President Bola Tinubu has said the organisers of the hardship protest against his administration did not have the interest of Nigeria at heart

The president added that the organisers have other country's passports and hold virtual meetings globally

Tinubu then warned that any protest born out of anger and hate would lead to the destruction of lives and property, which is the reason it cannot be condoned

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu spoke about the planned nationwide hunger protests, saying sponsors do not love the country and that they have other passports as the second option.

He made this statement on Thursday, July 25, while receiving a delegation of Islamic leaders led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu accuses protest sponsors of dual citizenship

ChannelsTV reported that President Tinubu claimed that the sponsors of the protests have alternative passports and hold virtual meetings worldwide. He stated that these individuals do not understand citizenship and are driven by hate and anger.

The President warned that protests fueled by anger and hate could lead to violence and set the country back. He emphasized the importance of being careful and avoiding premature politics and politics of hate.

How internet facilitate protest in Nigeria - Tinubu

Tinubu also highlighted the role of the internet in facilitating virtual meetings and sponsoring anger. He maintained that his campaign was self-sponsored and not indebted to any individual or institution.

He emphasized the importance of a good conscience as a defence against corruption and stressed the need to prioritize the future of Nigerian children and teach them about responsible citizenship.

The President also allayed fears of manipulation by interest groups in the ongoing economic reforms and expressed his commitment to following the teachings of Almighty God and doing what is best for Nigeria.

Tinubu explains why he goes against hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had disclosed that his administration was not in support of the planned hunger protest because it would lead to the destruction of lives and properties.

According to Tinubu, no government would sit back and allow a protest that would destabilize the country, adding that his protest against the military dictator was peaceful.

Tinubu's comment followed a report from the DSS and Defence Headquarters that there are plans to replicate Kenya's kind of protest in Nigeria.

