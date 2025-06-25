Who is Dak Prescott's wife? Meet Sarah Jane Ramos, his soon-to-be spouse

Mine forever! The best friend, partner, teammate, mother, and now fiancée I could ask or pray for! I love you, (Sarah Jane Ramos), 4EVER!

With these words, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott announced his lifelong commitment to the mother of his children, Sarah Jane Ramos. Although she is not yet Dak Prescott's wife, the love shared between the athletes has won fans' hearts.

Sarah Jane Ramos poses on a golf course holding an iron. The wine specialist poses standing with her fiancé, Dak Prescott. Photo: @sarahjane, @_4dak on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sarah Jane Ramos is engaged to be married to Dak Prescott.

She is an avid golfer, hospitality expert and a wine and spirits specialist .

. The couple who share two children at the time of writing got engaged in October 2024 .

. Their firstborn daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott , was born on 22 February 2024.

, was born on 22 February 2024. The young family expanded on 22 May 2025, with the arrival of their second-born daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott.

Profile summary

Full name Sarah Jane Ramos Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 1993 Age 31 years as of June 2025 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Tampa Bay, Florida, United States Current residence Prosper, Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Jane Ramos Father Paul Ramos Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Partner Rayne Dakota (Dak) Prescott Children 2 Education Florida State University Profession Hospitality expert, wine and spirits specialist Social media Instagram, Threads

Who is Dak Prescott's wife-to-be?

Dak Prescott is engaged to wine specialist Sarah Jane Ramos. Sarah is a wine and spirits specialist, born on 17 November 1993 to Paul and Jane Ramos in Tampa Bay, Florida, United States.

The fifth-generation Tampa native pays homage to the flags of Italy, Cuba, and Great Britain on her Instagram profile, suggesting that she may be of mixed heritage. She has two siblings: Emily Michael Ramos and Grace Ramos.

Top five facts about Sarah Jane Ramos, Dak Prescott's soon-to-be spouse. Photo: @sarahjane on Instagram (modified by authors)

Born on 17 November 1993, Sarah is 31 years old as of June 2025. She has a deep passion for golf, having taken an interest in it at the age of eight. She periodically shares details of her golfing experiences on her social media profiles.

As per her X (Twitter) profile, she got accepted into Florida State University in 2011, where she studied criminalistics and criminal science. The proud alumnus continues to cheer for her school's academic and athletic achievements.

Ramos is a wine enthusiast who has turned her passions into a full-fledged career as a certified wine and spirits specialist. She worked as a bartender at the Marriott Hotels after graduation, before moving on to her current speciality in 2017.

Her career as a wine connoisseur kicked off at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in Miami. At Southern Glazer, she was an on-premise sales consultant and later a distribution manager of brands such as Diageo and Moët Hennessy. After 2019, she went on to represent Moët Hennessy and Diageo privately.

In 2021, she returned to Southern Glazer, where she worked as an area manager. Today, Ramos is a social media influencer with a focus on lifestyle​ and wellness. In addition to offering shopping guides, she promotes Tequila VOLTEO, an additive-free and organic tequila brand, owned by Dak Prescott.

Inside Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott's relationship

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have been together for about three years. Their partnership extends to charity through the Children's Cancer Fund and the Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Scenes from Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott's surprise proposal on the green. Photo: @sarahjane (modified by author)

How did Dak meet Sarah Jane Ramos?

Although Dak and Sarah Jane Ramos were romantically linked in September 2023, details of the couple's first actual meeting have yet to be revealed. Their first public appearance was during Dak's performance during a first-week NFL game against the New York Giants.

When did Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott get engaged?

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott first shared the news on 18 October 2024. Their formal announcements of the proposal came on 19 October through their Instagram profiles. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dak shared details of the proposal, saying,

I am super excited. I have known it for a while. I got the ring a few months ago. She had no idea. She is a big golfer, and we were going golfing. I told her that we had a lifetime to golf.

He added,

I had the ring in a fake golf ball. I dropped it. She almost hit it. I'm just glad she said yeah. Super, super blessed and happy. Thankful for this family, I've started.

Displayed through her Instagram Stories, Sarah Jane Ramos's $1 million engagement ring wowed fans around the country. The custom-made piece by Jason of Beverly Hills is a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond, set on an 18-karat yellow gold band between two tapered baguette diamonds.

Meet Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott's children

Dak Prescott's wife-to-be, Sarah Jane Ramos, has had two children with the NFL star.

The couple's firstborn daughter, Margaret Jane Rose (MJ Rose) Prescott, was born on 22 February 2024 at 8 lb 10 oz (3.9 kilograms). As of June 2025, she is 1 year and four months old, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Dak Prescott's second-born daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, was born on 22 May 2025 at 7lb 10 oz (3.5 kilograms). Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

FAQs

Who is Dak Prescott's baby momma? The mother of Dak Prescott's children is Sarah Jane Ramos. Is Dak Prescott currently in a relationship? As of June 2025, Dak is engaged to Sarah Jane Ramos. How long has Dak been with Sarah? Although their actual meeting date has not been revealed, the couple has been together for about 3 years. Does Dak Prescott have a wife? The Cowboys quarterback has yet to be engaged. When will Dak Prescott get married? The professional football player has not revealed his wedding date yet. How much did Sarah Jane Ramos' ring cost? The custom-made engagement ring is valued at $1 million. Is Sarah Jane Ramos Mexican? She may have Italian, Cuban, and English roots. How old is Dak Prescott? The NFL quarterback was born on 29 July 1993 and is 31 years old as of June 2025. What is Sarah Jane Ramos' age? She is 31 years old as of June 2025, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Where did Sarah Jane Ramos go to college? She attended Florida State University. What does Sarah Jane Ramos do for a living? She is a wine and spirits specialist. Who is Dak Prescott's daughter named after? Dak's firstborn daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, was named after his mother, Margaret Peggy Ebarb Prescott.

Dak Prescott's wife-to-be, Sarah Jane Ramos, is a Florida native. The mother of two is a hospitality expert and a wine and spirits specialist. The couple who got engaged in October 2024 have kept fans on the edge by withholding details of their upcoming nuptials.

