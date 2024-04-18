Who is Rick Ross' girlfriend now? His dating history from Pretty Vee to Tia Kemp

Rick Ross is a renowned rapper and record executive from the United States. He is famous for hit singles such as Diced Pineapples, Hustlin, and You the Boss. The rapper's love life has been a topic of discussion among his fans. Who is Rick Ross' girlfriend now?

Rick Ross in a blue jacket on 1 January 2024 (L), the American rapper in a black T-shirt and a silver chain on 14 January 2024 (R). Photo: @richforever on Instagram (modified by author)

Rick Ross debuted his music career in 2000. He released his first single, Hustlin, in 2006. Since then, he has released over 20 albums, including Too Good To Be True, Rich Forever and Black Money. The founder of Maybach Music Group has been in a few relationships since he entered the limelight. As a result, the topic of Rick Ross' girlfriend always excites his fans.

Profile summary

Full name William Leonard Roberts II Nickname Rick Ross Gender Male Date of birth 28 January 1976 Age 46 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Clarksdale, Mississippi, United States Current residence Broward County, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 222 Weight in kilograms 101 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sonny Ross Father Tommie Roberts Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 5 School Miami Carol City Senior High School University Albany State University Profession Rapper, songwriter, record executive Net worth $150 million Instagram @richbyrickross YouTube @rickross4913 Facebook

Who is Rick Ross' girlfriend now?

The American rapper is not dating at the moment. He is seemingly single as of April 2024 after ending his six-month relationship with singer Cristina Mackey.

Rick Ross' girlfriend history

Who is Rick Ross in a relationship with? The American recording artist has been romantically linked with several famous women in the past. However, none of these relationships ended in marriage. He has five kids from some of these relationships. Here is a look at dating history.

Cristina Mackey (2023–2024)

Cristina Mackey attends Mark Pitts annual post-BET Awards celebration at Bootsy Bellows on 26 June 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

The two started dating towards the end of 2023. She is an American singer and certified trainer from Colorado. She has been featured on the Don Dolla by Dame D.O.L.L.A., which features Benny the Butcher and The Game.

Mackey posted a photo of herself sitting in Ross's Lamborghini Huracán STO and a video of the rapper rubbing her feet as he was driving on 10 December 2023.

Ross is 20 years older than Mackey but admits she likes older men. During an interview in July 2020, Mackey said:

I just knew I wanted a guy that was 'mature,' like [her older brother]. I am looking at the seniors.

According to The Shade Room, the two broke up in March 2024. They added a caption that read:

Awww! Looks like #CristinaMackey and #RickRoss officially called it quits two weeks ago! She officially announced their break-up in a Threads post.

The singer posted:

I've never experienced 'getting left.' I'm just not docile. I don't feel played; the sales on mackeybody.com are thriving, and I'm grateful. The situation was beautiful, and I meant every word during our impressive six-month run. If others are upset about my joy/pride in the moment, that's their stress to bear. We had a clean break two weeks ago, and I never pretended to be the last. I embrace both negative and positive traction with love. And no, I won't be appearing on anybody's podcast.

On 3 March 2024, she ended an Instagram live after Rick's song started playing in the background. The American rapper has not commented on the breakup.

Hamisa Mobetto (2021)

Hamisa Mobetto attends The Global Affair Pre-GRAMMYs Party in Los Angeles, California, on February 03, 2024. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Rick Ross was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Hamisa Mobetto. She is a socialite from Tanzania. They were fond of each other on social media and left flirty messages for each other in the comment section.

The singer told Mobetto that he would like to spend time with her, and in reply, she asked when he was planning to marry her.

My mother wants cows. You know, the last time you guys spoke. She asked when you are bringing cows for dowry, and I told her I'm gonna talk to him.

Pretty Vee (2021)

Pretty Vee arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on 03 October 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Rick Ross dated American social media influencer Pretty Vee. The influencer confirmed the relationship during her visit to REVOLT TV. Vee talked about what attracted her to the American musician.

Lira Mercer (2015)

Rapper Rick Ross (L) and Lira Galore attend TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on 20 October 2015, in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Lira Galore and Rick Ross dated in 2015. Galore is an American actress and social media influencer. A few months later, the rapper proposed to the social media influencer with an 11-carat ring worth $350,000.

However, the relationship did not last, and they parted ways two months after being engaged. Lira had an interview on OWN's Iyanla: Fix My Life show where she accused Ross of being toxic, leaving her bitter and angry. According to TMZ Wednesday, the rapper got his bling back.

Briana Camille (2016–2019)

Brittany Roberts; Rick Ross, and Briana Camille attend Toie's Royal Court: Super Sweet 16 at Versace Mansion on April 7, 2018, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Rick Ross dated Briana Camille between 2016 and 2019. Briana is a reality TV star and entrepreneur known for her show Getting Back to Bri.

Their relationship produced three children: Berkeley Hermes Roberts, Billion Leonard Roberts, and Bliss Roberts. Berkeley was born on 6 September 2017, Billion on 7 November 2018 and Bliss on August 2020.

The legal drama played out in Getting Back to Bri has characterised the two. Ross ended up paying $11000 per month in child support.

Tia Kemp (2003–2015)

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross dated from 2003 to 2015. According to Tia's autobiography, the two met at a Miami nightclub soon after living together.

Tia Kemp is an American celebrity who was previously married to a drug dealer. She had two kids before meeting the rapper. Rick and Kemp have a son named William Leonard Roberts III. The two called it quits after two years.

Lastonia Leviston (1999–2003)

Lastonia Leviston leaves the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 26, 2015. Photo By: Jefferson Siegel

Rick Ross and Lastonia Leviston dated from 1999 to 2003. The two have a son named Toie Roberts. Lastonia Leviston became entangled in a legal battle between Rick Ross and 50 Cent. She sued 50 Cent, and he was hit with $7 million in damages.

Who is Rick Ross' first wife?

The American rapper does not have a wife. He has never been married but has dated and has five children from some of these relationships.

FAQs

Who is Rick Ross? He is a famous rapper and record producer from the United States. How old is Rick Ross? The American musician is 48 as of 2024. He was born on January 28, 1976. Where is Rick Ross from? He was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, but resides in Broward County, Florida, United States. Who are Rick Ross's parents? His mother is Sonny Ross, and his father is Tommie Roberts. Who is Rick Ross' wife? The American rapper is not married. Who is Rick Ross dating? He is not dating as of April 2024. He was in a relationship with Cristina Mackey, Hamisa Mobetto, Pretty Vee and others. Does Rick Ross have kids? The rapper has five children from his past relationships: Toie, Berkeley, Billions, Bliss Leo, and William Leonard Roberts III. What is Rick Ross' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is estimated to be worth $150 million as of 2024. He makes his money from his music career. Who is Tia Kemp? She is Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son. The two were together between 2003 to 2015.

Who is Rick Ross' girlfriend now? The American rapper is not dating as of April 2024. However, He has dated several women, including Cristina Mackey, Lira Galore, Tia Kemp and Pretty Vee. He has five children from some of his past relationships.

