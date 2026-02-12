Gary Owen's kids and why they have a strained relationship

Gary Owen’s kids have been at the centre of a strained family relationship since his widely publicised 2021 divorce from Kenya Duke. The comedian has spoken openly about being estranged from his older children, Austin, Kennedy, and Emilio. He has also shared the heartbreak of missing major milestones and family moments.

Gary Owen pictured with his former wife and children in a gray studio setting. Photo: @garyowen (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Gary Owen is a father of five : Austin, Kennedy, Emilio, and twin boys Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi.

: Austin, Kennedy, Emilio, and twin boys Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi. He shares two biological children, Austin Owen and Kennedy Owen, with his ex-wife, Kenya Duke , and Emilio Owen is his adopted stepson .

, and Emilio Owen is his . In 2023 , comedian Gary Owen and his fiancée, Brianna Johnson , welcomed twin boys, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi .

, comedian Gary Owen and his fiancée, , welcomed twin boys, . Although Gary hasn’t been in contact with his older children since his 2021 divorce from Kenya Duke, he met his son, Austin, in October 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Gary Owen Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1974 Age 51 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Gary Owens Mother Barb Randall Siblings 6 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Brianna Owen Children 5 High School Talawanda High School Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Instagram @garyowencomedy TikTok @garyowencom Facebook @garyowen YouTube Gary Owen

Get to know all of Gary Owen's kids

The stand-up comedian has five children: Austin, Kennedy, Emilio, and twins Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi. Austin and Kennedy are his biological children with his ex‑wife, Kenya Duke, while Emilio is his adopted son from Kenya’s previous marriage. Austin and Kenya Duke married on 19 July 2003 and divorced in 2021 after nearly 18 years together.

The twins are from his relationship with his fiancée, Brianna Owen. Here's what is known about Gary Owen's children.

Emilio Owen

Emilio Owen posing smiling. Photo: @garyowencomedy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Emilio Owen, born Emilio William Toliver on 18 January 1991, is Gary Owen’s stepson. Gary adopted him as a child after marrying his mother, Kenya Duke. Emilio attended Lakota West High School in Cincinnati and later studied at The Art Institute of Ohio–Cincinnati.

Although not his biological son, Gary often refers to him as his first son. In January 2016, Gary shared a heartfelt birthday message:

Happy Birthday to my oldest son Emilio. When I married your mom you were a package deal. Thank you for being a great big brother & just all around nice guy. Still bothers me you can eat chicken fingers everyday & still have a 6 pack.

Austin Owen

Gary Owen poses with his son Austin, both smiling. Photo: @garyowencomedy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Austin Owen is the oldest of Gary Owen’s biological kids, born in November 2000. He works as a children's swim instructor.

In May 2024, Gary shared his sadness over his strained relationship with his older children, including Austin. He noted they hadn’t spoken for nearly three and a half years since his 2021 divorce and hadn’t met his twin sons. In October 2024, Austin finally met his younger half-brothers.

Austin's father shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it:

A day I've been dreaming about. My son @aust1n0wen got to meet his twin brothers.

Kennedy Owen

Kennedy Owen spending quality time with her mother, Kenya. Photo: @trulykenya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Owen is the only daughter of comedian Gary Owen and his ex‑wife, Kenya Duke. She was born in 2002, making her 24 years old as of 2026. Kennedy has largely kept her personal life private, focusing on her education and personal growth.

In 2020, Kennedy was accepted to North Carolina A&T State University, fulfilling her goal of attending an HBCU. Her father shared the news on Instagram with a caption:

Ok it's official my daughter has been accepted to go to NC A&T next year. She told me her freshman year of high school she wanted to attend an HBCU. A&T was her first choice. So get ready @terrencej @frederickwjr @willpowerpacker that loud white guy at the homecoming game will be me for the next 4 years.

Kennedy graduated in December 2024, earning a degree in journalism and mass communication from North Carolina A&T.

Royal Blu Owen and Rome Bohdi Owen

Gary Owen’s twins are pictured riding bicycles. Photo: @garyowencomedy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi Owen are the twin children of comedian Gary Owen and his fiancée, registered nurse Brianna Johnson. Born on 20 July 2023, Gary Owen's sons marked a new chapter in his life following his 2021 divorce. He has spoken openly about them in interviews, sharing insights into fatherhood and family life.

On the final episode of Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe in May 2024, Gary Owen described the twins’ distinct features:

One's white, one's Black. One's got blue eyes...the other one [has] brown eyes. The twins are awesome. They're in that idolizing dad phase.

What happened with Gary Owen and his kids?

Gary’s bond with his older children became strained following his 2021 divorce from their mother, Kenya Duke. He has openly discussed the challenges of maintaining contact and the emotional strain the separation caused.

Gary Owen pictured on holiday with ex-wife and children. Photo: @garyowen (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

In an August 2022 interview on The Breakfast Club, Owen admitted:

I haven’t talked to them in like a year and a half. They’re mad because I left their mom.

He added:

We didn’t tell the kids; we were gonna wait and do it together, but TMZ — that’s how they found out.

Efforts to reconnect, particularly with his daughter Kennedy, have often been met with silence. The comedian explained that he tried to visit her at college and at other places, such as the airport, without success. He said:

I’ve gone to Greensboro because my daughter’s at A&T, knocked on her door and she wouldn’t answer. Tried to see her at the airport one time… I don’t know what to do at this point.

Kenya Duke Owen and Gary Owen arrive at the Soul Train Awards 2012 - Arrivals. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

However, Kenya Duke has shared a different perspective. She believes Owen exacerbates the situation by discussing their personal matters in the media, especially when it concerns their children.

According to her, the comedian doesn’t respect their boundaries, which is why the kids reportedly want no contact with him.

In May 2024, Kenya addressed the issue on Instagram, writing:

It has been three years. I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely never make it awkward. I never bother you. I have given you my suggestions on the situation, but you don’t respect their boundaries, which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you. Always wishing you well.

FAQs

How many biological kids does Gary Owen have? The American actor has two biological children: Austin and Kennedy Owen. Who is Gary Owen's son? He has three biological sons, Austin Owen, Royal Blu, and Rome Bohdi, and one stepson, Emilio Owen. Who is Gary Owen's daughter? The actor's daughter is Kennedy Owen. Who is Gary Owen’s twins’ mother? The mother of his twin sons, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi, is Brianna Johnson. Why did Gary Owen's kids stop talking to him? His older children reportedly stopped talking to him after his 2021 divorce from their mother, Kenya, due to communication issues and boundary disputes. When did Gary Owen and his ex-wife divorce? Gary Owen and Kenya Duke divorced in 2021. How old are Gary Owen's twin sons? The actor's twin sons are 2 years old as of February 2026. They were born on 20 July 2023.

Gary Owen has five children, three sons and one daughter from his marriage to Kenya Duke, plus twin sons with his fiancée, Brianna Owen. Despite the challenges of divorce and blended family dynamics, Owen has expressed hope of reconnecting and maintaining strong bonds with all his children.

Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. David Gilmour, the guitarist for Pink Floyd, is the father of eight children. He has four from his first marriage and four, including one adopted, with his wife, author Polly Samson.

Romany Gilmour, David Gilmour's daughter, is a musician who often performs alongside her father on stage. David's sons, Gabriel and Charlie, played key roles on his 2024 album Luck and Strange—Gabriel on backing vocals and Charlie co-writing the lyrics for Scattered.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng