The Ogwashi-Uku Palace has dismissed allegations of murder, kidnapping, and criminal conviction against Obi Dr Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II

It said the accusations were linked to resistance against ongoing court-backed land recovery efforts involving over 2,800 hectares of communal land

The Palace maintained that recovered lands are being set aside for public development and reaffirmed confidence in the judiciary

Ogwashi-Uku, Delta state - The palace of His Majesty, Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta state has dismissed renewed allegations of murder, kidnapping, and criminal conviction against the monarch, describing them as “recycled falsehoods”.

A statement issued by the Palace Communications Directorate on Saturday, May 16, said the claims have been previously examined by the Delta state government’s commission of inquiry and “comprehensively discredited”.

Ogwashi-Uku Palace has dismissed allegations against Obi Dr Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II as recycled falsehoods. Photo credit: Light Oriye Tamunotonye/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Palace said the latest allegations circulating online were part of a coordinated campaign by individuals linked to past communal land transactions in the kingdom.

Land recovery drive at centre of communal tensions

According to the statement, the resurgence of the allegations followed intensified efforts by the kingdom to recover large tracts of communal land allegedly encroached upon or unlawfully sold over the years.

The Palace said more than 2,800 hectares of land had been recovered through court processes, adding that the actions were aimed at restoring communal ownership and protecting ancestral assets.

It argued that the renewed accusations were intended to undermine ongoing legal and administrative efforts tied to land recovery.

Palace cites court cases and legal victories

The Palace referenced earlier proceedings before the state’s Commission of Inquiry, saying similar allegations had been raised and dismissed.

It also cited several court rulings it said affirmed its position as custodian of communal land in the kingdom.

Among the court rulings listed were Suit No. O/5/2006, linked to the recovery of about 1,349 hectares previously associated with plans for a proposed university project, and Suit No. O/50/2021, which reportedly reaffirmed control over about 900 hectares near Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

A further case, Suit No. O/163/2025, currently before the court, was also referenced as part of ongoing disputes over land ownership and control.

Palace denies alleged land sales to foreign Interests

The Palace also rejected allegations, which it said were made by social media activist Victor Ojei, also known as Wong Box, that communal lands were sold to foreign nationals.

It said legal action had been initiated against him over alleged cyberstalking and defamation, and confirmed that the matter was before the courts.

The statement maintained that recovered lands were being reserved for public benefit, including hospitals, schools, agricultural schemes, and industrial development.

It also claimed that nearly 2,000 indigenes had benefited from free land allocations under the current land recovery programme.

The Palace reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, saying it would not be deterred by what it called “sponsored propaganda” or misinformation campaigns.

It urged the public to disregard the allegations, insisting the reforms were aimed at safeguarding communal heritage for future generations.

The Ogwashi-Uku Palace said the accusations were linked to resistance against ongoing court-backed land recovery efforts involving over 2,800 hectares of communal land. Photo credit: MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

Obi Cubana in alleged land row

In another land dispute-related report, popular businessman Obi Cubana faced controversy following claims by a group of individuals who alleged ownership of the land used for his ambitious Cubana Millennium City project in Asaba, Delta state.

The development came after the nightlife mogul celebrated his 51st birthday with the unveiling of the Signature Home — a luxury model within the sprawling estate designed as a “city within a city.”

However, just as excitement around the project gained momentum, a viral video surfaced online showing individuals claiming the land belonged to them and alleging that the property was sold through questionable transactions.

Source: Legit.ng