Top 25 best rappers right now in 2023: profiles, popular songs, facts

Did you know hip-hop music triggers the parts of the human brain that control motor function, language, nerve functions, and motivation? Over the years, many artists have released hit rap jams. Some of them have made the list of the best rappers right now.

Many hip-hop fans are curious about the best rappers right now. Below is a compilation of the top stars you should listen to. They have released award-winning tracks and albums in their music careers.

Best rappers in the world right now

Below is a list of the best rappers right now. These artists are ranked based on their fame and the popularity of their music. They have fans from different parts of the world.

25. Stormzy

Full name: Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.

Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. Place of birth: Croydon, United Kingdom

Croydon, United Kingdom Date of birth: 26 July 1993

26 July 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Famous songs: Own It, Shut Up, Clash, The Weekend, Hide & Seek, Big For Your Boots, and Vossi Bop

Stormzy is a famous rapper, singer and songwriter. In 2014, he gained attention on the UK underground music scene through his Wicked Skengman series of freestyles over classic grime beats. Stormzy's net worth is $25 million.

24. HyunA

Full name: Kim Hyun-ah

Kim Hyun-ah Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Date of birth: 6 June 1992

6 June 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Famous songs: Trouble Maker, Tell Me, Why So Lonely, Nobody, Lip & Hip, I'm Not Cool, and Crazy

HyunA is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper, and model. She debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007.

In 2011, he gained wider public recognition with the release of her first extended play, Bubble Pop! HyunA's net worth is $10 million.

23. Chance the Rapper

Full name: Chancelor Jonathan Bennett

Chancelor Jonathan Bennett Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Date of birth: 16 April 1993

16 April 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Famous songs: No Brainer, Sunday Candy, Holy, Juke Jam, Summer Friends, Cocoa Butter Kisses, and No Problem

Chance the Rapper is among the best rappers right now. He released the single Windows in December 2011 and was highlighted in Complex magazine as one of the ten new Chicago rappers to watch.

On 12 February 2017, he won Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album Grammy Awards. Chance the Rapper's net worth is $25 million.

22. Lil Baby

Full name: Dominique Armani Jones

Dominique Armani Jones Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Date of birth: 3 December 1994

3 December 1994 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Drip Too Hard, Detox, Right On, In A Minute, Do We Have A Problem?, Freestyle, Woah, and We Paid

Lil Baby released his debut mixtape, Perfect Timing, in April 2017. In July 2017, he followed it with Harder Than Hard. He released two more mixtapes that year.

Many of his tracks are Platinum certified. He has been nominated for three Grammys. Lil Baby's net worth is $8 million.

21. 21 Savage

Full name: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Place of birth: Newham University Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Newham University Hospital, London, United Kingdom Date of birth: 22 October 1992

22 October 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Good Good, Rich Flex, A Lot, Bank Account, Runnin, On BS, and Spin Bout U

21 Savage was born in London and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother at age seven. His debut studio album, Issa Album, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, Bank Account, was number 12 on the Hot 100. 21 Savage's net worth is $16 million.

20. P. Diddy

Full name: Sean John Combs

Sean John Combs Place of birth: Harlem, New York City, USA

Harlem, New York City, USA Date of birth: 4 November 1969

4 November 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Last Night, I'll Be Missing You, Come To Me, Satisfy You, Shake Ya Tailfeather, and Hello Good Morning

P Diddy is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Besides being one of the best rappers right now, he is a fashion designer, record producer, film producer, entrepreneur, and screenwriter.

He started his music journey as an intern at New York's Uptown Records. He left Uptown to establish his label, Bad Boy Entertainment. P Diddy's net worth is $900 million.

19. 50 Cent

Full name: Curtis James Jackson III

Curtis James Jackson III Place of birth: Queens, New York City, USA

Queens, New York City, USA Date of birth: 6 July 1975

6 July 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: In Da Club, 21 Questions, P.I.M.P., Is This Love, Window Shopper, Disco Inferno, Patiently Waiting, and Outer Control

50 Cent gained popularity when he released a controversial underground rap single, How To Rob. He released multiple songs afterwards. His tough childhood inspired his music.

Eminem noticed and mentored him. His studio albums have sold over 21 million units. 50 Cent's net worth is $40 million.

18. Tyler the Creator

Full name: Tyler Gregory Okonma

Tyler Gregory Okonma Place of birth: Ladera Heights, California, USA

Ladera Heights, California, USA Date of birth: 6 March 1991

6 March 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: New Magic Wand, See You Again, WusYaName, I Think, Are We Still Friends?, Who Dat Boy, and Earfquake

Tyler the Creator is a record producer, rapper, actor, television personality, and screenwriter. He self-released his debut solo mixtape on 25 December 2009.

He released his debut album, Goblin, in May 2011. His fifth studio album, Igor, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Tyler the Creator's net worth is $30 million.

17. Iggy Azalea

Full name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly

Amethyst Amelia Kelly Place of birth: Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia

Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia Date of birth: 7 June 1990

7 June 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Problem, Black Widow, Kream, Fancy, Work, Go Hard or Go Home, Sip It, and Team

Amethyst Amelia Kelly, alias Iggy Azalea, is an Australian rapper and model. She has bagged two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and four Teen Choice Awards. Iggy Azalea's net worth is $15 million.

16. Future

Full name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Date of birth: 20 November 1983

20 November 1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Mask Off, pushing P, Turn On The Lights, Love Me, Life Is Good, Low Life, and Codeine Crazy

Future started releasing mixtapes in 2010. DJ Esco played his songs at Magic City, a popular Atlanta club, making him gain popularity.

In 2011, Future was approached by Epic Records. He signed the record contract with the label. Shortly after, he released the mixtape Streetz Calling, which became his most successful mixtape. Future's net worth is $50 million.

15. DaBaby

Full name: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Date of birth: 22 December 1991

22 December 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Hit, Rockstar, Masterpiece, Lonely, Nasty, Neighbourhood Superstar, Suge, Baby Sitter, and Baby

Initially, DaBaby released music under the moniker Baby Jesus. His music career started in 2015 when he released the mixtape Nonfiction. He released two more mixtapes that year.

Following the success of his mixtapes, he signed a seven-figure deal with Interscope Records and released his debut album, Baby on Baby, in March 2019. DaBaby's net worth is $5 million.

14. Lil Wayne

Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Date of birth: 27 September 1982

27 September 1982 Age: 41 years (as of 2023)

41 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Lollipop, Mirror, Bedrock, A Milli, How to Love, Sucker for Pain, She Will, Love Me, Forever, and Wockesha

Lil Wayne's career began when he joined the group Hot Boys in 1997. The group did relatively well. At 17, he decided to pursue a solo career. In 1999, he released his debut album, Tha Block is Hot.

His breakthrough came in 2004 when he released Tha Carter. Lil Wayne's net worth is $170 million.

13. Ice Spice

Full name: Isis Naija Gaston

Isis Naija Gaston Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA

The Bronx, New York, USA Date of birth: 1 January 2000

1 January 2000 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Barbie World, Princess Diana, Munch, Pretty Girl, Butterfly Ku, In Ha Mood, and No Clarity

Ice Spice embarked on her musical career in 2021 after meeting American record producer RiotUSA. She is a young rapper who achieved her first entry on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with the Lil Tjay collaboration Gangsta Boo. Ice Spice's net worth is $8 million.

12. Wiz Khalifa

Full name: Cameron Jibril Thomaz in Minot

Cameron Jibril Thomaz in Minot Place of birth: North Dakota, USA

North Dakota, USA Date of birth: 8 September 1987

8 September 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: See You Again, We Own It, Speed Me Up, Something New, Go Hard or Go Home, Shell Shocked, Black and Yellow, and Young, Wild, and Free

In 2005, Wiz Khalifa released his first mixtape, Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistovania. The following year, he released his debut album, Show and Prove. In 2006, Rolling Stone called him an artist to watch.

He has since released multiple successful singles, albums, and mixtapes. See You Again ft. Charlie Puth reached number one in several countries. Wiz Khalifa's net worth is $70 million.

11. Dr. Dre

Full name: Andre Romelle Young

Andre Romelle Young Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

Compton, California, USA Date of birth: 18 February 1965

18 February 1965 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Still D.R.E., Xxplosive, No Diggity, Straight Outta Compton, The Message, The Next Episode, and Keep Their Heads Ringin'

In 1984, Dr. Dre became a member of the electro-hop group World Class Wreckin' Cru. He later met Ice Cube and joined the rap project N.W.A. run by rapper Eazy-E. In 1988, the group released their debut album Straight Outta Compton.

He left the group in 1991 and soon co-founded Death Row Records with Suge Knight. In 1992, Dr. Dre released his first solo album, The Chronic. He has since released multiple albums and mixtapes. Dr. Dre's net worth is $500 million.

10. Post Malone

Full name: Austin Richard Post

Austin Richard Post Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA

Syracuse, New York, USA Date of birth: 4 July 1995

4 July 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Sunflower, Wow., I Like You, Circles, Psycho, Whiter Iverson, Goodbyes, Congratulations, and Better Now

In February 2015, Post Malone's White Iverson was uploaded onto his SoundCloud account. Many people, including Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa, praised the jam. This attracted the attention of major record producers.

In August 2015, he signed a recording contract with Republic Records. He has released multiple albums. In August 2018, Post broke Michael Jackson's 34-year-old record for most weeks on Billboard's Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart. Post Malone's net worth is $45 million.

9. Cardi B

Full name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus Place of birth: Washington Heights, New York, USA

Washington Heights, New York, USA Date of birth: 11 October 1992

11 October 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Bongos, Drip, Up, Please Me, WAP, I Like It, Bodak Yellow, and Tomorrow

Cardi B is widely regarded as one of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation. She is, without a doubt, among the best female rappers right now. Cardi B's net worth is $80 million.

8. Snoop Dogg

Full name: Cordozar Calvin Broadus

Cordozar Calvin Broadus Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Long Beach, California, USA Date of birth: 20 October 1971

20 October 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Sexual Eruption, Sensual Seduction, What's My Name, Beautiful, Gangsta Zone, Sweat, Bad Decisions, and Grandes Ligas

Snoop Dogg's debut album was produced by Dr. Dre and released in 1993 by Death Row Records. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Since then, the artist has released many hit albums and singles. Snoop Dogg's net worth is $160 million.

7. Drake

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Date of birth: 24 October 1986

24 October 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: One Dance, God's Plan, No Guidance, Toosie Slide, Sticky, Nonstop, Massive, and Knife Talk

Drake is a producer and rapper who started releasing mixtapes in 2016. Rap icons like Jay-Z inspired his work. He attained mainstream success following the release of his debut studio album, Thank Me Later.

The album hit #1 in Canada and the US and hit #1 on the Billboard 100, #1 on the R&B/Hip Hop and #1 US Rap charts. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA. Drake's net worth is $250 million.

6. J. Cole

Full name: Jermaine Lamarr Cole

Jermaine Lamarr Cole Place of birth: Frankfurt, West Germany

Frankfurt, West Germany Date of birth: 28 January 1985

28 January 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: No Role Modelz, G.O.M.D., Under the Sun, Stick, Kevin's Heart, Middle Child, and Power Trip

In 2007, J. Cole received recognition after the release of his debut mixtape, The Come Up. Shortly after releasing The Come Up, he was contacted by Jay-Z and signed to his record label Roc Nation. He has worked closely with other music superstars. J. Cole's net worth is $60 million.

5. Travis Scott

Full name: Jacques Berman Webster II

Jacques Berman Webster II Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 30 April 1991

30 April 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: The Scotts, 5% Tint, Can't Say, Love Galore, TKN, Goosebumps, Antidote, Mamacita, Sicko Mode, and 90210

Travis Scott is one of the top 10 best rappers in the world. In May 2013, he released his first solo full-length project, a mixtape titled Owl Pharaoh. Before then, he was in rap groups.

His first studio album, Rodeo, was released in 2015 by Grand Hustle and Epic Records. It had guest appearances from top artists, including Kanye West, Quavo, Juicy J, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Swae Lee. Travis Scott's net worth is $80 million.

4. Jay-Z

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Date of birth: 4 December 1969

4 December 1969 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Empire State of Mind, Run This Town, Song Cry, N*ggas in Paris, Otis, Young Forever, and Brooklyn Go Hard

Jay-Z is a rapper, producer, songwriter and businessman. He showed his love for music in childhood. He regularly woke up the rest of the family at night, beating out drum patterns on the kitchen table.

His debut album, Reasonable Doubt, sold 1.5 million copies in its first year. Since then, he has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won 22 Grammy Awards. Jay-Z's net worth is $2 billion.

3. Ye

Full name: Kanye Omari West

Kanye Omari West Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Date of birth: 8 June 1977

8 June 1977 Age: 46 years (as of 2023)

46 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Praise God, Runaway, Can't Tell Me Nothing, All of the Lights, Black Skinhead, Heartless, and Flashing Lights

Ye is a producer, rapper, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. He gained widespread fame following the release of his 2004 album The College Dropout.

Today, Ye is one of the most successful and awarded musicians on the planet, with 21 Grammy wins. In recent years, he has been more focused on the business world. Ye's net worth is $500 million.

2. Kendrick Lamar

Full name: Kendrick Lamar Duckworth

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

Compton, California, USA Date of birth: 17 June 1987

17 June 1987 Age: 36 years (as of 2023)

36 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Money Trees, Swimming Pools, Pray for Me, Bad Blood, United in Grief, and Alright

Lamar released his first mixtape at 16. He immediately attracted the attention of local record labels. Initially, he used the stage name K. Dot but later opted to use his real name.

He signed with Top Dawg Entertainment in the early 2000s and has since released multiple mixtapes and albums. Kendrick Lamar's net worth is $75 million.

1. Eminem

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA

St. Joseph, Missouri, USA Date of birth: 17 October 1972

17 October 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Hit songs: Till I Collapse, Superman, Godzilla, Killshot, Mockingbird, Stan, Rap God, Lose Yourself, and The Monster

In 1996, Eminem released his debut album, Infinite, through a record company called Web Entertainment. At some point, he adopted the edgier, violent persona called Slim Shady and released an album with the same name.

In May 2000, he released The Marshall Mathers LP, which became the fastest-selling hip-hop album in history and sold over 21 million copies. Eminem's net worth is $250 million.

Who are the top rappers right now?

The top rappers right now include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ye, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, and Dr. Dre. These artists are known for their hit music.

Who are the most popular rappers right now?

The best rappers in the world include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ye, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, and Dr. Dre. There are numerous other amazing artists from different parts of the world.

Who is the greatest rapper right now?

Eminem is arguably the greatest rapper right now. He is known for his speed of rap and for releasing hit music. He has won multiple awards, including Grammys.

Who is the No 1 rapper in the world?

The number one rapper is arguably Eminem. He is known for hit jams such as Till I Collapse, Superman, Godzilla, Killshot, Mockingbird, Stan, Rap God, Lose Yourself, and The Monster.

Who are the top 10 rap artists right now in 2023?

The top 10 rap artists right now include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ye, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and Post Malone.

Who is the best rapper of all time?

Many people agree that Eminem is the greatest rap artist of all time. He has released albums, mixtapes, and singles that have done exceptionally well on different charts.

Who is the GOAT of rap?

Eminem is the GOAT of rap music. The Missouri-born artist started rapping in his early teens. He has honed his skills over time and is now one of the most celebrated artists on the hip-hop music scene.

The best rappers in the world have dominated music charts in various countries. They have also made significant amounts of wealth from their music careers.

