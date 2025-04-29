My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day [because] mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows.

This statement by Shanna Moakler's daughter, Alabama Barker, highlights the tense and complicated relationship between them. However, the two continues to mend their relationship. If you haven't been keeping up with Alabama Barker's mom feud, here is everything about what happened between them.

Key takeaways

Shanna Moakler has three children: two daughters, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, and a son , Landon Asher Barker .

a son . Shanna and Alabama Barker's dad, Travis Barker, divorced in 2008 .

. Shanna and her daughter, Alabama Barker, have tried mending their relationship, and in December 2024, Shanna disclosed she had a good relationship with her kids.

Profile summary

Full name Shanna Lynn Moakler Gender Female Date of birth 28 March 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Providence, Rhode Island, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Gail Moakler Mother John W. Moakler III Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Greg Vaughan Children 3 High School Barrington High School Profession Actress, TV personality, former model Instagram @shannamoakler TikTok @shannamoakler3 Facebook

Who is Alabama Barker's mom?

Alabama's mother is Shanna Moakler, an American actress, TV personality and former model. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, United States, on 28 March 1975. Shanna is the daughter of Gail Moakler and John W. Moakler III.

The actress was raised alongside her two older brothers, Kirk Moakler and John W. Moakler IV, and an older sister, Michelle Tucker, who died in 2012. Shanna is an American citizen of German, Irish, Portuguese, and Polish descent.

What happened to Alabama Barker's mom?

Shanna Moakler has made headlines multiple times due to her complex relationship with her daughter, Alabama Barker, and ex-husband, Travis Barker. Here is a timeline of key events since 2021.

May 2021: Alabama Barker criticises her for being absent

In May 2021, her daughter, Alabama, an up-and-coming singer and social media influencer, posted on her Instagram Stories claiming that her mom had never been in her life. Alabama's brother, Landon Barker, also commented on their mother's role in their lives, stating:

Actually if you weren't such a dumb a-- you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is.

However, during an interview with the People, Shanna refuted the claims. She stated:

The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being.

In another Instagram Story, Alabama also stated that her mom's then-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was awful and cheated on her. She wrote:

Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her.

Matthew denied cheating on Shanna and defended her by saying she is an amazing mom. Here is what he told Life & Style:

Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another. She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.

2024: Shanna blames her ex-husband for the conflict she had with their kids

In January 2024, the former model disclosed in the Dumb Blonde podcast how she experienced parenting alienation after her ex-husband married Kourtney Kardashian. She stated:

My kids and I never had any bumps in the road until my ex-husband [Travis] started dating a Kardashian crew.

Earlier, in 2021, during an interview with In Touch, the actress said she had no problem with Travis' relationship with Kourtney, but he shouldn't alienate her children. She stated:

I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them. I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.

December 2024: Alabama’s music video raises eyebrows over family dynamics

In December 2024, Alabama Barker released the music video for her first rap single, Vogue, which featured appearances by her father, Travis Barker, her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, and her brother Landon Barker. The video sparked speculation about Alabama’s relationship with her mother, Shanna.

2025: Shanna and Alabama Barker’s relationship continues to improve

Alabama Barker and her mom seem to be on good terms. During an interview with the People in June 2024, the actress disclosed that her children apologised for how they criticised her. She mentioned:

I'm not a deadbeat mom. I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults, and I have been present in their lives, except during Covid lockdown. They have both taken back what they said about me and apologized.

What does Shanna Moakler do for a living?

Shanna is a former model, actress and reality TV star. Shanna began her modelling career at the age of 15. Her breakthrough came in 1991 when she won the Miss Rhode Island title. The following year, Shanna represented Rhode Island in the Miss Teen USA pageant, finishing seventh. In 1995, Shanna became more famous after becoming Miss New York USA.

Shanna is also an actress. She made her acting debut in 1996 in the TV series Due South and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She has been featured in films and TV shows such as Telling You, Jake in Progress, The Goldbergs, and Show Us Your Pets.

Alabama's mother is a former reality TV star. She appeared in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers, which followed her life with her then-husband, Travis Barker. The actress also participated in shows like Hollywood Exes and Dancing With the Stars.

Shanna Moakler hosted the E! reality series Bridalplasty from 2010 to 2011. In February 2022, the model joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother season 3. She has also been featured in prominent publications such as Cosmopolitan and Playboy.

Meet Shanna Moakler's kids

The American actress has three children: two daughters, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Luella Barker, and a son, Landon Asher Barker. Atiana De La Hoya is Shanna’s first child from her relationship with former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Atiana was born on 29 March 1999.

After her split from Oscar, Shanna began dating Travis Barker in 2002. The couple married in 2004 and share two children: Landon, born on 9 October 2003, and Alabama Barker, born on 24 December 2005. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler finalised their divorce in 2008, although they continued living together until 2014. The two currently co-parent their children.

According to Us Weekly, Shanna has been dating Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan since late 2023. She previously dated Matthew Rondeau, with whom they had an on-and-off relationship from 2020 to January 2023.

Her ex-husband, Travis, married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022. They have a son, Rocky Barker, born in November 2023.

FAQs

Who's Alabama Barker's mom? The American singer's mom is Shanna Moakler, a former model, actress, and TV personality. How old is Shanna Moakler? The actress is 50 years old as of 2025. She was born on 28 March 1975. Who are Shanna Moakler's parents? Her late parents are Gail Moakler and John W. Moakler III. How many children does Shanna Moakler have? She is a mother of three: Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Barker, and Alabama Barker. Do Landon and Alabama have the same mom? Yes, their mother is Shanna Moakler. Who is Atiana De La Hoya's dad? The father of Shanna's first daughter is a former professional boxer, Oscar De La Hoya. Who is Shanna Moakler dating? She is currently in a romantic relationship with Greg Vaughan.

Alabama Barker's mother, Shanna Moakler, has made headlines since 2021 due to their strained relationship, during which Alabama described her as an absent mother. However, they have reportedly reconciled and are now on good terms.

