Kevin Bacon's siblings and parents: a look at the actor's family ties

Singer and actor Kevin Bacon was raised alongside five siblings, not all of whom joined the entertainment scene but pursued other careers. Additionally, his parents’ role cannot be overlooked, as they supported him from the beginning. Discover how Kevin Bacon’s siblings and parents helped make him who he is today.

Kevin Bacon (R) and all his siblings Karin, Kira, Elinor, Michael, Hilda. Photo: @KevinBacon (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kevin Bacon is the youngest of six children, born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

His mother, Ruth Hilda Holmes Bacon , was a schoolteacher and liberal activist.

, was a schoolteacher and liberal activist. His father, Edmund Bacon, was a renowned urban planner known as the Father of Modern Philadelphia and a key figure in American city planning.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Norwood Bacon Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1958 Age 66 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 153 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Ruth Hilda Holmes Father Edmund Bacon Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Kyra Minturn Sedgwick Children 2 School Masterman School College Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts Profession Actor, singer Instagram @kevinbacon X (Twitter) @kevinbacon Facebook TikTok @kevinbacon

Who are Aaron Bacon’s siblings?

The Bondsman actor was born on 8 July 1958 to his parents, Ruth Hilda Holme and Edmund Bacon. He is the youngest of the couple’s six children, who were raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Kevin has a brother, Michael, and four sisters, Karin, Elinor, Hilda, and Kira. Here is a closer look at each of his siblings.

1. Michael Bacon

Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon speak onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Kevin Bacon’s only brother, Michael, was born on 22 December 1949. He is a singer and composer, and perhaps one of the most well-known siblings in the family.

Michael is not only his brother but also a bandmate. The duo formed The Bacon Brothers band in 1995, which has released several studio albums. Some of the group's top hits include Ten Years in Mexico, Dark Chocolate Eyes, and Sooner or Later. Additionally, Michael has reportedly composed several songs for television shows and motion pictures.

In an interview with The Aquarian, when asked about the band’s possibility of parting ways like many other sibling bands, Michael responded:

That’s more the norm than the exception. We’ve been doing this for 27 years — playing in little clubs, travelling around the country in tour buses, staying in cheap motels and that kind of thing. I think we just get stronger when we know each other so well. We just kind of do what we want to do.

Besides entertainment, Michael Bacon is an accomplished scholar. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1995 from Lehman College and was a distinguished lecturer at the institution between 2010 and 2016. Currently, he serves as an associate professor of music.

As for his personal life, Michael has been married to Betsy Maguire since 1972. They have one child, Neil Bacon, born in April 1982.

2. Kira Bacon

Kira Bacon is Kevin’s first eldest sister. Unlike some of her famous siblings, Kira prefers to keep a low public profile. As a result, there is not much information about her available publicly. However, she is believed to be supportive of her siblings and shares the family’s creative and intellectual heritage.

3. Elinor Bacon

Elinor Bacon, Kevin Bacon's second-eldest sister. Photo: @SavingtheCityTV

Elinor Bacon is another high-profile member of the Bacon family. She is the actor’s second-eldest sister, who currently thrives in the real estate industry as an urban developer with over three decades of experience. She owns ER Bacon Development, which was established in 2002.

Elinor Bacon has also been in public service, serving as deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Public Housing Investments. She held the position for approximately three years, between 1997 and 2000.

Kevin’s sister earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from The New School for Social Research in 1964. She later obtained a master of arts degree in Chinese studies from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1967.

4. Karin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Karin Bacon attend "Studio 54" - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Kevin Bacon’s sister, Karin, has made a name for herself in the world of event production and creative direction. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in design, theatre, literature, philosophy, Italian, and art history from Sarah Lawrence College in 1962. Karin was also a fellow at the MIT Centre for Advanced Visual Studies.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Karin has extensive experience in event production and creative direction, beginning her work in 1967. For over three decades, she has worked and collaborated with major brands and arts organisations.

Karin was the president of Karin Bacon Events and Karin Bacon Enterprises, and is currently the president of City Activators and Party Activators. She is currently based in New York, United States.

5. Hilda Bacon

Actor Kevin Bacon (R) and sister Hilda attend the "Death Sentence" premiere after party at the Tribeca Cinemas in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Hilda, the youngest of the four Bacon sisters, is largely away from the spotlight, like her sister Kira. She is currently the director of the B4USoar High School Access Program at Fox School of Business at Temple University.

Kevin’s youngest sister has thrived in the corporate world since 2001, working with multiple companies, including Bancroft, Dunleavy & Associates, NextMove Dance, and Freire Schools. She was also a volunteer board member in Friends of the Rail Park and NeurAbilities Healthcare.

As for her education, she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Maine, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology. She also obtained a master's of education from Fox School of Business at Temple University.

The remarkable lives of Kevin Bacon’s parents

The American actor is one of the six children born from Edmund Norwood Bacon and Ruth Hilda Holmes’ marriage. His parents married in 1938 and were together for approximately 53 years before his mother passed away in 1991. Here is a closer look at Kevin Bacon’s parents:

Edmund Norwood Bacon

Kevin Bacon's dad is showcasing a city plan. Photo: John Patrick O'Gready/Fairfax Media

Edmund Bacon was one of the most respected urban planners in American history. Often referred to as the Father of Modern Philadelphia, Edmund served as the Executive Director of the Philadelphia City Planning Commission from 1949 to 1970.

The urban planner's influence grew beyond Philadelphia to other major cities across the United States. His work was so impactful that he was featured on the cover of Time Magazine in 1964. A man of great intellect and vision, Edmund Bacon authored books such as Design of Cities and Man and the Modern City.

Despite being deeply involved in the evolution of major urban spaces, Edmund was also supportive of creativity and the arts. This played a critical role in encouraging his children, including Kevin, to follow their unconventional passions.

Ruth Hilda Holmes

Kevin's mother, Ruth Hilda Holmes Bacon, was an elementary school teacher and a passionate liberal activist. Ruth had a strong interest in social justice, which she expressed through community work and education.

Her nurturing spirit, dedication to the arts, and progressive ideals created a loving and intellectually stimulating home environment for her children. She had a love for music, theatre, and literature, which she passed on to her children.

FAQs

Who are Kevin Bacon’s parents? He was born to Edmund Norwood Bacon and Ruth Hilda Holmes. His father and mother passed away in 2005 and 1991, respectively. Does Kevin Bacon have any brothers? His brother is Michael Bacon, a professional musician and composer, who is also a music professor. Who is Kevin Bacon's sister? The actor has four sisters: Kira, Elinor, Karin, and Hilda. What happened to Kevin Bacon’s father? Edmund Bacon passed away in 2005, leaving behind a legacy in urban development, particularly in the city of Philadelphia. Did Kevin Bacon’s parents support his acting career? Yes. His mother especially encouraged creativity and expression, which helped foster his passion for acting at an early age.

Kevin Bacon’s siblings have diverse career paths, not only in entertainment but also in event planning and the real estate industry. In different ways, they have all contributed to the actor’s success story, as he often mentions them in interviews. Even though his parents were not entertainers, they encouraged creativity and artistry, supporting their kids to pursue various careers.

