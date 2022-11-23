Jacqui Heinrich’s biography: age, nationality, is she married?

Jacqui Heinrich is an American journalist working for FOX News Channel as a White House Correspondent, fill-anchor, and podcast co-host. She boasts more than ten years of experience in journalism and has worked with a few reputable media networks. Additionally, she is a three-time Emmy Award-winning reporter.

Photo: @JacquiHeinrich on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Journalist Jacqui Heinrich has worked with multiple media houses, including KTNV Channel 13 Action News, KOAA News First 5, and NBC Washington. She is also a well-known personality on social media with a significant audience on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Profile summary

Full name Jacqui Heinrich Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Boston, New England, USA Current residence Washington D.C, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Jane Greenwood Father Robert Heinrich Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Franklin Sahlhoff College George Washington University, Duke University Profession Journalist Net worth $600 thousand Instagram @jacquiheinrich Twitter @JacquiHeinrich Facebook @JacquiOnTheNews

Jacqui Heinrich’s biography

The journalist was born in New England, USA, to her parents, Jane Greenwood and Robert Heinrich. She grew up alongside her two siblings, a brother called Maxwell and a sister named Dana Kenniston.

As for her education, she studied Political Science at Duke University in North Carolina. She later pursued an undergraduate degree in International Affairs, Religion, and Anthropology at George Washington University, graduating in 2011.

She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Washington, DC, USA.

How old is Jacqui Heinrich?

The news reporter is 34 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 November 1988. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Jacqui Heinrich’s career highlights

She is a White House Correspondent and occasional anchor for FOX News Channel. She also co-hosts The Fox News Rundown podcast.

Jacqui commenced her career as an intern for United States Congressman John Culberson, MSNBC, and WRT-TV-4. In December 2011, she became a reporter at KOAA News First 5 and anchored the weekend morning edition of the Happening Now Desk. After about one and a half years, she was hired as a reporter and anchor at KTNV Channel. She gained recognition for reporting the trial of Eric Nowsch.

She has also worked as a reporter and anchor for WFXT Boston 25 News for over two years, between 2018 and 2018. The journalist joined FOX News Media in 2018 and has worked for the news network for more than four years in different positions. She came in as a national correspondent, then became a congressional correspondent before being the White House Correspondent.

Besides her career, she is a social media celebrity with a considerable fan following. Her Instagram page has more than 60 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has over 99 thousand followers at the time of this writing. She is also on Facebook with more than 30 thousand followers.

How much is Jacqui Heinrich worth?

According to Popular Networth, the White House correspondent has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand. However, the information is not reliable because the source is not authenticated. Her journalism career is her primary source of income.

Is Jacqui Heinrich married?

The journalist has not tied the knot yet but is currently in a relationship, dating Franklin Sahlhoff. The couple has been together since 2015 and occasionally share their pictures on social media. Jacqui Heinrich’s boyfriend is a musician.

Jacqui Heinrich’s measurements

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-64-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Jacqui Heinrich

What is Jacqui Heinrich’s age? She is 34 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 November 1988. Where is Jacqui Heinrich from? Her hometown is Boston, New England, USA, but she is currently based in Washington, D.C, USA. What is Jacqui Heinrich's nationality? She is an American national. Where did Jacqui Heinrich attend college? She attended George Washington University, graduating in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs, Religion, and Anthropology. What does Jacqui Heinrich do for a living? She is a journalist working as a White House Correspondent and occasional anchor for FOX News Channel. Who is Jacqui Heinrich’s husband? She is not married. However, she is dating musician Franklin Sahlhoff. How much does Jacqui Heinrich weigh? Her weight is 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Jacqui Heinrich is a successful career woman, having practised journalism for more than a decade with different media networks. She is not married but is in a relationship with her musician boyfriend, Franklin Sahlhoff.

READ ALSO: Alessya Farrugia’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Alessya Farrugia’s biography. She is a Canadian social media influencer known for sharing hilarious videos on TikTok. She is also a YouTuber and a rising celebrity on Instagram.

The content creator joined TikTok in 2019 and has won the hearts of many people by sharing lip-syncs, dance, and challenge videos. Her YouTube channel also has a significant number of subscribers. She shares vlogs, beauty tips, and workouts on the channel. Is the TikTok star dating? Learn more about her in the article.

Source: Legit.ng