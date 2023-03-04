Yellz0’s biography: age, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Yellz0 is a young TikTok star, model and social media influencer. She has become popular as a result of her TikTok content. Mainly, her lip-syncs, dance and response to comments videos have significantly led to her online fame.

Photo: @yellz0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yellz0 boasts a considerable following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She created her current TikTok account after her original account, which had 1.7 million followers, was deleted. The model has collaborated with social media stars such as Saucy Ravioli.

Profile summary

Real name Aniela Nickname Yellz0, Yellz Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight measurements in inches 32-28-34 Measurements in centimetres 81-71-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dunavan Leyden University Alvernia University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, model Net worth $1 million

Yellz0's bio

The social media entertainer was born Aniela in Pennsylvania, United States. Her mother died on September 2018. She is an American national of white ethnicity. The TikTok star completed high school, where she was a softball team member and later joined Alvernia University, where she graduated in 2022.

What is Yellz0's age?

The model is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 November 2000. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Why is Yellz0 famous?

She is a TikTok star, model and social media sensation. She is popularly known for sharing lip-syncs, dance, short comedy clips and responses to comments videos on TikTok, where she commands a significant following. As of this writing, she has garnered one million followers and more than 18 million likes.

The young American model is also active and famous on Instagram. She uses the account to share her lifestyle, swimwear and modelling photos. Currently, her account has 429 thousand followers. She recently created her self-titled YouTube channel on 30 January 2023 with presently 686 subscribers, having uploaded one video.

What is Yellz0's net worth?

The social media entertainer's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She majorly earns her wealth through her social media endeavours.

Who is Yellz0's boyfriend?

The TikTok star is presumed to be in a relationship with Dunavan Leyden, famously known as Dumnavan. Little is known about him as she keeps her love life private.

Fast facts about Yellz0

Yellz0 is a model and internet personality who has become famous due to her lip-syncs and response to comments videos on TikTok. She is also an Instagram sensation with a massive following.

Source: Legit.ng