita Lyons, Faith the Lioness, Faith, FaithyJ Gender Female Date of birth 5 August 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 38-35-36 Body measurements in centimetres 97-89-91 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Sidna Ubach Father Rodolfo Ubach Relationship status Single School Golden Valley High School College Royal Irish Academy of Music and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Profession Professional wrestler, actress, taekwondo practitioner, singer Net worth $5 million

Who is Nikkita Lyons' boyfriend?

The American professional wrestler is not dating as of 2024. She likes to keep her personal life private and has not shared any information about her past relationships.

Nikkita Lyons' age and background

Top five facts about Nikkita Lyons. Photo: @faith_marie_jefferies on Instagram (modified by author)

The professional wrestler is 25 years old as of 2024. She was born on 5 August 1999, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Faith Marie Jefferies was born to Rodolfo Ubach and Sidna Ubach in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Nikkita Lyons attended and graduated from Golden Valley High School. She later enrolled at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Career

Nikkita Lyons is among the best female wrestlers. She also dabbles as an actress, taekwondo practitioner, and singer.

She began her wrestling career in 2017 after graduating high school under the name Selina Majors. She then joined the Women of Wrestling. Jefferies has competed at WWE since 2021 and has adopted many wrestling monikers such as Faith The Lioness, Faith, and FaithyJ.

In addition to wrestling, Nikkita Lyons is a musician. In 2024, she released her first studio album, Rough Cut, under the label Too Rough 4 Radio. Some of the songs on the album include Whispers, Like Tears, and Appease.

Faith Jefferies has also ventured into the acting world. According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Dying Gaul, Father Stu, and Women of Wrestling. Nikkitta was also a voice actress in Children of Wax.

In addition to being among the best female wrestlers, Nikkita Lyons is a martial artist. She started Taekwondo at age four and earned a black belt at age 12. The wrestler has also worked as a boxing coach.

What is Nikkita Lyons' net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, First Sportz, The Next Hint, and other similar sources, the American sports personality is alleged to be worth $5 million. Her primary source of income is her wrestling career. Additionally, Lyon makes money from music and acting.

What happened to Nikki Lyons?

In January 2023, Nikkita Lyons went missing from NXT television due to a right knee injury. Although this was not her first injury, it kept her out of the ring for most of 2023. Lyons was unable to compete due to a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee.

Nikitta underwent successful surgery and tweeted on her X (Twitter) account, thanking her fans for their support. The wrestler made her return to the ring in December 2023 but got injured again. After being out for nine months, she returned to the ring on 15 October 2024, facing Lola Vice in her first comeback match on NXT.

What is Nikkita Lyons' height?

The American singer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. Her other body measurements are 38, 25, 36 inches or 97-89-91 centimetres. Lyons' shoe size is 7 (US).

FAQs

Who is Nikkita Lyons? She is an American professional wrestler, actress, singer and taekwondo practitioner. What is Nikita Lyons' real name? Her real name is Faith Marie Jefferies. How old is Nikkita Lyons? The American celebrity is 25 years old as of 2024. She was born on 5 August 1999. Is Nikkita Lyons' ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Did Nikkita Lyons have surgery? The wrestler underwent a successful knee surgery in 2023. Is Nikkita Lyons single? The sports personality is single as of 2024. How tall is Nikkita Lyons? She is around 5 feet 8 inches (171 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

The topic of Nikkita Lyons' boyfriend has been a question among her fans. The professional wrestler is single and has not disclosed being in any relationship. She is concentrating on her wrestling, acting and music careers.

