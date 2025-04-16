Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado relationship timeline

American actors Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado began their relationship as friends in 2016 in college. After a few years, they transitioned to lovers and have dated for approximately four years as of 2025. Their love story is a testament to the deep connection created through shared experiences and interests.

Christopher Briney at Teen Vogue Summit (L). Isabel Machado at the 2023 WWD Honors (R). Photo: Phillip Faraone, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado met during their college years at Pace University, where they were classmates and studied the same course .

. Their friendship culminated in a romantic relationship in June 2021 but did not make it public until a year later.

but did not make it public until a year later. Even though they are famous personalities, they keep their relationship relatively private, occasionally sharing glimpses through interviews and social media.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Thomas Briney Isabel Rose Machado Gender Male Female Date of birth 24 March 1998 16 February 1998 Age (as of 2025) 27 years old 27 years old Zodiac sign Aries Aquarius Place of birth Hartford, Connecticut, United States Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence New York, United States New York, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6’1” 5’4” Height in centimetres 185 163 Weight in pounds 176 121 Weight in kilograms 80 55 Hair colour Dark brown Black Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Kelly Briney Macy Pollack Machado Father Michael Briney Luis Machado Siblings 1 2 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Isabel Machado Christopher Briney School Waterbury Arts Magnet School New Albany High School College Pace University Pace University Profession Actor Actress, singer Instagram @chrisbriney_ - TikTok @christopherbriney -

Exploring Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado's backgrounds

Christopher Briney is an American actor born on 24 March 1998 in Hartford, Connecticut, United States. His acting interests began at a young age, and while at school, he participated in several theatre programmes before taking a course in acting at Pace University. He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in film, TV, voiceover, and commercials.

His professional acting debut was in 2018 when he was featured in the short film Under the Covers. He is famous for portraying Conrad in 15 episodes of the TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty. So far, he boasts five acting credits.

Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney attend the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Actress Isabel Rose Machado was born on 16 February 1998 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Like Christopher, she was passionate about acting from a young age, leading her to take an acting course at Pace University. She graduated with a BFA in acting for film, TV, voiceover, and commercials in 2020.

Christopher Briney’s girlfriend, Isabel, has been featured in three films: I Don’t Bite (2024), Akron (2015), and Minuet (2010). She also describes herself as a singer.

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado’s relationship journey

Being celebrities in the acting industry, actors Christopher and Isabel’s relationship has attracted many people's attention. The relationship was low-key for a while, but since they went public, many have been curious about its genesis and progression to date. Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline.

First meeting at Pace University and friendship (2016)

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado attend the 2023 WWD Honors at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The couple’s story started in 2016 at Pace University, where they were students pursuing the same course, an undergraduate degree in film, TV, voiceover, and commercials. In an interview with People in 2021, Briney spoke of their college days, revealing that besides being schoolmates, they were also roommates. He said:

We were friends first, we went to college together, and we lived together. We knew that we could do it.

Graduation and growing closer (2020)

During their time in college, they participated in theatre productions, honing their acting skills. The connection as friends and on-stage chemistry as actors was evident, strengthening their relationship bond.

After approximately four years at Pace University, Christopher and Isabel graduated in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the challenging times, they supported each other as they transitioned from academic life to professional acting careers.

From friends to partners (June 2021)

In June 2021, Christopher and Isabel’s friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, but they kept it secret for approximately a year. Through an Instagram post shared in June 2022, Christopher went public about their relationship as he celebrated their first anniversary.

Red carpet moments and public appearances (June 2022)

Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney attend the Closing Night Gala Premiere of "Daliland" at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremy Chan

Source: Getty Images

Following the revelation of their romantic relationship, the couple has been spotted together multiple times at red carpet events and on social media. Some of the events they have attended together include the New York City premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Thriving relationship and support for each other’s career

The couple has never shied away from showing love to each other, especially on social media, marking special dates such as dating anniversaries and sharing romantic birthday messages. In multiple interviews, Christopher Briney heaps praise on his girlfriend, acknowledging her influential role in his personal and professional life.

In a 2023 interview with People, The Summer I Turned Pretty actor opened up about their relationship, saying:

When my girlfriend tells me I’m pretty, I think I feel pretty.

The couple’s thriving relationship stems from a foundation of friendship with mutual respect and shared passions. They have known each other for nearly a decade, exemplifying the understanding and trust that come with time in a relationship. Their public appearances and social media posts indicate their continued affection.

FAQs

Who is Christopher Briney’s wife? The actor is not married, but is in a romantic relationship with actress Isabel Machado. What is Isabel Machado and Chris Briney's age difference? They are agemates, as they were all born in 1998. However, Isabel is older than Christopher by a few days, since she was born in February and Chris was born in March. What is Isabel Machado famous for? She is a singer and actress. Her known acting credits are I Don’t Bite (2024), Akron (2015), and Minuet (2010). How did Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado meet? They met in 2016 at Pace University, where they were classmates. However, they began dating in June 2021. How long have Chris Briney and Isabel Machado been together? The couple has known each other since 2016 but have been romantic partners for nearly four years since 2021. Have Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado worked together professionally? Yes. They collaborated in various stage plays during their time at Pace University. Are Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado currently living together? The two have not moved in together, as Chris stays with two roommates while Isabel lives with Obliterated actress Minnie Mills.

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado’s relationship reflects a blend of friendship and romance. They were friends for a long time before transitioning to a romantic relationship. Over the years, they have significantly influenced each other’s personal and professional careers.

