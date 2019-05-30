Emily Compagno’s bio: age, height, ethnic background, husband

Emily Compagno is an accomplished legal and sports business analyst. She has worked in several capacities in her career, including being a sports reporter, attorney, and NFL cheerleader.

Compagno currently works as a co-host at the Outnumbered show at Fox News. She is also a married woman. What more is there to know about the analyst? Find out in her bio below.

Emily Compagno's bio

Emily was born in Oak Knoll, California, in 1979. How old is Emily Compagno? As of 2021, she is 41 years old.

Emily Compagno's ethnic background is White-Caucasian, and she is an American by nationality. Her great grandfather was involved in military work and was awarded a Silver Star medal for his role in World War II.

The sports business analyst was raised together with two siblings. Emily Compagno's sisters are Natalie and Julietta Skoog. They grew up in El Cerrito, California.

Emily was interested in dancing from a young age and began dancing at the tender age of three.

Education

The sports business analyst enrolled at the University of Washington, where she studied to become a lawyer. She also attended the University of San Francisco, where she graduated with a Juris Doctor degree.

During her time at the University of Washington, she was awarded the United States Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps’ Cadet of the Quarter Award.

Career

The sports analyst started her career as an attorney. She began by working as an intern with the famous Honorable John T. Noonan, Jr.

She has since worked as a lawyer in many areas. She has been a federal managing attorney for a top government agency, a civil litigator, and a criminal defense lawyer. In addition, she was a general attorney at the Social Security Administration between 2010 and 2014.

The seasoned attorney has been involved in several federal and government cases and issues. These include the Hillary Clinton State Department classified emails, Federal spending bill/government shutdowns, the New York prison break, to name a few. She has also been involved in various NFL and MLB topics as a respected attorney.

Emily was an NFL cheerleader for many years while simultaneously practicing law. She also served as Captain for the Oakland Raiderettes for a couple of years.

As a cheerleader, Compagno got to visit the troops in Kuwait and Iraq as part of a performing NFL military tour. She also represented the NFL during the launch of NFL China in Beijing and Shanghai.

When working as a legal intern, Compagno travelled widely owing to her involvement in charity work. She has travelled to African countries such as Malawi, Uganda, and Zambia as a volunteer trying to meet the needs of the orphans in these regions. She is still involved in philanthropic activities.

Career at Fox News

Compagno now works as a legal and sports business analyst. She is a co-host at Fox News' Outnumbered. She has also had several guest appearances on the news channel’s shows, such as The Greg Gutfeld Show and The Five.

During her career as a sports reporter, the analyst covered the PAC-12 sporting events, which brought her to the limelight. Fox News' Emily Compagno has also contributed to various radio sports shows and digital sports magazines.

Emily Compagno's net worth

The analyst has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. Her earnings are attributable to her profession as a lawyer and legal and sports business analyst.

Is Emily Compagno married?

The legal and sports business analyst is a married woman. However, Emily Compagno's spouse is not known as she has not disclosed his identity.

The details of Emily Compagno's wedding are also not available to the public. It appears that the ceremony was held in a private venue.

It is suspected that Emily Compagno married her husband on September 14, 2017. The wedding is thought to have happened in Italy.

Emily Compagno and her husband have residences in Seattle, Washington, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Emily travels for work to Los Angeles and New York regularly.

It is not known whether Emily Compagno's family has any children so far. However, they have a dog named Duchess.

Emily Compagno's height

The former cheerleader is 5' 6½" tall, which is estimated to be 1.69 meters. She weighs around 121 lbs (55 kgs). She has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Emily Compagno is a remarkable sports business analyst and legal personality. Her great drive and commitment to her work over the years is exceptional and inspiring.

