Angry youths have decided to embark on a nationwide protest over the hardship, poverty, and high cost of living among other economic indices

Nigeria is grappling with 34.2% inflation, the highest in nearly three decades amid a cost of living crisis after President Bola Tinubu cut a popular petrol subsidy in May 2023

Amid the protest move, a social media post surfaced on Wednesday evening, July 24, insinuating that the protest could be halted in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve centre

Ikeja, Lagos state - Oro festival trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, July 24, because a pro-Lagos state social media page announced that observation would take place throughout the planned nationwide protest dates.

Legit.ng reports that there have been reports that some Nigerians, under various bodies, are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 10 against the rising cost of living and the economic hardship in the country.

Citizens are mobilising for demonstrations in Lagos and other Nigerian states. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday evening, July 24, a blog, Lagospedia, issued a “public announcement”.

The unsubstantiated claim posted on X reads:

“Attention residents and visitors of Lagos.

“Please be informed that the Oro festival will be observed in various communities across Lagos from the 1st of August to August 15.

“This traditional Yoruba cultural event involves significant rituals.”

But reacting to the post, several Nigerians believe it is an unfortunate joke, and a weak attempt to stop the planned #EndBadGovernmentInNigeria protest. According to tweeps, Oro festival is fixed suddenly during elections and now, during planned demonstrations to hold the government to account.

Legit.ng reports that the Orò festival is an event celebrated by various towns and settlements of Yoruba origin. It is an annual traditional festival that is patriarchal, as it is only celebrated by male descendants who are paternal natives of the specific locations where the particular event is taking place.

Already in Lagos, it has been observed on May 16, 2024.

Rumoured Oro festival: Nigerians react

Following the speculation regarding the Oro festival, some Nigerians shared their thoughts. Legit.ng captured some comments made on X below:

@OurFavOnlineDoc wrote:

"Oro festival in Lagos now allegedly scheduled for the first two weeks of August. The exact same period of the planned protests by the youths. Chaiii.

"So after turning billionaires to podcasters. This govt don dey turn our ancestors to political jobbers. God abeg."

@DrEffiong_John said:

"You guys are easily predictable.

"Your Oro festival is now a political tool.

"I'm happy you guys are the ones bringing it to ridicule. We'll help you ridicule it the more, don't worry. Bunch of reprobates."

Presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore, tweeted:

"The “Oro Festival” is about witnessing a REVOLUTIONARY transformation; it is about seeing a real Festival - the Festival of the Oppressed!"

7-day Oro festival declared in Ife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the death of a first-class monarch, traditionalists in Ile-Ife, Osun state, declared a seven-day sacred traditional Oro festival.

It was gathered from sources that the traditionalists would use the seven days to appease the gods and perform necessary rituals that would make the town to enjoy peace and also avert looming danger in Ife and its environs.

