Jillian Mele's bio: Age, height, measurements, career, Fox News
Jillian Mele is a renowned American news anchor, reporter, and broadcast journalist. She is best known for her former position at Fox Network. Mele worked as a co-host on the popular Fox & Friends First TV show for several years.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Jillian gained the admiration of hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide while working for the Fox Broadcasting Company. Below are more details about her life, why she left the network in 2021, and her current employer.
Profile summary
|Name
|Jillian Bridget Mele
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|September 17, 1982
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Age
|39 years (as of August 2022)
|Place of birth
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
|Current residence
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
|Alma mater
|La Salle University, The University of Scranton
|Qualification
|Art and Communication bachelor's degree, Master's degree
|Profession
|News anchor, reporter, and broadcast journalist
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Father
|Thomas Mele
|Mother
|Roseanne Zlemek Mele
|Siblings
|2 brothers
|Marital status
|Single
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Eye colour
|Grey
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Height in feet
|5 feet 8 inches
|Height in centimetres
|173 cm
|Weight in kilograms
|59 kg
|Weight in pounds
|130 lb
|Body measurements
|35-24-36 inches
|Net worth
|$900,000 to $1.5 million
|@jillianbmele
|@jillianmele
|Jillian Mele
Jillian Mele's biography
Mele is of American nationality and mixed ethnicity. She was a ballet, jazz, and tap dancer from age 13, even though she never considered herself a good dancer. Jillian later shifted her interests to sports.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
How old is Jillian Mele?
Jillian Mele's age is 39 years as of August 2022, for she was born on September 17 1982, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her parents are Thomas Mele and Roseann Zlemek. The news anchor grew up alongside two brothers.
Is Jillian Mele Italian?
She is of Irish, Italian, German, Polish, and Dutch descent.
How tall is Jillian Mele?
Jillian Mele's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). She weighs 59 kilograms (130 pounds) and has grey eyes and blonde hair. In addition, Jillian Mele's measurements (bust, waist, and hips) are 35-24-36 inches.
Educational background
Mele worked as a grocery store clerk in high school. She studied at the La Salle University in New York, majoring in Art and Communication. Jillian graduated from the institution in 2005 and later enrolled at The University of Scranton.
Career history
After graduating from The University of Scranton, Mele did her internship at Comcast Sports Net in Philadelphia. She learned the ins and outs of sportscasting and landed her first job as a journalist with WAGGM-TV.
Jillian became a freelance journalist co-hosting evening news at Binghamton and a correspondence for WIVT. After gaining immense experience and exposure, she got the job of a sports presenter at NBC 10 in 2007.
Seven years later, Jillian won her first Emmy Award for her excellent work at the NBC 10 Olympics Special. After that, she left NBC 10 and joined Comcast Sports Net (formerly CSN).
CSN was later renamed NBC Sports Philadelphia. Mele won her second Emmy Award for hosting CSN's Breakfast on Board Show.
Jillian Mele's Fox News career
Jillian's performance at NBC 10 caught Fox News's attention. The network monitored Mele's career progression and sought her services in April 2017. Jillian took the job offer and began working as a sportscaster for Fox News.
Who is Jillian on The Five?
Mele earned numerous promotions that enabled her to co-host several world's best TV segments, including Fox & Friends and The Five.
The Five is the roundtable panel talk show where co-hosts discuss top news stories, viral tracks, controversies, politics, pop culture, and more.
What happened to Jillian Mele on Fox News?
Mele announced her departure from Fox and Friends First on October 29 2021. The announcement came about four years into her career at Fox News.
Why did Jillian leave Fox and Friends?
The news anchor said leaving the show was one of the most difficult decisions she had ever made, and she wanted to focus on her personal life. Therefore, Fox hired Carley Shimkus to take over Jillian's position.
Where is Jillian Mele going?
Jillian was pursuing her MBA at her alma mater, La Salle University, when leaving Fox and Friends.
Where is Jillian Mele today?
She returned to Philadelphia in 2022 to work for 6ABC. Meanwhile, the station's top journalist, Jim Gardner, will retire towards this year's end. Jillian broke the news about her new job via her Twitter bio in January 2022. She currently co-hosts Action News.
Jillian Mele's TV shows
Here is a list of television shows Jillian has hosted or co-hosted since 2011 to date:
- Action News (2022)
- Fox Files (2019)
- Fox News Live (2018-2021)
- Outnumbered (2018-2019)
- Watters' World (2018)
- Extra with Billy Bush (2017)
- Fox and Friends (2017-2021)
- The 10! Show (2011)
Who is Jillian Mele's husband?
The former Fox news anchor is not married but has been in a long-term relationship since May 2016. The only detail about Jillian Mele's boyfriend is that he is from Boston.
What was Jillian Mele's salary?
Her annual salary at Fox and Friends was about $83,000. Meanwhile, online sources estimate Jillian Mele's net worth as $900,000 to $1.5 million.
Jillian Mele's photos
There are many beautiful pictures on Jillian Mele's Instagram page. Here are some:
1. She is stylish.
Mele looks good in everything she wears. The lady loves cute dresses and jumpsuits. She usually wears heels, blazers, and knee-length official dresses in the newsroom/studio.
2. Mele loves bold colours.
Jillian loves bright-coloured clothes, especially punk, purple, blue, yellow, and blue. Most of her Instagram posts are of her rocking these colours.
4. The lady plays golf and loves animals.
Julian loves sports and is friendly with animals. She spends quality time with her dog and usually posts images of herself playing golf.
Fun facts about Jillian Mele
- People close to Mele call her Jill.
- She was a ballerina for 15 years.
- Her dog is called Corgi.
- Jillian's younger brother is called Tommy Mele.
Jillian Mele is among the most popular former Fox News journalists. Her career achievements reveal her passion for what she does. In addition, it only took a few months for her to land another job at a mega media house after leaving Fox.
READ ALSO: Lisa Boothe's bio: age, height, parents, FOX News, Instagram
Legit.ng also published an article about Lisa Boothe. She is a political commentator, analyst, journalist, and renowned Republican strategist.
Boothe has an enviable career in the media industry. She is a news contributor at the Fox News Channel and the founder of High Noon Strategies (a PR and political communications firm).
Source: Legit.ng