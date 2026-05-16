The Presidency has dismissed the claim that the high-ranking Islamic State leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, who was reportedly killed in a joint operation by the Nigerian and the United States military, was earlier killed in a previous operation dating back to 2024.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, disclosed that the earlier report that linked the global ISIS second-in-command's name to the 2024 strike was a mistaken identity.

Presidency confirms Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki was killed in a US-Nigeria military joint operation Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Onanuga's clarification came amid the growing public concerns over the authenticity of the US-Nigeria's latest military operation, which was announced by President Donald Trump on Friday, May 15.

The presidential aide, in a tweet on Saturday, May 16, acknowledged that the name of the ISIS commander had earlier appeared in a list of suspected ISWAP commanders, who were killed in the 2024 operations around the Birnin Gwari forest area in Kaduna state. However, he stressed that the security forces had clarified that the earlier mention was a misattribution.

His statement reads in part:

“Security officials now clarify that the earlier listing was a case of mistaken identity or misattribution in the fog of sustained counterinsurgency operations."

Meanwhile, Onanuga's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Aminu Bello faulted the insecurity in the country:

"The government allowed the country to convert into a breeding ground of terrorism and other forms of crime, due to their inability to promptly address the issues early. With the election coming and the US capabilities, there is hope that terrorism can be eradicated."

Dmeji-Bankole expressed the optimism that the development will bring peace to the country:

"We hope for a tangible shift positively on the issue of security and not another round of empty announcements at the expense of the lives of Nigerians."

Mathias Emmanuel welcomed the news:

"This Operation Hadin Kai, confirming the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bilal Al Minuki, is very good news. We have a tough fight on our hands against these terrorist groups, but successes like this show how much our security forces are achieving."

Zahradeen urged the government to sustain military pressure on the terrorists:

"The key now is whether follow-on exploitation and intelligence gains translate into sustained pressure on remaining cells, rather than short-term disruption."

You can read the full statement from the presidency on X here:

Source: Legit.ng