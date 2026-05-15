A Nigerian cancer specialist mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, the doctor shared five things that people could do to prevent liver cancer and ensure early detection and treatment

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death whose death shook the entertainment industry

A Nigerian doctor turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A cancer specialist draws people’s attention to five things they could do to prevent liver cancer. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: TikTok

Though it was widely spread that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the airm stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Doctor shares 5 ways to prevent liver cancer

Identified as @drelymah on Instagram, the public health physician mourned the actor and the movie he featured in, which she loved most.

Her words:

"Alex Ekubo was an extremely talented young man. He lit up our screens in many nollywood movies, and was known for his charisma and unforgettable screen presence. One of my personal favourites was the movie, ‘Afamefuna’."

The cancer epidemiologist shared possible symptoms of the disease and how liver cancer could be prevented.

Her Instagram post read:

“His death is another stark reminder that cancer does not discriminate by age, fame or status. Liver cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

“Many people die from liver cancer each year because many cases are diagnosed at advanced stages (III & IV) when treatment options are limited. Liver cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, however, on the flip side, it is also one of the most difficult to treat.

“As the Liver is a hidden body organ, symptoms often go unnoticed until it is too late.

“Possible warning symptoms of this cancer may include constant unexplained tiredness, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain or swelling, yellowing of the eyes or skin (jaundice) and; loss of appetite.

“The encouraging news is that many liver cancers are preventable:

“✳️Please vaccinate against hepatitis B virus (HBV)

“✳️Get tested and if positive, get treated for HBV and HCV

“✳️Limit alcohol intake

“✳️Maintain a healthy weight

“✳️Seek medical advice for ANY unusual symptoms.

“As Alexx Ekubo’s legacy lives on through his movies; may his passing inspire more awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and timely treatment.”

A doctor mentions 5 ways people can prevent liver cancer following Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng