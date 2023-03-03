15 top Fox News female anchors: most attractive presenters

Fox News is one of the leading news outlets in the United States of America. Besides having reputable men in its news anchorage structure, it also has female news reporters doing commendable work. These great women are shining in their careers thanks to their hard work and sacrifice; hence they are worth watching. Who are the top 15 most attractive Fox News female anchors?

Top Fox News female anchors.



Although not everyone agrees with the content aired on Fox News, it is well known for its beautiful and charismatic female anchors. These Fox News women possess unique qualities that make their organization stand out.

Top 15 Fox News female anchors

Fox News has a notable roster of female anchors who have been instrumental in shaping the network's programming and brand. These women have achieved high visibility and played a significant role in shaping public opinion. Below is a list of the top gorgeous Fox News anchors listed in no particular order.

1. Cheryl Casone

Full name: Cheryl Cecile Casone

Cheryl Cecile Casone Date of birth: 18 July 1970

18 July 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of March 2023)

52 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Clearwater, Florida, USA

Cheryl Casone is an American journalist, news anchor, and reporter who is currently working as a business correspondent for Fox News. She joined Fox News in 2006 and has since covered a wide range of business and economic news stories for the network.

Prior to joining Fox News, Casone worked as a reporter and anchor for various news organizations, including CNBC and MSNBC. She has also worked as a financial analyst for several investment banks and as a freelance reporter in Europe and Asia.

2. Julie Banderas

Full name: Julie Bidwell

Julie Bidwell Date of birth: 25 September 1973

25 September 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of March 2023)

49 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, USA

Julie commenced her journalism career with the channel WLVI-TV in Boston in 1997. She has also worked at WBRE-TV (NBC 11), WFSB-TV (CBS 3) and WNYW-TV (FOX 5) as a news anchor.

In 2004, Julie was awarded the Outstanding Single Newscast Emmy Award for her coverage of the Republican National Convention. She joined Fox News Channel (FNC) as a general assignment reporter in March 2005 where has reported on many big issues like Hurricane Sandy, among many more.

3. Maria Bartiromo

Full name: Maria Sara Bartiromo

Maria Sara Bartiromo Date of birth: 11 September 1967

11 September 1967 Age: 65 years old (as of March 2023)

65 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Maria is one of the most beautiful Fox News anchors, television personality and author. She is well-known for working as an anchor and managing editor of the CNBC business interview show On the Money with Maria Bartiromo.

4. Shannon Bream

Full name: Shannon Noelle Bream

Shannon Noelle Bream Date of birth: 23 December 1970

23 December 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of March 2023)

52 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Sanford, Florida,USA

Shannon Bream is an American journalist and lawyer. She was first based in the network's Washington DC Bureau after joining Fox News Channel in November 2007. She has also served as the anchor/host of Fox News @ Night. She replaced Chris Wallace as the anchor of Fox News Sunday on 11 September 2022.

Apart from being successful in her TV career, Bream is an author and works as a public speaker in her husbands' company. Many of her books have been featured on the New York Times bestseller list.

5. Arthel Neville

Full name: Arthel Helena Neville

Arthel Helena Neville Date of birth: 20 October 1962

20 October 1962 Age: 60 years old (as of March 2023)

60 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Arthel Neville came to the limelight when she became the first female African-American on-air reporter at KVUE-TV. She is the daughter of legendary keyboardist Art Neville.

She earned her bachelor's in journalism from the University of Texas in Austin in 1986. She has worked in several places and positions, for example, as a Current Affairs, Fox TV, West Coast correspondent, and many more.

6. Martha MacCallum

Full name: Martha Bowes MacCallum

Martha Bowes MacCallum Date of birth: 31 January 1964

31 January 1964 Age: 59 years old (as of 2023)

59 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Wyckoff, New Jersey, USA

MacCallum is an American author and news anchor. She is behind The Story with Martha MacCallum program. Some of the books she has authored include Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima.

She is a founding member of a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and producing new plays known as Miranda Theatre Company.

7. Harris Faulkner

Full name: Harris Kimberley Faulkner

Harris Kimberley Faulkner Date of birth: 13 October 1965

13 October 1965 Age: 57 years old (as of March 2023)

57 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Harris Faulkner is shining due to the tremendous skills she has portrayed in the media fraternity, more so while working for Fox News Channel.

She is an Emmy award-winning American news anchor and currently hosts daytime shows, Outnumbered Overtime and The Faulkner Focus. She has worked for Fox News Channel for over 17 years.

8. Dagen McDowell

Full name: Mary Dagen McDowell

Mary Dagen McDowell Date of birth: 7 January 1969

7 January 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)

54 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brookneal, Virginia, USA

Dagen McDowell is one of the prominent female Fox News anchors, analyst, and correspondent. She is the co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business and a commentator and guest host on Fox News.

The Wake Forest University graduate used to write a personal finance column for TheStreet.com called Dear Dagen. She also worked for SmartMoney magazine and SmartMoney.com before joining the news broadcast industry.

9. Ainsley Earhardt

Full name: Ainsley Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt Date of birth: 20 September 1976

20 September 1976 Age: 46 years old (as of March 2023)

46 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA

Ainsley is an American conservative television host and author. She is best known for shows like Fox & Friends and The Rick & Bubba Show.

Earhardt has been candid about her strong Christian faith on and off the air. She has also published a book titled The Light Within Me: An Inspirational Memoir, reflecting on her faith, family and career as a broadcast journalist.

10. Dana Perino

Full name: Dana Marie Perino

Dana Marie Perino Date of birth: 9 May 1972

9 May 1972 Age: 51 years old (as of March 2023)

51 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Evanston, Wyoming, USA

Dana Perino is a well-known American political commentator and author. She once worked at the White House as a press secretary during the reign of President George W. Bush for seven years.

She also contributes to the Fox News Channel's political and election coverage teams and hosts a weekly political podcast with Chris Stirewalt, I'll Tell You What. Perino is also working as a co-hosts The Five and The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino.

11. Lauren Simonetti

Full name: Lauren Simonetti

Lauren Simonetti Date of birth: 11 April 1981

11 April 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of 2023)

41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York City, USA

Lauren Simonetti is one of the most attractive Fox News anchors; she dabbles as a producer and writer. She works as a field maker, journalist and co-anchor at Fox Business Network. Previously, she worked as an assistant producer on CNN for Lou Dobbs Tonight.

The American media personality began her career as a journalist in 2005 and is currently one of the American journalists doing well at her current job at Fox Business Network.

12. Gerri Willis

Full name: Gerri Willis

Gerri Willis Date of birth: 14 August 1959

14 August 1959 Age: 63 years old (as of March 2023)

63 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Spruce Pine, North Carolina, USA

Willis joined Fox Business Network (FBN) in March of 2010 and is an anchor and personal finance reporter for the network. The American journalist also authorizes two business books titled The Smart Money Guide to Real Estate Investing and Home Rich.

13. Jennifer Griffin

Full name: Jennifer Griffin

Jennifer Griffin Date of birth: 1969

1969 Age: 54 years old (as of March 2023)

Jennifer Griffin is an American journalist who is a national security correspondent at the Pentagon for Fox News. She joined Fox News in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. She previously worked as an officer in the United States Navy.

Griffin is well-known for covering military and national security matters. She has also co-authored This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict with her husband.

14. Liz Claman

Full name: Elizabeth Kate Claman

Elizabeth Kate Claman Date of birth: 12 December 1963

12 December 1963 Age: 59 years old (as of March 2023)

59 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Beverly Hills, California, USA

Liz Claman has been an anchor for Fox Business Network since October 2007. During her tenure at FBN, Claman has interviewed several US Treasury secretaries, for instance, John Snow, Paul O'Neill, Larry Summers, and Timothy Geithner.

Liz is the anchor of the Fox Business show The Claman Countdown. Previously, she was the co-anchor of the CNBC morning television program Morning Call. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

15. Laura Ingraham

Full name: Laura Anne Ingraham

Laura Anne Ingraham Date of birth: 19 June 1963

19 June 1963 Age: 59 years old (as of March 2023)

59 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Glastonbury, Connecticut, USA

Laura Anne Ingraham is one of the popular female Fox presenters who works for Fox News Channel as a talk show host. Her show is titled The Ingraham Angle, which airs on the network every weeknight. She joined Fox in 2007 as a contributor.

Fox News female anchors have been a driving force behind the network's success, and their contributions have not gone unnoticed. While some may disagree with the network's political views or coverage, it is clear that these women have had a significant impact on the media landscape and will continue to do so in the years to come.

